Des Peres
• On Aug. 20, stealing was reported at West County Center. The suspect vehicle — a dark gray Nissan Sentra with a spare tire — was located by officers as it left. The vehicle failed to yield and went northbound on I-270. The plate was found later using security camera footage and a suspect was identified.
Glendale
• On Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Greenview Drive reported a large black and white dog running at large in the area. The dog was last seen running across Algonquin Golf Course.
• On Aug. 10 at 4:14 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of W. Kirkham Ave.
• On Aug. 10 at 6:02 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the 10,000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 11 at 12:11 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Glenvista Place reported her vehicle was egged sometime during the night. Due to heavy rains, no damage was done to the vehicle.
• On Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m., officers observed a large group of juveniles trespassing on the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. They were sent on their way.
• On Aug. 12 at 12:48 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported a large black and white dog running at large in the area. Officers did not locate the dog.
• On Aug. 13 at 11:56 a.m., a resident of the 1100 block of N. Berry Road reported his political yard sign was taken some time during the past two days.
• On Aug. 14 at 6:58 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Parkland Avenue reported his 2015 Volvo SUV was stolen from his garage sometime between 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and that morning. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob in the center console.
• On Aug. 14 at 8:17 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Southridge Drive reported his 2017 Mazda SUV was stolen from his driveway sometime between 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 and that morning. The vehicle is believed to have been unlocked with the keys accidentally left inside the vehicle.
• On Aug. 14 at 4:27 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Southridge Drive reported unknown persons rummaged through his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Nothing of value was taken.
• On Aug. 18 at 3:26 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Glenhaven Drive reported seeing a male in his late teens to early twenties gain entry to his unlocked vehicle, which was parked in his driveway, steal a small amount of change from the center console and leave the area in a white SUV.
Kirkwood
• On Aug. 12, a resident reported she was the victim of an email scam. The victim received an email from her “Pastor” requesting she purchase $300 in Google gift cards and supply him with the pin numbers. Investigator’s determined the email originated out of the country.
• On Aug. 12 at 1:15 p.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend reported the theft of several cartons of cigarettes.
• On Aug. 14 at 12:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for the report of a stolen vehicle and subsequent collision. The victim stated while she was loading her vehicle via the rear hatchback, the vehicle started to drive off. Her pre-teen grandchild exited the vehicle as it was being stolen, resulting in a broken foot. The stolen vehicle then crashed into a parked vehicle. The suspect left the scene with their getaway driver before officers arrived.
• On Aug. 14, a resident in the 900 block of N. Geyer Road reported the overnight theft of her Apple devices from her unlocked, parked vehicle.
• On Aug. 15, a resident in the 300 block of Luther Lane reported the overnight theft of her purse from her unlocked, parked vehicle.
• On Aug. 16 at 10:20 p.m., a road rage incident in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road resulted in one person involved throwing a bone at the other vehicle, causing damage. The bone-thrower was issued a citation for property damage.
• During the week of Aug. 10 - 16, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Aug. 10 - 16, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 17 residential / business alarms and 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 81 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 17 at 7:09 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 300 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. The manager reported sometime between 8:12 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 7:03 a.m. on Aug. 17, someone forced entry into the business and stole cash.
• On Aug. 21 at 8:18 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Rock Hill Rd. The victim reported someone entered their garage and rummaged through their vehicles. No items were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Belleview Avenue. The victim reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and located the victim’s garage door opener. The suspect used the victim’s garage door opener to enter the victim’s garage. No items were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 21 at 9:39 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 400 block of Belleview Avenue. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their identification card.
• During the week of Aug. 17 - 23, the police department responded to 428 calls for service, four auto accidents and nine alarms and assisted the fire department 43 times.