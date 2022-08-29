Des Peres
• On Aug. 22, a subject with a Des Peres warrant was arrested in the 600 block of Chesterfield Parkway West.
Glendale
• On Aug. 18 at 12:37 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash on North Berry Road at Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 18 at 3 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Daniel Laron Goodin, 29, of St. Louis, with one count of stealing related to the theft of catalytic converters from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, on June 17, 2022.
• On Aug. 20 at 11:43 p.m., officers investigated a report of juveniles TP-ing trees in the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Fuhrmann Terrace. The juveniles were friends of the residents’ daughter.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 15 at 7:26 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Saratoga reported the passenger side front window of his vehicle was shattered overnight. Additionally, the vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with to the point that it no longer functioned.
• On Aug. 15 at 8:21 p.m., employees of a department store reported an unknown person entered an employee-only area and rummaged through all of the female employees’ purses.
• On Aug. 16 at 1:03 a.m., the parking lot sweeper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported damage to several storefront windows consistent with thrown rocks. Security footage captured the vandalism at 9:15 p.m.
• On Aug. 16 at 9:07 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Greenpoint Drive reported person(s) unknown slashed the front tires of his vehicle overnight.
• On Aug. 18 at 4:37 p.m., officers attempted to stop shoplifting suspects in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. As the officers approached, the suspect’s vehicle struck the front passenger door of a police vehicle, pinning a detective between the door and the frame of the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle almost struck several pedestrians and another vehicle before turning onto Big Bend. The detective suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm.
• On Aug. 22 at 4 a.m., an overnight employee in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his wallet from his parked vehicle between 12:45 and 2 a.m. There was no damage to the vehicle and the victim could not recall if it was locked.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 15, a suspect stole alcohol from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The suspect abandoned the vehicle he was in while being pursued by police, leaving the stolen goods behind.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 16, a resident of the 7800 block of Murdoch Ave. reported the theft of items from her house that is being rehabbed.
• On Aug. 17, officers responded to the 7700 block of Ravensridge Drive for a report of a suspicious person. Officers located the 27-year-old man who had active warrants out of Manchester. He was arrested and released to the Manchester Police Department.
• On Aug. 18, an officer responded to the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of stolen catalytic converters.
• On Aug. 19, an officer responded to the 800 block of Diehnwells Drive for a report of a stolen bicycle.
• On Aug. 19, an officer responded to Murdoch and Lansdowne avenues for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The unoccupied Hyundai was determined to have been reported stolen out of St. Louis County.
• On Aug. 20, an officer responded to the 800 block of Ravensridge Drive for a report of a stolen bicycle, which likely occurred the same time as the above theft.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 15 at 8:17 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported their locked vehicle was stolen sometime overnight while it was parked in the parking lot.
• On Aug. 15 at 3:45 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Frisco Ave. reported their bicycle was stolen from their front yard earlier in the day.
• On Aug. 16 at 12:44 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Jefferson Road reported a vehicle with no lights on was driving slowly in the area. Later, an unknown subject attempted to gain entry into the caller’s vehicle. The caller confronted the subject, at which time the subject fled on foot toward the vehicle with no lights on. The vehicle then fled the area.
• On Aug. 16 at 9:43 a.m., a caller in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported two subjects stole approximately $840 worth of alcohol before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 17 at 8:11 a.m., a stealing in progress was reported in the 8000 block of Watson Road. Upon officer arrival, the thief was located. The thief was arrested and later released, pending application warrants.
• On Aug. 19 at 12:47 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported unknown subjects shattered the rear driver’s side window and stole documents for the vehicle the victim had just purchased.
• On Aug. 19 at 7:41 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported an unknown subject used a black permanent marker to write offensive language on the building and nearby parking signs.
• On Aug. 20 at 7:56 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Gray Ave. reported an unknown subject shattered the front driver’s side window of their vehicle and stole a backpack that contained an iPad.
• On Aug. 20 at 8:19 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Glendale reported their unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was stolen while it was parked in front of their residence.
• On Aug. 20 at 10 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Reavis Place reported their unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was stolen while it was parked in front of their residence.
• On Aug. 21 at 5:03 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Glendale Road reported their vehicle with the keys left inside was stolen while it was parked in the driveway.
• On Aug. 21 at 8:49 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Reavis Place reported unknown subjects opened the garage door to the residence and attempted to steal their vehicle.