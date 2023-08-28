Des Peres
• On Aug. 20 at 2:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 20 at 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Aug. 14 at 4:19 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Trevillian Ave. reported the theft of two lawn statues and a wheelbarrow sometime during the past week.
• On Aug. 16 at 9:17 p.m., a resident reported hearing what they believed to be two gunshots just east of West Kirkham Avenue and Yosemite Drive. The area was quiet upon arrival and no other calls were received.
• On Aug. 16 at 9:17 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported observing a commercial-grade drone hovering approximately 150 feet above the subdivision. Upon arrival, officers observed the drone leaving the area. It was undetermined who was piloting the drone.
• On Aug. 17 at 7:15 a.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Joanna Ave. reported a fanny pack containing cash and credit cards was stolen sometime during the night from her unlocked vehicle, which was parked in her driveway. A neighbor’s doorbell video camera showed a dark-colored SUV driving slowly in the area around 4:45 to 4:50 a.m., and an unknown occupant exiting the vehicle and running through driveways checking for unlocked vehicles.
• On Aug. 17, several residents of the 1300 block of Andrew Drive and the 900-1000 blocks of Joanna Ave. reported their unlocked vehicles rummaged through during the night. One resident reported a purse stolen.
• On Aug. 18 at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, between the business and a customer. Upon arrival, the dispute was settled, and work paid for without incident.
• On Aug. 18 at 7:19 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of solicitors in the area of the 400 block of N. Sappington Road. They left the area prior to arrival.
• On Aug. 18 at 8:14 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of fireworks being discharged in the area of Moreland Avenue and North Sappington Road. All was quiet upon arrival.
• On Aug. 19 at 8:23 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported receiving notification of mail delivery on Aug. 18 from USPS. However, no mail was received. The mail was received on Aug. 19. The resident also reported unknown persons used sidewalk chalk on her driveway, thought this was suspicious and wanted the incidents to be documented.
• On Aug. 20 at 12:02 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Ave. reported two suspicious vehicles, a dark-colored sedan and a white SUV, pulling into his driveway and neighbors’ driveways. The vehicles left the area prior to arrival. Nothing appeared to be disturbed.
• On Aug. 20 at 3:14 a.m., officers found several vehicles in the 700 block of E. Essex Ave. and the 400 block of Venneman Ave. with shaving cream and eggs on them. The vehicles were washed off before any damage was done to the paint.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 14 at 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Harrison Ave. for a property damage report. The victim said a person in a dark gray Audi SUV threw something at her vehicle as she was driving, which broke out the front driver’s side door window. The incident occurred in the 300 block of South Kirkwood Road and the occupants of the Audi were described as 16-year-old boys.
• On Aug. 14 at 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the Kirkwood High School football field for a report of a burglary of the concession stands. The reporting party observed four male subjects helping themselves to some refreshments. Upon seeing the reporting party, the subjects drove away. One of the suspects was stopped, arrested and charged with burglary.
• On Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the attempted theft of her vehicle. The driver’s side rear window of her vehicle was broken out by a large rock and the steering column had been tampered with. A screwdriver was left in a slot in the center console.
• On Aug. 17 at 6:01 a.m., two vehicles were broken into at North Kirkwood Middle School. Both vehicles sustained broken windows. Items were stolen from both vehicles.
• On Aug. 17 at 6:24 a.m., a siding brake and accessories were stolen from a construction site in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 12, a sport coat was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Gilbert Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 14, a neon green Schwinn mountain bike was stolen from the 7800 block of Ravensridge Road.
• On Aug. 18, a Shrewsbury business owner reported harassment/threats by a former employee.
• On Aug. 20, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Ave. for a report of a subject refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, an officer located the man behind the business defecating on the sidewalk. He was arrested and charged accordingly. Yuck.
• On Aug. 20, an officer responded to a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of cash and credit/debit cards stolen from an unlocked locker.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 15 at 11:14 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone slashed two tires on their vehicle.
• On Aug. 16 at 12:50 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Albany Court reported someone threw an object at their vehicle, causing damage to the rear.
• On Aug. 16 at 7:36 a.m., an armed carjacking was reported in the 1400 block of S. Elm Ave. While traveling southbound on S. Elm Ave., the victim’s vehicle was struck from behind. After the victim pulled over, three unknown subjects exited the striking vehicle. One of the subjects pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and demanded his vehicle. The subjects then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.
• On Aug. 18 at 6:20 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported a golf cart was stolen, after it was parked and left unattended.
• On Aug. 20 at 10:44 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported an unknown subject broke the rear window of their vehicle and rummaged through it.