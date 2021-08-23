Des Peres
• On Aug. 11, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 12700 block of Chandler Ridge Court. The keys were left in the vehicle.
• On Aug. 11, a wallet was taken from an unlocked car in the 12700 block of Wynfield Pines Court.
• On Aug. 11, a bicycle was stolen from the 1000 block of Lindemann.
• On Aug. 12 at 4:01 p.m., a parked car was rifled through at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Aug. 10 at 12:11 a.m., officers investigated non-injury vehicle crashes in the 900 block of E. Essex Ave. and the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 12 at 3:38 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported their 2020 Nissan Altima stolen sometime between 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 12, while it was parked in front of their residence.
• On Aug. 12 at 3:48 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Joanna Avenue reported a relative’s unlocked vehicle was rifled through sometime overnight. Cellular charging cords were taken.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 11, the interior of a new home in the 2000 block of Lily was reported “destroyed” by an unknown person(s). The property owner estimated the damage at approximately $15,000. The damage occurred sometime between July 21 and Aug. 11.
• On Aug. 11 at 4:09 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a family of five enjoyed a meal and then left without paying a $73.10 bill.
• On Aug. 12 at 12:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of a man taking pictures under an unsuspecting female’s skirt. The suspect was located, arrested and charged with invasion of privacy.
• On Aug. 12 at 1:56 p.m., Kirkwood EMS and police were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for an unresponsive person. Prior to EMS arrival, officers administered a dose of Narcan. The subject regained consciousness, but refused transportation to a hospital.
• On Aug. 12 at 7:56 p.m., a customer of a retail store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported her purse was stolen from her possibly unlocked vehicle while she was in a store. The theft occurred between 7:40 and 7:56 p.m.
• On Aug. 13 at 7:48 a.m., a business in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from one of their work trucks.
• On Aug. 13 at 7:31 p.m., a patron of a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported an unknown person attempted to steal his car while he was shopping. When the victim returned to his vehicle, he discovered damage to the steering column. Surveillance footage revealed the attempted theft occurred at 6:04 p.m.
• On Aug. 14 at 7:34 a.m., a guest of a resident in the 1200 block of N. Geyer Road reported the overnight theft of her black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim left the keys to the vehicle in the car with the doors unlocked.
• On Aug. 15, just after midnight, a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a theft. At 11:30 p.m., three suspects entered the store, took cash from the sales register and helped themselves to some alcohol bottles behind the sales counter.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 5, a shoplifter who attempted to steal liquor from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road was taken into custody.
• On Aug. 9, a traffic accident at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight resulted in both vehicles being towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
• On Aug. 10, a subject stopped for speeding in the 700 block of N. Rock Hill Road was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
• On Aug. 10, a suspect was caught for fuel theft from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 11, two men in a light brown or tan older Ford Taurus stole paper towels, toilet paper and Tide pods from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• n Aug. 9, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for stealing and trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
• On Aug. 9, police took a report of a stolen wallet from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 10, a 30-year-old man was arrested for stealing from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 12, a 50-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. Police are investigating.
• On Aug. 15, a 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 11 at 9:54 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Selma Ave. reported two flat screen Dell computer monitors and a wallet were stolen from their unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Aug. 11 at 5:47 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Oak Tree Drive reported their debit card was stolen from their unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Aug. 13 at 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Grant Road for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, it was discovered an intruder had entered through a rear door and was shot by the homeowner. For more information, see story on page 14.
• On Aug. 13 at 9:28 a.m., property damage was reported in the first block of E. Glendale Ave. Employees of the Webster Groves Recreation Center discovered that the cable barrier blocking access to the baseball fields had been struck, resulting in damage to the support pole and concrete base. Video surveillance revealed it was caused by a utility truck. Attempts are being made to contact the utility company.
• On Aug. 13 at 6:50 p.m., a victim in the first block of E. Glendale Ave. reported their $200 tennis shoes were stolen by a subject who had left the area prior to the theft being discovered.
• On Aug. 15 at 12:57 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Pasadena Ave. reported their backpack was stolen from their vehicle overnight. The backpack was recovered on a parking lot owned by Webster University and turned into campus safety security. Two sets of car keys and an undetermined amount of cash were missing from the backpack.