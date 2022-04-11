Des Peres
• On March 28 at 4:18 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through overnight in the 600 block of Ashdown Forest Court.
• On April 4, police and fire responded to a six-vehicle accident with multiple injuries at southbound I-270 and Manchester Road. The highway was temporarily shut down to address the accident.
Glendale
• On March 28 at 5:14 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Joshua McNabb, 37, of the 500 block of Venneman Ave., with conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary in the second degree and stealing over $25,000. The charges relate to two burglaries reported in the 500 block of Venneman Avenue in July 2021. Cash-only bond was set at $75,000. Charges are pending against three other suspects.
• On March 30 at 5:20 p.m., officers assisted the Glendale Fire Department and public works crews with traffic control and scene security in the 200 block of N. Sappington Road after a large tree fell across the roadway and took down power lines and a utility pole. The area was closed to traffic overnight while Ameren crews worked to restore power to the area.
• On March 31 at 3:26 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on North Berry Road at Manchester Road.
• On April 1 at 8:37 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• n March 28 at 9:41 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the shoplifting of bottles of vodka valued at $420. The suspect is a repeat offender known to officers.
• On March 29, at 9:20 a.m., a resident in the 2350 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of multiple items from his work vehicle via a busted-out rear window on the passenger side.
• On March 29, the gray 2008 Tahoe reported stolen on Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Heman was recovered by St. Louis police officers in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
• On March 31 at 8:21 a.m., a resident of Garden Lane reported the overnight theft of his 2016 Toyota Sienna. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle.
• On April 1, a resident in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge reported the theft of a red 1971 Honda Trail mini bike and a chainsaw from his backyard shed.
• On April 3 at 3 p.m., a resident in the Chancellor Square Court apartments reported suspect(s) unknown damaged the handle on his work trailer and stole several power tools from within. The victim estimates a $700 loss.
• On April 3 at 10:57 p.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to Meacham Memorial Park for a reported trash can on fire. Officers observed flames coming from a trash can located outside the restrooms and discovered damage inside the men’s restroom.
Rock Hill
• On March 25, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Manchester and North Rock Hill roads. He was transported to the hospital for a leg injury.
• On March 26, a subject was caught stealing from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The subject paid for the item he had taken and the company did not prosecute.
• On March 27, officers investigated a bullet hole in a residence in the 1000 block of Leonard Ave. A bullet was recovered. Further investigation is ongoing.
• On March 27, four cars were involved in an accident at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight roads. One injury was reported.
• On March 27, a vehicle was struck by a bullet while in the area of Manchester and Kortwright.
• On March 30, a Jeep struck a light pole in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On March 28, an officer responded to the 7700 block of Watson Road for a report of stolen diesel fuel from a work truck. The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video and is being sought.
• On March 28, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. The 57-year-old man was arrested for stealing and resisting arrest after “a pitiful attempt” to run from officers.
• On March 30, officers responded to Viviano, 7530 Watson Road, for a report of person drinking on the parking lot. Officers determined the 33-year-old man had an active warrant from Brentwood. He was arrested and released to the Brentwood Police Department.
• On March 31, an officer responded to Petco, 7279 Watson Road, for a delayed report of a stolen ferret.
• On March 31, an officer responded to the Georgetown apartment complex for a report of damage to a laundry card money machine and theft of cash from the machine.
• On March 31, an officer responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson Road, for a report of two vehicle windows broken out and items stolen, including a firearm.
• On April 1, the Shrewsbury Police Department, Shrewsbury Fire Department and several other emergency crews responded to westbound I-44 near Shrewsbury Ave. for a report of a single vehicle crash. A passenger of the vehicle died at the scene due to injuries sustained.
• On April 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Watson Road and arrested a 29-year-old man for driving while intoxicated.
• On April 2, a resident of the Courtland Manor Apartments, 7594 Watson Road, reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle.
Warson Woods
• On April 6 at 1 a.m., four subjects believed to be juveniles entered an unsecure garage in the 500 block of Gray Barn Lane and ransacked vehicles. Nothing was stolen.
Webster Groves
• On March 30 at 4:34 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8700 block of Watson Road reported damage to the front door.
• On April 1 at 10:23 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Westborough Place reported they used an online resale website to sell their vehicle. The victim met with a potential buyer, at which point the suspect took the vehicle for a test drive and never returned.