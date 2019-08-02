Des Peres
• A phone was reported stolen July 20 from the Lodge, 1050 Des Peres Road.
• Police responded to a report July 20 of a suspicious occupied auto on Clearbrook. Police took the occupant into custody for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a weapon, and released the suspect pending formal charges.
• A vehicle struck another on southbound I-270 at Manchester Road July 20 and left the scene. The remaining vehicle was towed.
• An employee at a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road created a disturbance July 20 and was told not to come back. The employee returned to work July 21 and was sent home. Store management declined to prosecute.
• Packages were reported stolen July 21 from the front porch of a home in the 500 block of North Ballas Road while the occupants were out of town. The packages had been opened and gone through.
• A resident of the 2100 block of Pardoroyal Drive reported an identity theft July 23. Someone attempted to withdraw money from the victim’s checking account.
• A vehicle and the key fob to another vehicle were reported stolen July 24 from a driveway in the 400 block of Treetop Lane.
• An unlocked Mercedes with the key fob inside was stolen July 24 from the 11900 block of Lillian Avenue, overnight.
• Jewelry was reported stolen July 24 from a home in the 1400 block of Fairbrook Drive, possibly by cleaning company personnel.
• A fraud was reported July 25 at a store in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. A customer of the store reported paying $2,457 for furniture but did not receive the order.
• Identification and credit cards were found July 25 at the Lodge by an employee. The owner lives in Kirkwood, but Kirkwood police were unable to contact the person.
• During the week of July 19-25, police responded to 16 vehicle accidents and reported 19 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of July 19-25 at West County Center, two debit cards were reported used for unauthorized purchases, a laptop was reported stolen, a theft by an employee was reported and two thefts of merchandise were reported. A suspect also was arrested following an attempted fraudulent return of merchandise. The suspect was in possession of stolen property and felony drugs and had outstanding charges from Velda City.
Glendale
• A resident of the 900 block of West Kirkham Avenue reported a suspicious man checked his vehicle doors at 11:11 p.m. on July 23 while the vehicle was parked in his carport. Surveillance video depicted an African-American male, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing a skull cap and below-the-knee shorts and carrying a light-colored backpack attempting to gain entry to his locked vehicle. When the motion sensor lights activated, the suspect left the area. Ninety minutes later, a resident of the first block of Edwin Avenue reported an African-American male attempting to gain entry to his locked vehicles. Surveillance footage depicted the same man as in the 900 block of W. Kirkham Avenue. Police searched the area to no avail.
• A resident of the 200 block of Parkland Avenue reported at 7:39 a.m. on July 24 $50 in cash was stolen from her unlocked vehicle’s center console overnight.
• Officers on patrol at 12:19 a.m. on July 25 observed several vehicles in the 900-1000 blocks of Nancy Carol Lane were egged by unknown persons. There was no permanent damage.
• At 2:06 a.m. on July 25, police arrested a 19-year-old Kirkwood man in the 1000 block of Nancy Carol Lane and charged him in municipal court with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.
• At 8:21 a.m. on July 25, a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported a flash drive containing personal information was also stolen from her unlocked vehicle on July 4.
• At 9:48 p.m. on July 25, several juveniles reportedly were trespassing on the rooftop of a business in the 10,000 block of Manchester Road. Police contacted the juveniles and advised them to leave the area and not return.
• On the morning of July 27, items were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles overnight. They include a backpack and $4 cash from two separate vehicles in the 800 block of East Essex Avenue. A center console door was also broken in the 700 block of Juanita Avenue.
• A resident of the 600 block of Hawbrook Road reported at 5:55 p.m. on July 28 her 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from her driveway between 1:30 p.m. on July 27 and 4:15 a.m. on July 28. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in the center console.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 24, officers took multiple reports of overnight thefts from unlocked vehicles in the 500 block of Taylor Young, 600 block of Beethoven, 500 block of Taylor Woods, 200 block of Caroline, 500 block of Andrews, 200 block of Altus Place and the 300 block of Frieda.
• On July 25, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Heege. The reporting party stated the individual was walking around talking to himself. Officers located the subject who advised police he had consumed 12 Adderall tablets to cease his heroin abuse. The subject was transported to the hospital.
• On July 26, multiple unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight on Norton Place and the 200 block of East Clinton. Various items were stolen including a hand gun.
• Thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported July 27 in the 600 block of East Essex, 600 block of Norfolk, 400 block of East Bodley, 1200 block of Lynchester and the 200 block of Gilbert.
• Six vehicles were stolen July 24-27.
• On July 28, vehicles were reported entered overnight in the 500 block of Central Place, 1300 block of Bryan Meadows, 100 and 200 blocks of Timbercrest, 600 block of Mendelssohn, 600 block of Chelsea, 400 block of Wilcox, 400 block of South Holmes and the 400 block of Burns.
• During the week of July 22-28, eight shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 22-28, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 24 residential/business alarms and 24 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• Police received a report of property damage July 19 at the corner of Greenwood Terrace and Madison Avenue. Investigation revealed a woman was damaging her own vehicle, which wasn’t a crime.
• Police restored calm July 20 to a couple arguing in the 1200 block of Kortwright Avenue. No arrests were made.
• A credit card was reported used fraudulently July 20 at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• A man was escorted from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road July 21, after he began to threaten the staff. He left without incident, police said.
• A suspicious person was reported July 22 at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. The patron, known to the manager as a shoplifter, was gone when police arrived.
• A suspect was caught July 23 with goods she stole from a store in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. Management of the business did not want to prosecute as long as they got the merchandise back.
• Police are investigating a burglary reported July 24 at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested two shoplifters from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road. They include an 18-year-old employee July 24 and a 26-year-old woman July 25.
• Two mountain bikes were reported stolen July 25 from a bike rack on the back of a vehicle in the 7300 block of Brunswick Avenue.
Warson Woods
Police have no incidents to report.
Webster Groves
• Both license plate registration tabs were reported stolen between July 13 and 15 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Florence Avenue.
• A resident in the first block of Armin Lane reported a fraud July 25. Someone used the victim’s personal information to obtain a credit card.
• Between 11 p.m. on July 23 and 6:30 a.m. on July 24, tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Oak Tree Drive.
• Clothing was reported stolen at 10:23 a.m. on July 26 from a vehicle in the 100 block of Holly Drive, overnight.
• Between 1 and 11 a.m. on July 28, a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 1300 block of Webster Path Drive.
• During the week of July 22-28, police responded to 786 calls for service, 16 auto accidents, 16 alarms and assisted the fire department 56 times.