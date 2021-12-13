Des Peres
Glendale
• On Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Brownell Avenue reported the theft of one of her license plates.
• On Nov. 30 at 1:32 p.m., warrants were issued charging Dan Webb, 58, of St. Louis, for stealing a firearm from a vehicle while it was being serviced at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road.
• On Dec, 1 at 9:50 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue.
• On Dec. 2, a St. Louis woman reported she was scammed out of $2,200 by an unknown person claiming to be the owner of a rental property in the 700 block of Luckystone Avenue. She responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace and paid the unknown person by Zelle Pay for the first and last month’s rent. She then learned the unknown person was not the actual property owner. Police are investigating.
• On Dec. 3 at 10:16 p.m., a 33-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested in the 9800 block of Manchester Road and charged for driving with a revoked license, having expired license plates and no proof of insurance, and as a fugitive of the Florissant Police Department.
• On Dec. 4, a 39-year-old Chesterfield man was issued a municipal summons charging him with trespassing regarding his alleged involvement in an incident in the 200 block of Edwin Avenue on Nov. 18.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 29 at 11:34 a.m., a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported a vehicle theft. A customer is seen on video stealing the key from an employee’s desk. Video captured the vehicle theft on Nov. 25.
• On Nov. 29 at 10 p.m., the Toyota Camry reported stolen on Nov. 15 from Greenpoint Drive was recovered in the 1200 block of Rockridge Place.
• On Dec. 1 at 3:28 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into on a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Multiple items were stolen.
• On Dec. 1 at 2:16 p.m., an officer investigated a motor vehicle accident on a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. A truck had backed into a tree, causing severe damage to the tree. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Dec. 3 at 3:58 p.m., a DoorDash driver reported the theft of her silver 2007 Buick Lacrosse while she was making a delivery in the 600 block of S. Ballas Road.
• On Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m., several individuals reported they were robbed at gunpoint by four people while they were playing basketball at Meacham Memorial Park. No one was injured.
• On Dec. 4 at 7:24 a.m., a resident on Orchard Way reported the overnight theft of their black 2013 E-Z-GO golf cart. The keys were left in the golf cart.
• On Dec. 5 at 6:14 p.m., officers investigated multiple vehicle break-ins on a parking lot in the 200 block of E. Monroe Ave., the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road, the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road and the 100 block of W. Adams Ave. The victims reported two firearms stolen and multiple broken windows.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 28, a customer at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road had her unlocked vehicle rifled through by two men in a stolen vehicle. Various items were stolen.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 29 at 2:44 a.m., a white man in a dark hoodie and dark pants with a blue face mask entered the closed Phillips 66, 7250 Lansdowne Ave., through the rear door with the use of a crowbar. He was observed in a white Ford or Chevy pickup truck with a matching bed shell. The suspect was unable to enter the secured employee area and fled without stealing anything.
• On Nov. 30, a theft was reported from A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road.
• On Dec. 1, officers responded to Taco Bell, 7229 Watson Road, for reports of shots fired. Six spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported. The suspect fled, but has been identified.
• On Dec. 2, a resident of the 7400 block of Brunswick Ave. reported the theft of a toolbox and tools from the bed of his truck overnight.
• On Dec. 2, a resident of the 5400 block of Chapelford Lane reported the theft of both 2023 tabs from her vehicle’s license plates.
• On Dec. 2, an employee of BioLife Plasma Services, 7531 Watson Road, reported her purse stolen from an office.
• On Dec. 2, officers responded to a shoplifting at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, after the suspect threatened security. After providing false identification to police, the 35-year-old woman was arrested.
• On Dec. 4, a resident of the 7300 block of Nottingham Avenue reported the theft of their gray 2010 Toyota Corolla that was left warming up with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 4 at 2:26 a.m., two suspects stole electronic equipment and several vehicles from Warning Lites, 7243 Devonshire Ave. See the Shrewsbury Police Department Facebook page for photos of the suspects.
• On Dec. 5, officers responded to the 7700 block of Devonshire for a report of theft and shots fired. Several suspects exited a vehicle and began checking for unlocked cars. A resident yelled at them and the suspects re-entered the vehicle, firing at least one round from the driver side window before driving away. No injuries were reported.
Warson Woods
• On Dec. 5, an unlocked vehicle with keys in the ignition was stolen from a public parking lot in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle also had expensive property inside in plain view.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 29 at 7:04 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Forest Green Drive reported two male subjects wearing dark clothing stole their vehicle while it was left to warm up in their driveway.
• On Nov. 30 at 10:01 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Cannonbury Drive reported that sometime overnight someone stole their motorcycle from the rear bed of their vehicle.
• On Nov. 30 at 12:42 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported two male subjects stole electronics and a pair of sunglasses.
• On Dec. 3 at 3:28 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Wexford Avenue reported someone stole the front license plate off of their vehicle.