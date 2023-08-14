Des Peres
• On Aug. 1 at 4:28 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center. No suspects were located.
• On Aug. 2 at 12:36 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 13200 block of Manchester Road for a reported assault. The victim was allegedly struck by a coworker.
• On Aug. 2 at 3:07 p.m., a suspect was arrested for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On Aug. 3 at 2:28 p.m., a juvenile was taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center. At 3:34 p.m., three additional juveniles were taken into custody for shoplifting. All juveniles were later released to guardians.
• On Aug. 3 at 6:27 p.m., a mobile phone was stolen from a dressing room at West County Center.
• On Aug. 5 at 6:59 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center.
• On Aug. 6 at 8:16 p.m., keys and cash were stolen from an unlocked locker at The Lodge Des Peres.
• On Aug. 7 at 1:19 p.m., a traffic stop in the 12000 block of Manchester Road resulted in the arrest of two suspects for warrants and driving on a revoked license.
• On Aug. 7 at 1:56 p.m., two suspects stole $1,300 worth of clothing at West County Center.
• On Aug. 7 at 4:45 p.m., a suspect stole personal hygiene items from a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 8 at 8:44 a.m., two suspects rifled through an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of White Rock Drive. Nothing was taken.
• On Aug. 8 at 8:47 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway overnight in the 2300 block of Gateroyal Drive.
• On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m. a suspect stole several items from West County Center.
Glendale
• On Aug. 2 at 4:02 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a 2018 Dodge Challenger was fraudulently purchased on July 13. The buyer provided false identity documentation to purchase the vehicle. Police are investigating.
• On Aug. 3 at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Parkland Ave. Both parties appeared to be intoxicated. One of the parties agreed to spend the night elsewhere.
• On Aug. 3 at 12:55 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Trevillian Ave. reported the loss/theft of two lawn statues from her front porch during the night.
• On Aug. 3 at 1:09 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of unauthorized solicitors in the 200 block of Edwin Ave. The solicitor was promoting business for Hawx Pest Control. He was advised to cease until a proper permit is obtained.
• On Aug. 3 at 5:53 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Ave. reported receiving a scam phone call requesting money to cancel a warrant for her arrest. She recognized this as a scam and did not provide any information or money.
• On Aug. 5 at 2:21 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Southarm Drive reported an unauthorized solicitor in the area. The solicitor for Hawx Pest Control was advised to cease until a proper permit is obtained.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 31, a female employee within the city reported harassment by a coworker. A suspect contacted her by phone and threatened to publicly share a nude photo of her unless she paid him $750. The victim had previously sent the photo with her consent.
• On Aug. 2 at 1:45 p.m., officers located a vehicle stolen out of Edwardsville, Illinois, in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Officers waited for the driver to return and took him into custody. The driver was arrested and charged.
• On Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Carriage Circle reported her vehicle was damaged overnight. The rear driver’s side window of her vehicle was shattered and the steering wheel column had damage consistent with attempted theft. The suspect’s vehicle, reported stolen from Brentwood, was used in several car break-ins in Clayton.
• On Aug. 6, a resident fell victim to an email scam. The victim received several fraudulent emails requesting her to purchase eight gift cards for her boss. The victim purchased eight Visa gift cards valued at $106 each. She then sent photographs of the front/back of the cards to the email sender.
Rock Hill
• On July 31, a juvenile was injured in a traffic accident in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The juvenile was checked out and determined to be OK.
• On Aug. 1, an internal theft at a business in Rock Hill Industrial Court resulted in an arrest.
Shrewsbury
• On July 31, two vehicles were broken into at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road. A wallet and firearm were among the stolen items. The suspect vehicle was a stolen vehicle, and has since been recovered and was processed for evidence.
• On Aug. 2, officers responded to a laundry room within the Georgetown Apartments for a damaged door to a storage room. It is not believed anything was missing.
• On Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road to check the welfare of a female who was driving erratically and striking curbs. Officers located the vehicle and the pantsless driver and believed her to be intoxicated. The driver was aggressive and threatening. A sample of her blood was seized as evidence to be analyzed for alcohol concentration.
• On Aug. 4, an officer responded to the 7500 block of Triwoods Drive for a report of a missing moped.
• On Aug. 4, a vehicle was broken into at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 5, a resident of the 4900 block of Verguene Ave. reported a group of subjects dumped a pile of items in the street and drove away. Also left at the scene was an unreported stolen vehicle from Clayton.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 1 at 2:31 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Linum Lane reported a gas trimmer was stolen from their vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 at 2:30 a.m., officers discovered three vehicles with shattered windows in the 10 block of E. Lockwood Ave. Several items were stolen.
• On Aug. 5 at 11:28 a.m., a victim in the 10 block of W. Waymire Ave. reported a firearm was stolen from the residence.