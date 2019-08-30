Des Peres
• A suspect was arrested Aug. 16 and released on a summons for stealing three bottles of vodka from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• A 2011 Audi was reported stolen from the 12000 block of Montour Drive Aug. 19, overnight. The key fob had been left in the vehicle.
• Following a traffic stop Aug. 19 at Bopp Road and Paradise Lane, police arrested the driver for possession of narcotics. The suspect was booked and released on a summons.
• A suspect was arrested at a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road Aug. 19 after attempting to steal baby formula and dropping it. The suspect was taken into custody on outstanding charges, complained of high blood pressure and was transported to a hospital .
• During the week of Aug. 16-22, police responded to 11 vehicle accidents and reported 7 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Aug. 16-22 at West County Center, four reports of merchandise theft were made and officers obtained two license plate numbers of suspect vehicles in a continuing investigation. A blue Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the I-270 parking garage. The victim discovered the keys missing and 20 minutes later discovered the vehicle gone from the garage.
Glendale
• As a result of storms in the area, at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 22 police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of Edwin Avenue for a transformer and utility pole fire, which caused power outages in the area. Ameren Missouri responded, made the necessary repairs and restored power to the area.
• At 10:09 p.m. on Aug. 23, a resident of the 1300 block of Brownell Avenue reported a suspicious woman who exited a silver four-door vehicle, ran up his driveway and then ran back to her vehicle, which left the area. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the woman or the vehicle.
• At 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a complaint of a loud party in the first block of Kings Pond Road. The resident was asked to keep the noise level down due to the late hour.
• At 12:42 a.m. on Aug. 24, police responded to a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on the parking lot of a church in the 1300 block of West Lockwood Avenue. Police contacted the occupants of the vehicle, who agreed to take their conversation elsewhere.
• At 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 24, a resident of the first block of Berrywood Drive reported a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in front of her residence. Police searched the area to no avail.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, a resident in the 800 block of Woodlawn reported the overnight theft of his blue, 2016 Ford Edge. The victim told police the vehicle was locked, but an ignition key was stored in the glove compartment.
• At approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 23, officers detained and arrested a subject in the 300 block of Windsor Spring Drive who was rummaging through vehicles. The suspect, a 17-year-old Kirkwood man, would later admit to detectives he was responsible for multiple auto thefts and thefts from vehicles in the Kirkwood area. The case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s warrant office, where charges of four counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree burglary were issued. Additionally, the judge placed a $75,000 cash-only bond on the suspect.
• On Aug. 24, a house-sitter reported the burglary of a residence in the 800 block of North Kirkwood Road, sometime between Aug. 21 and 24. Multiple household items and electronics were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 24, at approximately 5:50 p.m., a lawn service owner reported multiple items stolen from his trailer parked on a lot directly behind the 500 block of South Kirkwood Road. The victim reported the loss of more than $1,500 worth of equipment.
• On Aug. 25, a resident in the 400 block of East Jefferson Avenue reported the theft of a 2005 Scion.
• During the week of Aug. 19-25, five shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Aug. 19-25, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 23 residential/business alarms and 25 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 65 calls.
Rock Hill
• A resident in the 9900 block of Boulder Court may have been scammed on a tree removal issue, police said. The victim reported Aug. 17 she paid half the cost up front and now she can’t contact the subject to do the job.
• A backpack leaf blower was reported stolen from a work vehicle Aug. 19 while the owner was having dinner at a restaurant in the 9700 block of Manchester Road
• Someone attempted to use several credit cards fraudulently at a bank in the 9400 block of Manchester Road Aug. 20.
• Approximately $10,000 worth of tube heaters were reported stolen Aug. 21 from a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 26-year-old man for shoplifting and trespassing Aug. 20 at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Several unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through and change stolen Aug. 22 in the 7500 block of Brunswick and the 7300 block of Lansdowne avenues. The police interviewed a suspect who confessed to the thefts and the case was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney.
• Between Aug. 8 and 22, two bicycles were reported stolen from the parking area in the 7500 block of Triwoods Drive.
Warson Woods
• Police are investigating a burglary and auto theft reported between 6 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Havenwood Circle. The suspect(s) forced entry into the house through a rear window and after gaining entry found keys to a car parked in the garage. In addition to stealing the car, the suspect(s) also stole jewelry and two laptop computers.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 19, a large amount of money was reported stolen from a home in the first block of East Lockwood Avenue between midnight and 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Burglaries were reported at two homes in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard at 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. The victims said someone entered their residence and stole several personal documents. There were no signs of forced entry at either residence.
• A destruction of property was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 1200 block of South Laclede Station Road. Someone broke a door handle to gain entry into a vehicle.
• During the week of Aug. 19-25, police responded to 712 calls for service, 22 auto accidents and eight alarms and assisted the fire department 56 times.