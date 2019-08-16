Des Peres
• Police arrested the previous owner of a restaurant in the 1000 block of Old Des Peres Road, who caused a disturbance at the restaurant on Aug. 2. The suspect was released on a summons for trespassing.
• Items were reported stolen Aug. 4 from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• A resident of the 11000 block of Devonshire Avenue reported Aug. 5 she gave her personal information to unknown person(s) from a scam website. The data has not been used fraudulently at this time, police said.
• Police investigated the violation of a full order of protection Aug. 7 in the 12000 block of Pelham Estates Drive.
• During the week of Aug. 2-8, police responded to 18 vehicle accidents and reported 8 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Aug. 2-8 at West County Center, five thefts of merchandise were reported, including two grab-and-run shopliftings and an ear piercing in which the customers left without paying, and two arrests were made. A backpack, laptop and iPod were reported stolen, and police took into custody a suspicious person who was yelling and threatening to kill people. The person was transferred to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Glendale
• A resident of the 1200 block of North Berry Road reported a solicitor going door-to-door in the area without a proper permit at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 6. Officers stopped the man in the 1100 block selling magazines. He was advised to cease until he obtained a proper Glendale permit.
• At 6:58 a.m. on Aug. 7, two bicyclists reported being harassed by a motorist as they rode their bicycles in the 400 block of North Sappington Road. Police are investigating.
• A resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported Aug. 7 her debit card was compromised and used to make several fraudulent purchases in excess of $350. Police and bank officials are investigating.
• On Aug. 7, a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported the rear license plate from her vehicle lost or stolen sometime during the past week.
• A resident of the first block of Parkland Avenue reported finding a debit card near the intersection of West Lockwood and Parkland avenues at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. Police contacted the issuing bank, which cancelled the card and contacted the owner.
• A resident of the first block of Flynn Forest Lane reported hearing what she believed were gunshots in the area at 9:04 p.m. on Aug. 9. They proved to be fireworks nearby.
• A resident of the 700 block of Oakway Place reported receiving a package she did not order at 12:32 p.m. on Aug. 10. She believed the package was fraudulently invoiced to her credit card. Credit card authorities are investigating.
• A resident of the first block of Clif Side Drive reported hearing strange noises near her residence at 11:39 p.m. on Aug. 10. Police searched the interior and exterior of the house and found nothing out of the ordinary.
Kirkwood/Oakland
Nothing was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• An attempted theft of an air conditioning unit was reported Aug. 1 from a new building site in the 200 block of Eldridge.
• A first-degree assault was reported Aug. 2 in the 1000 block of Raritan between three people, with one being shot. Suspects were taken into custody. The case was later classified as a homicide.
• Shots were reported fired Aug. 3 in the area of McKinley Avenue and Manchester Road. Responding officers classified the call as unfounded.
• A larceny was reported Aug. 4 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Restitution was made.
• A trailer was stolen Aug. 5 from a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
• Several vehicles were rifled through in the Pocahontas, Litzsinger and Golden Gate area Aug. 5. Nothing of any value was taken.
• A domestic incident between a mother and daughter in the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace Aug. 6 was de-escalated by police. There were no injuries or arrests.
• The victim of a burglary in the 1000 block of Charleville Avenue Aug. 7 refused to prosecute, because the suspect has mental health issues, police said.
Shrewsbury
Nothing was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• During the mid-afternoon hours of Aug. 5, police received a report of solicitors in the area of the 1600 block of Andrew Drive. The solicitors were located two blocks east in the 1600 block of Forest View Drive. They were issued summonses for soliciting without having a permit as prescribed by ordinance.
• A police officer responded to the Fulton Penitentiary Aug. 12 to interview an inmate about a credit card stolen April 1 from a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The subject refused to cooperate with the investigation. Police will seek formal charges through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• Police remind all residents to report all solicitors by calling police dispatch at 314-965-0000. Also, police have received many calls involving juveniles tee-peeing houses and knocking on doors in the late hours and running away. Please report these incidents as well.
Webster Groves
• Between 10 and 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 5, someone entered an office in the 400 block of East Lockwood Avenue and stole a purse. A suspect was taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
• Between 10 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, someone intentionally damaged the front window of a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road.
• Building materials were reported stolen at 8:39 a.m. on Aug. 8 from a construction site in the area of North Laclede Station Road and I-44.
• Between 9 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 7 am. On Aug. 9, someone entered unlocked vehicles in the 300 block of Oak Manor Lane and stole several gift cards.
• A resident of the first block of Jefferson Road reported a fraud Aug. 9. On July 30, someone used the victim’s debit card information to purchase items at a business in Arnold.
• A resident of the 600 block of Locksley Place reported an identity theft Aug. 9 Someone attempted to open several credit cards using the victim’s personal information.
• During the week of Aug. 5-11, police responded to 682 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 25 alarms and assisted the fire department 46 times.