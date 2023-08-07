Des Peres
• On July 28 at 4:25 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Ballas Road reported their frequent flier miles were stolen — a value of $7,000.
• On July 29 at 9:12 a.m., a victim in the 13100 block of Manchester Road reported their vehicle was scratched by an unknown person or vehicle.
Glendale
• On July 24 at 9:29 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of N. Sappington Road reported she sold an antique trunk on Facebook Marketplace and the buyer failed to pay her. Attempts to contact the buyer were to no avail.
• On July 25 at 9:52 a.m., Manchester Road construction crews reported a reckless driver operating a vehicle inside the construction site to avoid traffic congestion. Officers stopped the driver and advised him of the violation. Crews declined to prosecute after the driver apologized to the construction crews.
• On July 26 at 8:56 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Elmwood Ave. reported the theft of a bicycle rack and backpack leaf blower from his detached shed in his back yard sometime overnight.
• On July 26 at 3:53 p.m., management of Royal Banks of Missouri, 9990 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious male attempting to cash a fraudulent check. While staff members were attempting to verify information on the check and identification, the male left the bank. At 4:19 p.m. on the same day, management of Lindell Bank, 10018 Manchester Road, reported the same man attempting to cash a fraudulent check, who left while the bank attempted to verify his identity.
• On July 26 at 8:15 p.m., police investigated an incident in the unit block of Southridge Drive involving several teenagers. Minor injuries were reported during the scuffle.
• On July 28 at 3:02 p.m., officers located a large sinkhole in the westbound lanes of the 700 block of W. Lockwood Ave. St. Louis County Department of Transportation workers responded with barricades and will perform tests next week to determine who is responsible for repairs.
• On July 29, a severe thunderstorm with strong winds in the area caused minor damage and power outages. At the height of the storm, over 1,900 Glendale residents (85% of the city) were without power. Ameren crews worked to restore power. By 11 p.m., the number of outages was down to approximately 100 residents.
• On July 30 at 1:52 p.m., the security monitoring company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious tow truck leaving the dealership with a Dodge Charger. Management was contacted and advised they would need to check inventory to determine whether the vehicle was stolen.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On July 26, a vehicle was broken into while its owner entered a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. A briefcase was stolen.
• On July 26, a victim in the 1500 block of N. Berry Road reported the rear window of their vehicle broken. A kid in the neighborhood later admitted to breaking the window. The juvenile’s parent agreed to repair the window.
Shrewsbury
• On July 25, an officer observed a vehicle running with its lights on parked in a handicapped parking space with no handicapped placard or plates at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. No one was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, but a passenger in the front seat was seen slumped over. The person who was slumped over said he was just sleeping as his friends shopped, and that he did not know who the 9 mm pistol with a 30-round magazine found between his legs belonged to. He was determined to be a juvenile, so his mother was contacted and said she did not provide her child with the firearm, did not know where he may have gotten a firearm and that “he better not have a firearm.” The “friends” — an adult male and an adult female — exited the store. Investigation revealed a stolen pistol in the woman’s purse. With assistance from the business, officers watched on video the male remove the stolen gun from his waistband and hand it to the female, who placed it in her purse while in the store. Both adults were arrested, and the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. The juvenile was later released to mom.
• On July 26, officers were contacted by Georgetown Apartments management, who advised they were removing several derelict vehicles from the property and requested officers respond to complete the routine private tow VIN verifications and checks. Management had eight derelict vehicles removed — and there may be more to come.
• During the week July 24-30, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to five shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road business corridor, eight motor vehicle accidents, and six residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 24 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 26 at 10:40 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Belleview Ave. reported upon returning to their residence, they discovered the rear door of the residence was not secured properly and a side window had been propped open. A large number of collectibles were stolen from their residence.
• On July 7 at 2:47 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Tuxedo Blvd. A witness observed an unknown subject enter a neighbor’s detached garage and steal a motorcycle. The theft was later confirmed by the homeowner.
• On July 29 at 8:48 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Thornton Ave. reported someone damaged the rear entry door of their residence.
• During the week of July 24-30, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 430 calls for service, 12 auto accidents and 17 alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 59 times.