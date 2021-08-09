Des Peres
• On July 31, officers were called for a vehicle accident at 13455 Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 1, a shoplifter was arrested at West County Center.
• On Aug. 1, a subject was arrested at a traffic stop on eastbound Manchester Road and West County Center Drive.
• On Aug. 2, officers were called for a larceny in progress at 1050 Des Peres Road.
Glendale
• On July 31 at 7:28 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Venneman Avenue reported his house was burglarized a second time in as many weeks.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 27 at 4:09 p.m., an officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked, unoccupied in the 300 block of Caroline.
• On July 28 at 2:12 p.m., a suspect vehicle on northbound Highway 270 made erratic movements and collided with the center median. The driver was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant or drug and several traffic violations.
• On July 29 at 6:34 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Madison reported the overnight theft of her white 2016 Honda CRV from her driveway. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the only set of keys.
• On July 29 at 6:46 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of West Woodbine reported the overnight theft of her white 2017 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of both sets of keys.
• On July 29 at 8:05 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Monroe reported the overnight theft of their blue 2021 Armada. The key to the vehicle was left inside and the car was unlocked. The vehicle was located in the 63121 neighborhood, parked and unoccupied.
• On July 29 at 2:50 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of South Geyer reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle.
• On July 29 at 3:56 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Pinegate Drive reported the overnight theft of her 2001 Solara. The vehicle was stolen at 12:45 a.m.
• On July 30, a customer at a retail store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported her wallet had been stolen from her shopping cart without her knowledge. The suspects immediately left this store, went to a nearby store and used the victim’s credit cards.
• On July 30 at 4:46 p.m., a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident involving bottles of alcohol. The suspects left the store on foot. One of the suspects was located, arrested and subsequently charged with stealing, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation. The stolen alcohol was recovered and returned to the store.
• On July 31 at 9:52 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Dorchester reported the overnight theft of their Hampton Bay outdoor fire pit. The theft occurred between 7:49 p.m. on July 29 and 6:39 a.m. on July 30.
Rock Hill
• On July 28, police took a delayed report of theft from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. Several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.
• On July 28, a suspect was taken into custody after attempting to steal a vehicle in the 500 block of Marick Drive with an elderly victim still inside. The victim was not harmed and was returned.
Shrewsbury
• On July 27, a Missouri temporary license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 27, two women stole $3,000 worth of cold medicines from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 28, a man was arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 28, a man and a woman were arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 29, two men were arrested for separate shoplifting incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 29, a man was arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 30, a customer of a business in the 7500 block of Watson reported someone broke out the rear passenger window of his car and stole his wallet.
• On Aug. 1, a man was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 1, a resident of the 7800 block of Keswick reported his 2021 Jiangsu Baodiao motorcycle stolen in the early morning hours.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 26 at 9:10 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Cheshire Lane reported sometime between 8:30 p.m. on July 25 and 9 a.m. on July 26, someone stole their vehicle.
• On July 27 at 5:44 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Glendale Road reported the overnight theft of their vehicle.
• On July 28 at 8:10 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Pacific Ave. reported sometime between 10 a.m. on July 27 and 7:30 a.m. on July 28, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their firearm.
• On July 28 at 10:56 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road. The reporting party stated two male subjects entered the store. One of the suspects threatened them prior to stealing several bottles of liquor and laundry detergent. The suspects fled and were located and taken into custody.
• On July 28 at 10:08 a.m., a victim at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported someone stole one of their vehicle’s license plates.
• On July 29 at 4:15 p.m., a victim in the area of Interstate 44 and Berry Ave. reported they left their vehicle on the shoulder of the highway on July 28. When they returned to their vehicle on July 29, they discovered that someone stole the catalytic converter.
• On July 30 at 11:40 a.m., a reporting party at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road stated a male subject entered the store and stole several bottles of liquor. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a red Chevrolet Tahoe.
• On July 31 at 3:20 p.m., a victim in the 1500 block of Holly Drive reported the overnight theft of their vehicle from their driveway.