Des Peres
• On March 26, a subject who stole items from an Ulta Beauty store was tracked and taken into custody at a Shell station, 12804 Manchester Road. The subject was turned over to the St. Louis County police for arrest.
• On March 28, a resident of Barret Heights Drive said the tags were stolen from his vehicle after it was left at an auto shop overnight.
• On March 30, an officer stopped a vehicle that left the scene of an accident and was being followed by the victim on southbound I-270. The driver was taken into custody without incident.
• On March 31, an employee of Budget car rental, 12009 Manchester Road, reported a vehicle had not been returned since January and was presumed stolen.
• On March 31, clothing was reported stolen from West County Center.
• On April 1, police were called to West County Center for a shoplifting in progress. The subject was arrested.
Glendale
• On March 29 at 9:11 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Flynn Forest Lane reported gunshots near her home. Investigation revealed a juvenile male was discharging fireworks in the area.
• On March 29 at 5:18 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Ave. reported her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked between 6:30 p.m. on March 28 and 6:30 a.m. on March 29.
• On March 30 at 10:16 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Wingfield Road reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight. Loose change was stolen.
• On March 31 at 5:31 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of E. Essex Ave. reported finding a non-functional small caliber magazine in his yard.
• On April 3 at 10:58 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Edwin Ave. reported finding a man’s mountain bike on the side of her residence. The bicycle was brought to the station for safe keeping.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 1 at 3:40 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of East Madison reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from her 2004 Toyota Prius.
• On April 1 at 10:52 p.m., a customer in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported she accidentally left her purse in a shopping cart after she returned it to the cart corral on the lot. When she returned, the purse was gone.
• On April 2 at 9:19 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Peeke reported the overnight theft of his black 2012 Acura TL. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were on a desk in the mudroom, just inside the residence. The other vehicle in the driveway, also left unlocked, was gone through and a Gucci wallet and contents were stolen.
• On April 2, multiple unlocked vehicles in the 400 block of South Clay, 200 block of Monclay, 700 block of North Clay, and 2000 block of Trailcrest were unlawfully entered overnight with multiple small items reported stolen.
• On April 3 at 1:39 a.m., officers investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of North Taylor involving a parked vehicle and the striking vehicle leaving the scene. The striking vehicle was found and the driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• On April 3, a victim reported the rear passenger window broken out of his vehicle and his center console armrest was opened while parked overnight in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On April 4, multiple vehicles in the 500 block of East Monroe and the 400 block of Miram were broken into or unlawfully entered overnight.
• During the week of March 29 - April 4, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 15 residential/business alarms and 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 74 calls.
Rock Hill
• On March 28, a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road reported someone had shoplifted from their location.
• On March 30, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Warson Place.
Shrewsbury
• On March 30, a 43-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fugitive warrants in the 7700 block of Watson Road.
• On April 1, a 26-year-old employee was assaulted at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road after a disagreement about returning merchandise.
• On April 3, an 18-year-old employee was arrested at a local business after she was observed on video surveillance stealing money from a cash register on several different occasions.
• On April 4, a 51-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 30 at 3:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the first block of W. Lockwood Ave. The victim reported they met a female subject who agreed to purchase a gaming console. The suspect grabbed the console, entered their vehicle and proceeded to leave the area. The victim attempted to stop the suspect by grabbing on to the suspect’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries. Read more about this incident on page 4.
• On March 31 at 8:42 a.m., a victim at a business in the 8700 block of Watson Road reported sometime between Oct. 2020 and March 2021, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On March 31 at 4:19 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Marshall Ave. reported sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone forced entry into their residence and stole several tools.
• On April 2 at 11:49 a.m., a victim at a business in the 100 block of Selma Ave. reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their wallet.
• On April 1 at 4:05 p.m., a victim in the first block of W. Cedar Ave. reported sometime between March 26 and April 3, someone entered their unlocked shed and stole a saw.
• During the week of March 29-April 4, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 423 calls for service, eight auto accidents, and 13 alarms and assisted the fire department 40 times.