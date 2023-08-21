Des Peres
• On Aug. 9 at 6:46 p.m., two juveniles were taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On Aug. 9 at 9:54 p.m., a subdivision sign was damaged at the intersection of Lindemann and Manchester roads.
• On Aug. 13 at 11:47 a.m., a vehicle was rifled through in the 900 block of Des Peres Road.
Glendale
• On Aug. 7 at 10:14 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 200 block of Parkland Ave.
• On Aug. 7 at 9:27 p.m., officers investigated a report of loud music coming from the rear yard of a residence in the 1300 block of N. Sappington Road. Officers advised the resident to turn the outside speakers off for the night.
• On Aug. 8 at 7:25 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Ave. reported finding suspicious activity on her “Wayfair” account, where unknown persons attempted a $90 purchase. After speaking with “Wayfair” representatives, the order was canceled prior to being shipped.
• On Aug. 8 at 3:51 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Southridge Court reported hearing strange noises and seeing an unknown person with a flashlight under his neighbor’s vehicle. Same proved to be the neighbor working on his vehicle.
• On Aug. 8 at 4:35 p.m., the 2018 Dodge Challenger that was fraudulently purchased on Aug. 2 from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the 4300 block of Newstead Ave. Police continue to investigate.
• On Aug. 12 at 10:16 a.m., officers assisted the Glendale Fire Department with wires down in the rear yard of a residence in the unit block of Cheyenne Court. A large tree fell, pulling service lines from two residences and causing a power outage for 53 customers. Ameren responded and power was restored 16 hours later.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 10, the property owner for a rehab residence in the 1200 block of Folger reported the property was burglarized between July 27 and Aug. 10. At the time of the report, the victim had not compiled a list of everything stolen.
• On Aug. 12, a resident reported her identity had been compromised. The victim reported she received an email from a retail store thanking her for her purchase. Upon further inquiry, she discovered the purchase was made via a credit card in her maiden name. The victim stated this is a credit card she did not open or own. The credit card company is investigating.
• During the week of Aug. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to three counselor intervention related calls, three shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 35 residential/business alarms, 20 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 77 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 4, a motorcycle stolen in November 2022 from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive was recovered in Wentzville, Missouri.
• On Aug. 7, a vehicle was stolen while it was parked, locked but running, in front of a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 7, an officer observed a vehicle that was wanted by the Florissant Police Department for a shooting investigation traveling on Laclede Station Road. Officers stopped the vehicle and contacted Florissant detectives, who asked that the vehicle to be towed for processing and the driver’s information be forwarded to them, as he was not believed to be involved in their investigation.
• On Aug. 10, an officer began an investigation of internal theft from a Shrewsbury business by a former employee.
• On Aug. 11, a woman contacted this department regarding her sister using her personal information during a police contact. The information was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for additional charges of false impersonation.
• On Aug. 11, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a theft from an unlocked vehicle. The victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used inside that business. The suspect has been committing similar crimes throughout the region and is being sought. Credit cards stolen from other venues and discarded by the suspect were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Aug. 11, officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Laclede Station and Big Bend Boulevard. During the investigation, officers determined one of the drivers to be too intoxicated to drive. The adult male was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• On Aug. 12, a night shift officer observed a vehicle driving on side streets with no headlights, parking briefly and otherwise acting suspiciously. He contacted the man and determined he was wanted by the St. Louis County Police Department for unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested and transferred to county intake. Tip of the day from Shrewsbury police: “If you have open weapons charges, don’t act sketch.”
• During the week Aug. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident along the Watson Road business corridor, nine motor vehicle accidents, four residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 18 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 7 at 7:38 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Parsons Ave. reported two vehicles were stolen while parked overnight.
• On Aug. 7 at 4:19 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported their backpack containing a laptop, debit cards and several other items was stolen while left unattended. The debit cards were later fraudulently used at various locations.
• On Aug. 12 at 2:12 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Forest Green Drive discovered their vehicle was stolen from the street in front of their residence.
• During the week of Aug 7-13, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 403 calls for service, 23 auto accidents, 10 alarms and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 51 times.