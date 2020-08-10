Des Peres
• On Aug. 3, police were dispatched for a two-vehicle accident with injuries on westbound Dougherty Ferry and I-270.
• On Aug. 3, police were called for a robbery at Circle K, 13655 Manchester Road. The subject implied he had a weapon and was last seen leaving the business in a silver two-door coupe with Missouri plates.
• On Aug. 3, police investigated a subject who fled the scene of an accident on the first level of the I-270 garage at West County Center. Security was able to review the video and locate the suspect vehicle.
• On Aug. 4, police received a delayed report of stealing in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. An unknown suspect stole multiple pairs of eyeglass frames.
• On Aug. 6, police investigated a possible attempted larceny from Schucks, 12332 Manchester Road. The subject was thought to be staging a cart of groceries to steal. The subject ultimately left without taking anything but left his phone. When he came back for his phone, officers made contact and conducted a field interview.
• On Aug. 6, officers received a delayed report of a grab and run robbery. The stolen item was worth $500.
Glendale
• On July 27 at 3:55 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue reported stones from her retaining wall near her mailbox were dislodged sometime during the day. She suspected the mail carrier struck the wall by accident with his vehicle. There was no damage to the wall or stones.
• On July 28 at 2:29 p.m., investigators identified a possible suspect in the theft from an unlocked vehicle which was parked on the lot of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, on June 2, 2020.
• On July 28 at 5:06 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 200 block of Elm Avenue wherein the striking vehicle left the scene. Surveillance video from neighborhood doorbell cameras revealed an unknown white sedan as the suspect vehicle. The video also revealed the crash occurred at approximately 12:01 a.m.
• On July 30 at 8:12 a.m., a passing motorist reported a large tree down across the roadway in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road. Officers provided traffic control while Glendale Public Works Crews removed the tree from the roadway.
• On July 30 at 11:17 a.m, a resident of the 1100 block of Hillard Road reported unknown persons walking through her yard during the night and damaging plants in her garden.
• On July 31 at 1:29 p.m., officers observed several juveniles trespassing on the campus of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, while the property is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The juveniles were asked to leave the campus.
• On Aug. 2 at 2:53 p.m., a 19-year-old Webster Groves man was arrested at the intersection of W. Lockwood Avenue and Glenkirk Lane and charged with possession of an altered/fictitious license and speeding. He was released at the scene on municipal summonses.
Kirkwood
• On July 28 at 7 a.m., multiple victims in the 400 block of Colony Woods and neighboring streets reported their unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight. No items of value were reported stolen. One resident reported their black 2018 Subaru Legacy stolen. The victim stated they left the vehicle unlocked with the ignition key inside. Around 11 p.m., the vehicle was located, unoccupied, in the 63138 neighborhood.
• On July 28, a customer of a moving company reported the theft of an item by one of the hired movers. Upon completion of the investigation, the employee was arrested and charged with stealing. The item was recovered.
• On July 28, a victim reported several credit cards stolen from her purse, which was in her unlocked vehicle, while she hiked in the 11700 block of Cragwold. The victim immediately received notifications from her bank that her credit cards were used for high dollar purchases in, and around, stores in Kirkwood.
• On July 29, multiple vehicles were reported damaged by spray paint in the 9600 block of Big Bend.
• On Aug. 2 at 7:10 p.m., multiple vehicles were reported broken into while parked at a business in the 1000 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The vehicles had windows broken out and items stolen.
• During the week of July 27 - Aug. 2, six shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 27 - Aug. 2, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 22 residential / business alarms and 27 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 56 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 30, an employee at a business in the 9600 block of Manchester refused to leave the business he was just fired from. Police arrived and the subject left without incident.
• On July 31, police were called regarding a male subject riding around a business in the 9500 block of Manchester harassing people for money. The subject was gone upon police arrival.
• On Aug. 2, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 9500 block of Manchester. The keys were locked in the vehicle and a side window was broken to gain entry.
• On Aug. 2, a subject entered a business in the 9800 block of Manchester and stole a bottle of alcohol then left the store. Police caught the subject and a positive ID was made, but the business did not prosecute.
• On Aug. 5, theft of video equipment was reported from a building in the 9800 block of Hudson. Police are investigating. There is video of the incident.
Shrewsbury
• On July 31, police responded to a report of a business burglary in the 5000 block of Knights of Columbus Drive.
• On July 31, two women were arrested for shoplifting, and giving false information to an officer at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 1, three people were arrested for shoplifting, trespassing, and fugitive warrants on two separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 3, a 48-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 4, a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 3 at 4:21 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 8400 block of Watson Road. The victim reported four subjects wearing masks forced entry into the business and stole a PlayStation 4.
On Aug. 4 at 11:17 a.m., a stealing was reported in the first block of E. Glendale Road. The victim reported someone stole thirty political signs that were placed at a polling location. A suspect was located and taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
On Aug. 5 at 11:18 p.m. a burglary was reported at a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. Officers discovered the burglary around 2 a.m. Several suspects forced entry into the business and were observed driving away in three stolen vehicles.
On Aug. 6 at 10:44 a.m., a stealing was reported in the 600 block of Bonita Avenue. The victim reported that, sometime overnight, someone stole their bicycle from the porch.
On AUg. 9 at 2:12 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road. The manager reported a male and female subject entered the business and stole $700 worth of cigarettes.
During the week of Aug. 3 - 9, the Police Department responded to 458 calls for service, five auto accidents and six alarms and assisted the Fire Department 42 times.