Des Peres
• On Aug. 6, officers responded to a larceny in progress at a store in the 1000 block of Lindeman Road. The subject stole liquor and was released on summons.
• On Aug. 7, a caller at West County Center made a delayed report of larceny.
• On Aug. 10 at 12:33 p.m., a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 11925 Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Aug. 2 at 9:02 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Brownell Avenue reported hearing a loud crash and finding beer cans strewn throughout the 700 block of Brownell Avenue.
• On Aug. 3 at 1:45 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on Manchester Road at N. Sappington Road.
• On Aug. 4 at 10:21 p.m., officers observed a large firework discharged near the playground of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, and several juvenile males running from the area. A group matching the description was observed later that evening at the intersection of Venneman Avenue and Highland Place. The group denied any involvement and were advised to return to their residence for the evening.
• On Aug. 5 at 5:05 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle minor injury crash on Manchester Road at Bennett Avenue. The striking vehicle, a tan, mid-2000s Chevrolet Colorado, occupied by a white male driver wearing a bandana, left the scene and was last seen traveling southbound on Dickson Street in Kirkwood. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 2, residents of the 400 block of N. Woodlawn, the 12800 block of Big Bend, and the 1700 block of W. Woodbine reported their parked, unlocked vehicles were entered overnight. Various items were stolen.
• On Aug. 2 at 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Manchester and Geyer for a vehicle accident. The striking vehicle left the scene and was traveling westbound. Several Des Peres officers stopped the vehicle near Manchester and Bopp Road. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• On Aug. 2, officers were dispatched to two separate retail department stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for three separate employee theft cases.
• On Aug. 2, an employee in the 1300 block of S. Kirkwood reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle between 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
• On Aug. 4 at 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road in response to a report of subjects with masks breaking car windows. The subjects were located in a dark colored SUV, but the SUV failed to stop and was last seen heading eastbound on Interstate 44. Officers then discovered seven parked, unoccupied vehicles with broken windows on the lots. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 4, residents of the 200 block of W. Jewel, the 600 block of Villa Gardens and the 600 block of Evans reported their vehicles had been entered overnight.
• On Aug. 4 at 6:50 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of N. Harrison reported the overnight theft of their silver 2018 Kia Soul. The victim left the vehicle unlocked overnight with the keys inside.
• On Aug. 4 at 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Solara reported stolen from the 1000 block of Pinegate on July 29 was recovered, parked and unoccupied, in Pagedale.
• On Aug. 5 at 6:37 p.m., a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported suspects stole approximately $665 worth of alcohol.
• On Aug. 8 at 1:38 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the customer counter of a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. A routine computer check revealed the individual involved was wanted by a nearby agency. The individual was arrested and transported to their facility.
• On Aug. 9, just after midnight, officers responded to a business in the 800 block of S. Holmes for a reported male subject who threw an object through a glass window.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 1, an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Innis was rummaged through. Several items were taken.
• On Aug. 4, a bicycle was found in the 800 block of Blossom. The bike will be held until claimed.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 3, a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 4, a 37-year-old man was arrested for fugitive warrants out of the city of Kirkwood after police contacted him on suspicion of stealing from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 7, police responded to a disturbance in the 7700 block of Charing Square. A 54-year-old man involved in the disturbance became verbally abusive to the officers and failed to comply with officers’ orders.
• On Aug. 7, a 39-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 8, two women, ages 37 and 24, were arrested at the same time for felony stealing, trespassing and false declaration at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 4 at 12:41 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Summit Ave. reported that someone entered their vehicle overnight and stole a purse.
• On Aug. 4 at 3:08 p.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone stole the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Aug. 5 at 1:09 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone shattered their vehicle’s rear driver side window.
• On Aug. 5 at 1:40 p.m., a caller at a business in the 9100 block of Big Bend Blvd. stated that sometime between July 29 and Aug. 5 someone stole the catalytic converter off of a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 at 7:47 a.m., a victim at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported someone entered the business through an unlocked door and stole an ice machine and refrigerator.
• On Aug. 6 at 1:28 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Newport Ave. reported someone stole their bicycle from their residence.