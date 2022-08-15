Des Peres
• On Aug. 3 at 12:38 a.m., an officer observed a subject who appeared to be asleep at a green light. The subject was taken into custody for driving with no insurance on a suspended license and having warrants.
• On Aug. 7, four subjects attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise from West County Center.
• On Aug. 8 at 9:02 a.m., license plate tabs were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 12100 block of Creekhaven Drive.
• On Aug. 9 at 11:19 a.m., a larceny in progress was reported at Pearle Vision, 13329 Manchester Road. A suspect stole multiple frames and drove away.
• On Aug. 9 at 12:26 p.m., a suspect stole a cart from a UPS worker at West County Center.
• On Aug. 9, a resident of the 1400 block of Fawnvalley Drive reported juveniles destroyed a sign in her front yard.
Glendale
• On Aug. 2 at 11:34 p.m., officers investigated a report of several persons checking car doors in the area of Elm Avenue and Hawbrook Road.
• On Aug. 3, a Kirkwood resident reported her daughter’s vehicle was struck by a red Cadillac SUV in the 400 block of N. Sappington Road on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at approximately 2:42 p.m.
• On Aug. 4 at 4:28 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On Aug. 4 at 9:56 p.m., a 24-year-old man from the city of Black Jack was arrested in the 1000 block of Brownell Ave. and charged with speeding and as a fugitive of the Rock Hill Police Department. He was released to Rock Hill authorities.
• On Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., a resident of the 1200 block of Brownell Ave. witnessed a male exit the front passenger seat of a silver Mazda in front of her residence. The suspect then entered an unlocked vehicle in the resident’s driveway and stole a key fob from the center console. The suspect returned to the silver Mazda, which sped eastbound on Brownell. Investigation revealed this vehicle and suspect(s) had just committed a residential burglary in the city of Oakland. Officers located the suspect vehicle southbound on North Berry Road from West Lockwood Ave. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail. It was last seen speeding eastbound on Interstate 44.
• On Aug. 6 at 8:22 p.m., a Kansas City resident reported her 2020 BMW SUV was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 200 block of N. Sappington Road while she was visiting. The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside. The vehicle was located the following day in the city of St. Louis.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 1 at 4:36 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Huntleigh Drive reported the overnight theft of multiple items from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 at 12:24 a.m., two suspects attempted to use a crowbar to pry open an ATM in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road.
• On Aug. 3 at 2 a.m., a suspect stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an auto shop in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 3 at 2:18 p.m., a driver in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
• On Aug. 4 at 9:33 a.m., a suspect stole a catalytic converter from an employee vehicle parked in the 1300 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Aug. 6 at 5:49 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Lennore reported someone entered his attached garage while he was cutting his grass. He observed a suspicious vehicle stop in front of his driveway and then saw a teenage male exit his garage and run to the awaiting vehicle. The same vehicle was connected to several vehicle break-ins in the Glendale neighborhood. The vehicle was last seen fleeing from a Glendale officer east on Interstate 44.
• On Aug. 6 at 6:49 p.m., a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse in a department store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On July 28, a window at a business in the 2500 block of Rock Hill Industrial Court was damaged by a rock.
• On July 29, a vehicle was reported stolen from a service station in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 1, items were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Salem Hills Drive.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 1, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Triwoods Drive for a report of an attempted auto theft. Sometime overnight, someone unsuccessfully attempted to steal the victim’s Hyundai, causing damage to the steering column. There were other unlocked cars rifled through in the same area.
• On August 4, an unlocked vehicle was rifled through in the 7500 block of Nottingham Ave.
• On Aug. 5, several vehicles were broken into at the Georgetown apartment complex.
• On Aug. 7, a resident of the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane reported their Ford F250 stolen. The vehicle was locked and the owner had the key.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 1 at 8:59 a.m., a victim in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. reported their vehicle was damaged by unknown projectiles.
• On Aug. 1 at 9:17 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Chestnut Ave. reported someone stole his wallet from his unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Aug. 2 at 8:11 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of N. Forest Ave. reported someone gained entry into two of their vehicles, stealing a backpack which contained a laptop computer and several credit cards. The items were recovered by police and returned.
• On Aug. 4 at 7:42 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Tulip Drive reported their unlocked vehicle with the keys left inside was taken between 5 and 6 p.m.
• On Aug. 5 at 1:21 a.m., an alarm went off at a business in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. Officers determined someone gained entry by breaking the front glass door and stole the cash register drawer, which contained $300 in cash.
• On Aug. 5 at 10:12 a.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported someone stole $950 worth of alcohol and fled in a silver passenger vehicle.
• On Aug. 5, a victim in the 400 block of N. Elm Ave. reported a firearm was stolen from their residence.