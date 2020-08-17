Des Peres
• On Aug. 8, police were called for a larceny at West County Center. Five suspects stole an unknown number of Nike shorts and left in a white Dodge Journey with license plate EA7J8A.
• On Aug. 8, a traffic stop on eastbound Manchester Road resulted in a felony fugitive arrest. The subject was charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Aug. 9, a suspicious vehicle on West County Center security footage turned out to be an attempted car theft. At least two suspects with weapons acted as lookout. The suspect car, a light blue Lincoln, was recently stolen out of Florissant. Also in the parking garage, a black Infiniti Q80 had its window broken out. It is unknown if the two events are linked.
• On Aug. 11, a suspicious person was reported at West County Center. Security stated that the man was taking inappropriate photos of young girls. He was told to leave by security.
• On Aug. 13, police were called to West County Center for a reported larceny. The subject took Michael Kohrs merchandise.
Glendale
• On Aug. 4 at 2:20 p.m., a ring was found in the street on Edwin Avenue at Hawbrook Road. The ring is being held for safekeeping at the police department pending owner identification.
• On Aug. 4 at 4:33 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with traffic control for a vehicle crash at the intersection of Manchester and N. Berry roads.
• On Aug. 5 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Jiffy Lube, 9998 Manchester Road, involving an irate customer and staff. The customer was advised to leave the premises and take up her complaint with the corporate office.
• On Aug. 6 at 11:50 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road reported falling victim to a scam. The victim received a phone call from a male who claimed to be with Ameren Missouri, threatening to disconnect his power if he did not pay an outstanding balance with a “Green Dot Money Pack” from Walgreens. He purchased the item at a local Walgreens and provided the number to the caller. When he was told another “Green Dot Money Pack” was needed, the resident returned to Walgreens where the clerk advised him that he may be the victim of a scam. He contacted Ameren Missouri who advised his account was current and that this was indeed a scam and that they do not make these types of calls.
• On Aug. 6 at 4:19 p.m., a Kirkwood School District employee reported two juvenile males causing property damage at North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Witnesses reported two male juveniles left the area on foot and provided descriptions. Officers took a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old into custody for property damage — spray painting the school building — and stealing, as officers found a sign from the school campus in their possession. The boys were released to the custody of their parents. The matter will be referred to the St. Louis County Juvenile Court for disposition.
• On Aug. 6 at 8:55 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Sappington Road at Glenmoor Avenue.
• On Aug. 7 at 2:14 p.m., officers assisted the Sunset Hills Police Department with an auto theft investigation in the 1000 block of Nolan Drive.
• On Aug. 9 at 10:05 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Armstrong Drive reported the theft of approximately $35 in loose change from his unlocked vehicle’s center console sometime overnight. Other residents from Armstrong Drive and Northarm Drive also reported their unlocked vehicles rummaged through.
• On Aug. 9 at 3:47 p.m., a motorist from Webster Groves violated the “Road Closed” signs on N. Berry Road and drove into a large sink hole on N. Berry Road at Hillard Road. The vehicle was extricated by McNamara’s Towing at the driver’s expense. The driver stated he did not realize the road was closed to all traffic.
• On Aug. 9 at 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of unknown persons stealing used tires from the rear of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. Two suspects were stopped and identified by police. They stated they had permission from someone at the dealership to take the tires but were unable to provide a name. The tires were returned, and the suspects were sent on their way.
Kirkwood
• On Aug. 7 at 4:50 p.m., a customer at a convenience store in the 9900 block of Big Bend reported the theft of his 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The victim stated when he parked his vehicle, he left the vehicle running with the keys in it. When he exited the store, he discovered his vehicle was missing. On Saturday, Aug. 8th, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department located the vehicle with one occupant. The subject was arrested and charged with stealing a motor vehicle. The case will be sent to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for consideration.
• On Aug. 8 at 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident in the intersection of North Kirkwood Road and Manchester. Upon conclusion of their investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
• On Aug. 9 at 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 10800 block of Manchester Road to check the wellbeing of an occupant of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the subject stated he was “dope sick” and requested transportation to a hospital. The subject also volunteered to the officer where illegal drugs were in his vehicle. The illegal drugs were seized and the subject was transported to the hospital via Kirkwood EMS.
• During the week of Aug. 3 - 9, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Aug. 3 - 9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 25 residential / business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 56 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 7, a local business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road purchased a camera from a subject, only to discover it was stolen from a resident in St. Louis City.
• On Aug. 10, a disturbance occurred at a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road when an employee was fired and she wanted to argue with her former boss. Police arrived and peace was restored.
• On Aug. 11, a subject reported his license plate stolen from his vehicle while parked in front of a business in the 9300 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 12, a resident in the 2800 block of Dunkirk Lane reported damage to her bushes.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 5, police located and recovered a vehicle in the 7600 block of Watson Road that had been reported stolen in St. Louis City. The vehicle was unoccupied.
• On Aug. 5, a 32-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 6, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for property damage in the 7600 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 7, two men were arrested for shoplifting, and other charges in two separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 7, a window was broken out and numerous items were stolen from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 12 at 2:58 p.m., stealing was reported in the 500 block of Clark Avenue. The victim reported someone stole their license plate registration tab from the license plate on their vehicle.
• On Aug. 13 at 6:57 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 3100 block of Brentwood Blvd. The manager reported that, sometime overnight, someone forced entry into the business and stole cash from the register.
• On Aug. 14 at 9:01 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the first block of Selma Avenue. An employee reported that, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 14, someone forced entry into the building and stole several electronic items.
• On Aug. 14 at 11:25 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Lyman Place. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• During the week of Aug. 10 - Aug. 16, the police department responded to 385 calls for service, seven auto accidents and 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 46 times.