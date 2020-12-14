Des Peres
• On Nov. 25, a subject was arrested for damaging a vehicle at West County Center.
• On Nov. 27, a subject was reported for tampering with a vehicle at West County Center.
• On Nov. 27, shoplifting was reported at West County Center.
• On Nov. 27, a burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Barrett Station.
• On Nov. 28, a shoplifter at West County Center stole merchandise and left the area in a vehicle.
• On Dec. 1, larceny was reported in the 12800 block of Manchester Road. $7,000 worth of building material was stolen.
Glendale
• On Dec. 3 at 8:43 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brownell Ave. reported unknown persons attempted to steal his utility trailer which was parked at the rear of his home sometime during the past two weeks.
• On Dec. 4 at 12:25 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Demetrius Gibson, 37, of the 12000 block of Rose Valley Lane in St. Louis, with one count of stealing related to the theft of jewelry from an unlocked vehicle on the parking lot of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, on May 29.
• On Dec. 6 at 4:10 p.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported observing unknown persons taking used tires from the parking lot of the dealership.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 1 at 6:14 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Berry Road reported his vehicle stolen from his driveway. On Dec. 2, the vehicle was located, unoccupied, in a City of St. Louis neighborhood.
• On Dec. 2 at 6:02 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Rose Hill Ave. reported the overnight theft of his gray Volkswagen Passat.
• On Dec. 2 at 10:42 a.m., an officer located a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road which had been reported stolen from St. Louis County. The driver was arrested and charged without incident.
• On Dec. 3 at 7:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported from a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. Two suspects stole $147 in Trojan brand condoms and left the area in a black Chevrolet Suburban.
• On Dec. 4 at 7:21 p.m., a shopper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported someone broke a window on her vehicle.
• On Dec. 6 at 3:22 p.m., the theft of a gray 2020 Kia Telluride was reported in the 600 block of Norton Ave.
• On Dec. 6 at 5:08 p.m., a shopper in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported someone stole a purse from her shopping cart.
• During the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 58 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 26, theft was reported from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. A suspect loaded a cart with alcohol and left without paying.
• On Nov. 30, a resident of the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace stated someone stole items from her front yard.
Shrewsbury
• Nov. 30, police took a report of a property damage to a door at a business in the 7300 block of Lansdowne Ave.
• On Dec. 4, a theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 2 at 7:29 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Industrial Court. On Nov. 27, a male subject forced entry and stole several tools.
• On Dec. 3 at 7:23 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The manager reported two male subjects entered the business and stole the cash register. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored truck.
• On Dec. 4 at 8:07 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. A male subject stole several cartons of cigarettes.
• On Dec. 5 at 7:25 a.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of Dale Ave. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone stole both license plates from their vehicle.
• During the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 456 calls for service, four auto accidents and seven alarms and assisted the fire department 39 times.