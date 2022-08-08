Des Peres
• On July 23 at 7:06 a.m., a victim in the 2500 block of Greenbriar Ridge reported their car stolen. The key fob was left in the center console.
• On July 23 at 7:08 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle at West County Center. Three subjects were detained and later released, with information forwarded to a reporting agency in Illinois.
• On July 24 at 11:10 a.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 12400 block of Nicholas Lane.
• On Aug. 1 at 5:18 a.m., police received notice of three males checking door handles in the 2000 block of Willow Leaf Drive. The subjects left the area in a dark colored Durango.
• On Aug. 1 at 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Manchester Road and West County Center Drive. A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Glendale
• On July 25 at 12:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 26, a resident of the unit block of Glen Kirk Lane reported her vehicle was stolen sometime during the night.
• On July 26 at 3:47 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Ave. reported a FedEx truck caused damage to her driveway yard and left the scene. The FedEx driver, a 21-year old man from Mounds, Illinois, was charged in municipal court with leaving the scene of an accident.
• On July 27 at 9:31 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen from the unit block of Glen Kirk Lane on July 26 was recovered, abandoned and damaged, in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Ave. in the city of St. Louis.
• On July 30 at 1:42 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Frederick Lane at Flower Hill Court. Investigation revealed a vehicle struck the private subdivision’s gate and left the scene on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 2 p.m.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On July 21, a subject was seen in the 9700 block of Manchester Road going through vehicles. The subject left on a silver scooter. Nothing was reported taken or damaged.
• On July 22, a black Kia Rio was reported stolen from a resident in the 300 block of Euclid Ave. A vehicle in the same block was reported rifled through overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On July 24, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the 9200 block of Shortridge Ave. The vehicle was later located in another city.
• On July 24, several vehicles were reported rifled through in the 9300 block of Crawford Ave. and the 2400 block of Pocahontas Place.
• On July 25, license plate tabs were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of County Hills Drive.
• On July 25, a resident of the 300 block of Euclid Ave. reported his vehicle was rifled through overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On July 27, a resident with an outstanding warrant for theft was arrested in the 9200 block of Merritt Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On July 25, a business in the 7200 block of Sutherland Ave. reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle. A suspect has been identified and is being sought.
• On July 25, multiple residents of the 7700 block of Keswick Place reported damage to vehicles. Thanks to several observant residents, the 57-year-old male suspect was identified and arrested. The case was sent to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review the charge of felony property damage.
• On July 25, a customer of a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road reported the theft of her cell phone.
• On July 28, a resident of the 7800 block of Garden Ave. reported the theft of their Kia rental car. The vehicle was locked, and the resident had the key. The vehicle has since been recovered and processed for evidence.
• On July 31, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Watson Road on a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate. The plates were seized to be returned to the rightful owner and the driver was charged with receiving stolen property.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 26 at 8:43 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported in the 600 block of Amelia Ave. During the arrest, the subject was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subject was charged for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 26 at 8:47 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Hollywood Place reported someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet and a pair of headphones.
• On July 28 at 9:13 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Florence Ave. reported someone entered her vehicle and stole money.
• On July 28 at 2:04 p.m., a stealing from a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Atalanta Ave. The victim reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole money and a wallet.
• On July 29 at 7:02 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Greeley Ave. reported a vehicle theft. The vehicle was locked and the victim had both sets of keys at the time of the theft. The victim’s other vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was stolen.
• On July 29 at 11:58 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Park Road reported their vehicle was stolen early that morning. The vehicle was later located, but fled during an attempted stop by the police.
• On July 30 at 9:04 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Fieldston Terrace reported someone entered his vehicle and stole several electronic devices.
• On July 30 at 9:44 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Jackson reported someone stole their unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On July 30 at 4:36 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of Old Westbury reported someone stole their vehicle between 3 and 7 a.m. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
• During the week of July 25 through 30, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 477 calls for service, 11 auto accidents, and 16 alarms and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 67 times.