Des Peres
• On Aug. 11 at 10:05 a.m., a Kia was stolen from the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 14 at 8:04 p.m., police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated woman in a restroom in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. The woman was arrested for drug possession.
• On Aug. 15 at 1:33 p.m., officers seized stolen license plates from a subject at West County Center. The subject was arrested for multiple warrants.
Glendale
• On Aug. 9 at 6:50 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Cambridge Court reported his home was burglarized after he left the door open to his attached garage. A suspect stole a briefcase containing a laptop and left the scene eastbound on West Kirkham Avenue. The items were located by a neighbor three blocks away.
• On Aug. 13 at 3:31 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a report of thieves stealing from unlocked vehicles in the 900 block of Meadowridge Drive. Officers observed a white Infiniti stopped in the middle of the roadway on Eastwood Drive near Dickson Street. As officers approached the vehicle, two males ran from a driveway, entered the Infiniti and fled northbound on Dickson Street. The vehicle was last seen headed northbound on Lindbergh Boulevard from Manchester Road. Clayton Police successfully utilized stop sticks near I-64 and Hanley Road. The vehicle became disabled near Mitchell and McCausland avenues. Four suspects were seen fleeing from the vehicle in various directions.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 8 at 12:50 p.m., officers recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Hazelwood on a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The vehicle was occupied and both subjects were taken into custody. The subjects were arrested and charged with tampering. Both had extensive criminal histories and multiple warrants for their arrests.
• On Aug. 10 at 6:38 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Morningside Drive reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 at 10:26 a.m., multiple tools were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of E. Jewel.
• On Aug. 10 at 1:16 p.m., a vehicle owner parked in the 11000 block of Cragwold Road reported someone caused significant damage to her vehicle and stole several credit cards from her purse while she was hiking.
• On Aug. 10 at 3:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Par Lane reported the theft of both license plates from her vehicle.
• On Aug.12 at 6:47 a.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of three of the four catalytic converters from his Jeep.
• On Aug. 12 at 6:49 a.m., a resident on Taman Court observed individuals stealing the catalytic converter from their neighbor’s vehicle. As one officer was approaching, the suspect vehicles fled at a high rate of speed. The license plate on one of the vehicles was stolen.
• On Aug. 10 at 7:53 a.m., a restaurant in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the overnight theft of its catering van. The vehicle was located by the Arnold Police Department on Aug. 13. The occupant was taken into custody.
• On Aug. 12 at 12:20 p.m., a suspect at a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reportedly stole several bottles of Cognac valued at $338.
• On Aug. 12 at 11:20 p.m., several employees of a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported their vehicles were broken into.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 4, license plate tabs were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Willow Creek Lane.
• On Aug. 6, several vehicles were reported rifled through in the 1100 block of Knightsbridge Place. Several sets of keys and wallets were stolen.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Watson Road for an attempted robbery. The victim exited the business and observed the suspect trying to steal their bicycle. A scuffle occurred between the two and the suspect fled the area without the bicycle. The suspect was identified and connected to an earlier shoplifting incident in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The known suspect is being sought.
• On Aug. 10, officers responded to the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive for a report of damage to a vehicle. Anyone with video of the incident are asked to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department.
• On Aug. 14, motor vehicle thefts were reported on Sandau Avenue and Watson Road. The stolen vehicles were a Buick and a Kia.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 10 at 12:57 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported a man stole four Apple watches and fled the store.
• On Aug. 10 at 4:13 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Newport Ave. reported their firearm was stolen from their unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.
• On Aug. 12 at 4:17 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Gore Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. The key fob may have been inside the vehicle at the time of theft.
• On Aug. 12 at 6:58 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Selma Ave. reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen overnight.
• On Aug. 12 at 12:22 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Atalanta Ave. reported their electric bicycle was stolen from their driveway.
• On Aug. 12 at 4:52 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle sometime during the past three weeks.
• On Aug. 12 at 10:11 p.m., a caller in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported windows were broken out of several vehicles in the area. A wallet was reported stolen from one of the vehicles.
• On Aug. 13 at 3:19 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Berry Road reported their vehicle door lock was damaged.
• On Aug. 14 at 12:39 p.m., a victim in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their cell phone was stolen from a shopping cart. The thief then fled the business.