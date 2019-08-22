Des Peres
• A fraudulent withdrawal was reported Aug. 12 from the Regions ATM in the 1000 block of North Ballas Road.
• A suspect stole a box of ice cream Aug. 13 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road and walked toward the mall. The area was checked but the suspect was gone. Police later located and arrested, booked and released the suspect.
• A victim reported Aug. 13 money was stolen out of her account with a bank in the 11800 block of Manchester Road.
• The window of a vehicle was broken out Aug. 15 in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. Nothing was taken.
• During the week of Aug. 9-16 police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Aug. 9-16 at West County Center, three thefts from stores were reported and three suspects were arrested, including one who was stopped as a suspicious person. Counterfeit bills were reported passed at a store, two juveniles discharged a slingshot or BB gun and struck another customer, and police arrested a known shoplifter who was banned from mall property.
Glendale
• At 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 13, police arrested a 44-year-old Kirkwood man in the 400 block of North Sappington Road and charged in him municipal court with failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt and as a fugitive of the Webster Groves Police Department. He was released on bond.
• A resident of the 700 block of East Essex Avenue reported sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, a set of golf clubs were stolen from his unlocked vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.
• A resident of the first block of Frederick Lane reported Aug. 15 the license tabs from his vehicle’s license plates were stolen sometime during the past month. The date, time and location of the theft were unknown.
• A 2018 Jeep reported stolen on July 2 was recovered in the 12,600 block of Willow Trail Drive in Black Jack, Missouri on Aug. 17. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the theft and recovery.
• At 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to a complaint of construction work being performed on Sundays contrary to city ordinances. The contractor was advised of the complaint and agreed to cease work for the day.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• A Smith & Wesson M&P semi-automatic rifle and other items were reported stolen in a home burglary reported Aug 12 in the 1900 block of Greenpoint Drive. The Detective Bureau is investigating.
• Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, items including a debit card were stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Woodlawn Avenue. The fraudulent use of the debit card at a Walgreens in University City is being investigated.
• A traffic stop Aug. 17 at S. Kirkwood and Big Bend roads resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving while intoxicated.
• An officer confronted two panhandlers Aug. 18 at the intersection of South Kirkwood and Big Bend roads. Both were wanted by St. Louis city police, and were arrested and held.
• A wallet was reported stolen Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road and was later used for an online purchase at a different location. The Detective Bureau is investigating.
• During the week of Aug. 12-18, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 33 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 60 calls.
Rock Hill
• A resident in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive reported his motorcycle stolen Aug. 8. The resident said the theft may have occurred over the previous two weeks.
• A resident of Rockford Avenue reported a firearm was stolen Aug. 9 from his vehicle. Police are investigating.
• A resident in the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace reported Aug. 10 a package was stolen from her front porch Aug. 8. The resident is filing a report with Amazon.
• A resident in the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace reported a burglary Aug. 12. Entry was gained through a back door.
• A fraud was reported Aug. 13 from an ATM in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
Shrewsbury
• Officials of a concrete company reported Aug. 13 they received a bad check from a contractor who was working on a job site in the 5000 block of Wilshusen Avenue.
• Three people were arrested for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road. They include a 29-year-old woman on Aug 14, a 37-year-old man on Aug. 18 and a 58-year-old man on Aug. 19.
• A bicycle was found Aug. 17 in the 7600 block of Sutherland Avenue.
• A money-dispensing machine was stolen Aug 19 from a laundromat in the 900 block of Bellstone Road.
• A 42-year-old man was arrested Aug. 19 for shoplifting from a store in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• A cellular phone was reported stolen Aug. 19 from a business in the 4100 block of Shrewsbury Avenue.
• A rental vehicle was reported damaged Aug. 19 while it was parked in the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane.
Warson Woods
• Nothing was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• Between 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, landscaping blocks were reported stolen from a yard in the 700 block of Fieldston Terrace.
• A license plate registration tab was reported stolen Aug. 12 from a license plate in the 1100 block of Drayton Avenue.
• A resident in the 800 block of Clark Avenue reported an identity theft Aug. 12. Someone used the victim’s personal information to obtain a credit card.
• At 1:49 p.m. on Aug. 13, a vehicle was reported stolen from a lot in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. A suspect has been taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
• A female suspect stole four bottles of liquor at 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 14 from Schnucks, 8650 Big Bend Boulevard.
• At 6:04 a.m. on Aug. 16, a burglary was reported at a business in the first block of South Old Orchard Avenue. The reporting party told police three males gained entry into the business at 2:44 a.m. and stole a vehicle and several tools.
• An employee of a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road was taken into custody after he exposed himself at 3:47 p.m. on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself. Formal charges are pending.
• During the week of Aug. 12-18, police responded to 665 calls for service, eight auto accidents and 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 41 times.