Des Peres
• On July 25, a laptop was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 13100 block of Dougherty Ferry Court.
• On July 25, a stealing was reported at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Ballas Road. A customer had her purse stolen as she dined in the outdoor patio area. The thief drove up in a vehicle, took the item, then fled in the same vehicle.
• On July 26, a burglary was reported at a business in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. The front door was broken at 3:50 a.m. and $700 was taken from the drawer. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, a mask and gloves.
• On July 26, a male/female couple stole a pair of sunglasses from West County Center.
• On July 28, a larceny was attempted at Dierbergs, 13300 Manchester Road. The suspect attempted to steal a bottle of liquor. He was stopped and told not to return to the store.
• On July 28, a larceny was reported at West County Center.
• On July 28, a burglary was reported in the 11700 block of Serama Drive. The suspect gained entry between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. by shattering a rear glass door. The master bedroom was rummaged through.
• On July 29, a burglary was reported overnight at 11720 Middleview.
Glendale
• On July 22 at 2:07 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Flynn Forest Lane attempted to report two leased vehicles as stolen. The vehicles were leased and picked up in the state of Indiana and no offense occurred in Glendale. He was referred to Indiana authorities.
• On July 23 at 8:04 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Parkland Avenue reported that his driveway contractor struck a water main while digging his driveway. Officers provided traffic control until Missouri American Water Company crews were able to respond, turn off the water and make necessary repairs.
• On July 24 at 4:33 p.m., a passing motorist reported several juveniles jumping the fence and trespassing on the grounds of the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, 100 S. Sappington Road, while the campus is closed due to COVID-19. The juveniles were asked to leave the campus and complied.
• On July 24 at 9:08 p.m., officers observed a group of juveniles on the campus of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, while the campus is closed due to COVID-19. The juveniles were asked to leave the campus and complied.
• On July 25 at 2:19 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Josephine Avenue reported seeing two subjects jump a fence from the rear yard of a residence in the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace and continue running northbound through yards in the 700 block of Josephine Avenue. Officers searched the area to no avail.
• On July 25 at 10:21 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Moreland Avenue reported a vehicle window was shattered while it was parked outside her residence sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday, July 24, and 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Police are investigating.
Kirkwood
• On July 21, a business in the 10300 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of the catalytic converters from several of their vehicles. The thefts occurred within the last seven days.
• On July 22, the 2005 Ford Expedition reported stolen from the 11300 block of Manchester Road on July 13 was recovered, occupied, in Jefferson County.
• On July 22 at approximately 7 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Scottsdale reported the overnight theft of their dark gray 2017 Subaru Outback. The victim stated the vehicle was locked and they were in possession of both sets of keys.
• On July 22, a church in the 200 block of West Adams reported, between July 16 at 6 p.m. and July 22, an unknown person or group vandalized the roof of the church with painted graffiti.
• On July 22, a resident reported she was the victim of a phone/internet scam. The victim stated she purchased $2500 in multiple gift cards and supplied the caller with the gift card’s information.
• On July 23, a retail business in the 10300 block of Manchester Road reported two shoplifting incidents involving four bottles of Titos Vodka and Axe body products. Additionally, the business made a delayed report of theft from July 20, where an unknown person or group stole multiple soap items.
• On July 23 at 7:45 p.m., a traffic stop on N. Kirkwood Road resulted in the arrest of the driver and occupant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen handgun.
• On July 24 at 2:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Doverwood Court for the report of thefts from vehicles.
• During the week of July 20 - 26, 10 shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 20 - 26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential / business alarms and15 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 75 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 24, a restaurant patron reported his vehicle was struck while parked at a local restaurant in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 25, carton of cigarettes was taken from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. Surveillance footage was available.
• On July 27, police received reports of a suspicious vehicle at a repair shop in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. The vehicle was thought to belong to a subject going to various repair shops at night and stealing scrap metal.
Shrewsbury
• On July 21, a 29-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, trespassing and assaulting a person at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 21, police responded to the area of 800 block of Diehnwells for a suspicious letter left on the callers vehicle. Police are investigating and trying to locate the person who wrote the letter.
• On July 23, police responded to a report of an assault at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. Upon their arrival the suspect had left the scene, the case was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Municipal prosecutor for review of possible charges.
• On July 24, A 38-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting, trespassing, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a law enforcement officer at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 27 at 6:37 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Rock Hill Road. The victim reported sometime overnight someone stole their motorized scooter from their driveway.
On July 27 at 1:41 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. The manager reported at 9:17 p.m. on July 26, two black male subjects and one black female subject entered the business. One of the black male subjects entered the back-storage room and stole $2,500 worth of cigarettes and cigars while the other two subjects distracted the cashier. All three subjects left the area in a black vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape.
On July 27 at 5:44 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported at a business in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. The victim stated they parked their vehicle in the parking lot and entered the business. The victim reported they left their car keys inside the vehicle. When the victim exited the business, they noticed their vehicle was stolen.
On July 28 at 9:47 a.m., a trespassing was reported at a business in the first block of Gray Avenue. The reporting party reported two white male subjects entered the business and triggered the alarm. Both subjects exited the business and left the area.
During the week of July 27 through Aug. 2, the police department responded to 438 calls for service, 12 auto accidents and 11 alarms and assisted the fire department 41 times.