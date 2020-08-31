Des Peres
• On Aug. 22, officers were called for a larceny Sam’s Club. The victim's purse was stolen while in the store. No suspect information is available.
• On Aug. 22, a black Nissan Rogue was reported stolen from the first level of the Manchester Road garage at West County Center. The three suspects arrived in a white Ford Edge.
• On Aug. 24, officers received a delayed larceny report from West County Center. Approximately $1,000 worth of handbags were stolen.
• On Aug. 24, burglary was reported in the 12100 block of Creekhaven. The victim believes jewelry is missing from their home.
• On Aug. 24, officers received a report of larceny from a Shell Station. The suspect took lottery tickets from the clerk and ran out the door. The suspect was last seen heading east on Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Aug. 17 at 4:11 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Brownell Avenue reported two males soliciting in the area for Midtown Home Improvements without a proper permit. Officers learned the Kirkwood Police Department found the two men in their venue on Brownell Avenue and advised them to cease, as no one in this area is issuing soliciting permits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• On Aug. 19 at 4:07 p.m., officers investigated a reported stranded motorist in the 700 block of N. Sappington Road, which was blocking traffic. Officers found the driver walking on W. Kirkham Avenue who stated he ran out of gas and was going to find a gas can. Officers conveyed him to his home where he retrieved a gas can and filled the vehicle.
• On Aug. 20, 21, 28 and 29, officers investigated a report of several juveniles playing on the campus of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, while the campus is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All juveniles were advised of the campus closure and sent on their way.
• On Aug. 21 at 11:40 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Glenway Drive reported a possible intoxicated driver in the area and provided a description of the vehicle and driver. Officers located the vehicle parked and occupied in the 1100 block of Glenway Drive. The driver, a 36-year-old St. Peters woman, was conveyed home by a sober driver.
• On Aug. 22 at 9:12 p.m., a large tree limb fell on electric lines in the 1100 block of N. Berry Road, causing a temporary power outage in the area. Ameren crews responded and power was restored within the hour.
• On Aug. 23 at 6:14 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 24 at 11:53 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen from the 100 block of Parkland Avenue on Aug. 14 was recovered, wrecked and abandoned, in the 800 block of Hornsby Road in north St. Louis City.
• On Aug. 24 at 7:38 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue reported two solicitors in the area without a proper permit. Officers located the two, who were in the area soliciting business for AT&T. They were advised to cease until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, as no one in the area is issuing solicitor permits at this time.
• On Aug. 26 at 11:26 a.m., a Wentzville woman reported her aunt, a resident of the 900 block of Beverly Avenue, was about to withdraw a large sum of money and send it to a scam artist posing as a U.S. Treasury Agent. The scam artist told her that her social security number had been compromised and would require a $6,000 cash payment to him. The woman’s bank alerted the niece, who called police in an attempt to stop the fraud. Police were able to speak with the resident and advise her this was a scam. No money was lost by the resident. This is a common scam. No government agency will call to discuss these types of matters.
Kirkwood
• On Aug. 17 at 8:55 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Woodard Court reported the overnight theft of items from her parked, unlocked vehicle. Her reported stolen items were later discovered, abandoned, a few blocks away.
• On Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m., two neighboring businesses in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported their businesses had been burglarized overnight. Multiple items, including cash, were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m., a solicitor at the intersection of Manchester Road and N. Kirkwood Road was issued a citation for “aggressive solicitation.” He was released from the scene with a Kirkwood Municipal Court date.
• On Aug. 22, a resident in the 12700 block of Big Bend reported she was the victim of an email/phone scam. The victim received an email from a blocked sender stating she had an outstanding balance on her Amazon account. The victim was instructed to purchase a $500 Target gift card and provide the redemption code. The victim provided information for one gift card and grew suspicious due to the caller’s persistence to purchase more.
• On Aug. 23 at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported robbery. The victim stated she was walking in the parking lot when a vehicle slowly drove past her and the driver reached out of their window and took her purse off of her arm. The vehicle then drove away. Initial investigation discovered the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from Chesterfield days before.
• During the week of Aug. 17 - 23, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of August 17 - 23, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 22 residential / business alarms and 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 24 at 8:43 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Hawken Place. The victim reported that sometime Aug. 20, someone entered their garage and stole their laptop computer.
• On Aug. 24 at 5:04 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Euclid Ave. The victim reported that sometime between 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, someone stole a package from their front porch.
• On Aug. 25 at 7:01 a.m., property damage was reported in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. The victim reported that sometime between 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 and 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25, someone shattered their vehicle’s passenger window.
• On Aug. 25 at 7:18 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 8700 block of Big Bend Blvd. The reporting party stated that at 2 a.m. on Aug. 25, someone forced entry into the business.
• On Aug. 28 at 7:16 a.m., two motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 1100 block of Cheshire Lane. The victims reported that sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicles from their driveways.
• On Aug. 29 at 6:57 p.m., stealing was reported in the 800 block of Selma Avenue. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone stole a political sign from their yard.
• During the week of Aug. 24 - 30, the police department responded to 383 calls for service, three auto accidents and six alarms and assisted the Fire Department 40 times.