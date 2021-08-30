Des Peres
• On Aug. 23 at 5:54 p.m., a broken window was reported on a vehicle at West County Center.
• On Aug. 24 at 9:21 a.m., tools were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11900 block of Manhattan Ave.
• On Aug. 24 at 6:03 p.m., officers took custody of an alleged shoplifter at West County Center. The person was charged with larceny and possession of a controlled substance.
Glendale
• On Aug. 21 at 5:42 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 22 at 8:50 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported her house was “egged” sometime during the night.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 16 at 9:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a delayed report of a subject assaulting an employee with a shopping cart and calling him racially derogative names. When police arrived, the suspect had left the area, but at 10:15 a.m., the subject returned to the store, was detained and formally advised he was no longer allowed on the property. At 3:45 p.m., the subject once again returned to the store and attempted to purchase alcohol. The subject was arrested and charged with trespassing.
• On Aug. 17 at 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kirkwood Park for a reported suspicious person in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers found the driver slumped at the wheel, unconscious, surrounded by several used syringes. Upon waking, the subject stated he just used fentanyl. The officers located the fentanyl, along with Xanax, and methamphetamine, in the vehicle. The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.
• On Aug. 18 at 10:05 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Bishop’s Gate reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle sometime between midnight on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.
• On Aug. 18 at 5:47 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of alcohol valued at $106.
• On Aug. 19, a resident of the 300 block of Central Place reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 20, multiple residents in the 400 block of West Rosehill, 12000 block of Big Bend and the 200 block of Longview reported overnight thefts of valuables from their unlocked vehicles.
• On Aug. 20 at 10:18 a.m., officers responded to a grassy area in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers found the subject unconscious, but breathing, surrounded by several used syringes. Officers and paramedics administered several doses of Narcan to the subject. The subject woke up and refused any additional treatment.
• On Aug. 20 at 3:36 p.m., a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of 29 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $809. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen eastbound on Interstate 44, weaving in and out of traffic.
• On Aug. 21 at 4:18 a.m., officers discovered a vehicle in the 1000 block of Forest that had been unlawfully entered. Additionally, a resident reported their white 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor had been stolen. Multiple other vehicles in the area were also rifled through.
• On Aug. 22 at 6:55 a.m., a guest of a resident in the 1300 block of Forest reported the theft of her gray 2015, Acura RDX. The vehicle was unlocked with a set of keys in the vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 at 8:25 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Oaktimber reported the overnight theft of items from the owner’s unlocked vehicles.
• During the week of Aug. 16-22, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 29 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents, assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 57 calls, and investigated two shoplifting incidents reported from retail stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 14, an unlocked vehicle in the 9700 block of Madison was gone through. Nothing was taken.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 18, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for stealing and trespassing at PhilMart, 7250 Lansdowne Avenue.
• On Aug. 20 at approximately 3:40 a.m., at least two unknown suspects entered Allen Outdoor Solutions in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue and stole an ATV, as well as a catalytic converter from a commercial vehicle.
• On Aug. 20, a 26-year-old woman was issued several citations, including cruelty to animals, at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, after leaving a dog in a locked vehicle in the parking lot.
• On Aug. 22 between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m., car keys and credit cards were stolen from a locker at Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, while the victim worked out in the gym.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 16 at 11:42 a.m., a victim in the first block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported sometime between Aug. 11-16, someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On Aug. 18 at 11:49 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Grant Dr. reported someone damaged the siding to their residence. A suspect has been identified and formal charges are pending.
• On Aug. 19 at 3:36 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported sometime between Aug. 13-19 someone stole the catalytic converters off of two vehicles.
• On Aug. 21 at 9:26 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Fairlawn Ave. reported hiring a moving company to assist them on Aug. 17. On Aug. 21, they discovered several items of jewelry were missing.
• On Aug. 22 at 9:52 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Elmwood Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle from their driveway between 7:30 p.m. on Aug 21 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• On Aug. 22 at 11:54 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Plant Ave. reported they sold and mailed an item using a resale website but the suspect did not send funds for the item.
• On Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., property damage was reported at the Webster Groves Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Ave. Someone vandalized a wall with paint near the public restroom.
• During the week of Aug. 16-22, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 416 calls for service, 18 auto accidents, and six alarms and assisted the fire department 31 times.