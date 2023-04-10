Des Peres
• On March 30 at 4:34 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On March 29 at 1:34 p.m., a gun originally reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sept. 10, 2021, was recovered at a pawn shop in Jennings, Missouri.
• On March 30 at 4:36 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On March 31 at 1:51 p.m., a resident of the 1100 block of W. Kirkham Ave. reported falling victim to an online scam. The resident was advised he needed to provide $2,000 in Target gift cards to renew his Norton Anti-Virus software and pay an outstanding bogus PayPal fee.
• On March 31 at 2:42 p.m., officers investigated a report of a suspicious person at Lindell Bank, 10018 Manchester Road. The 39-year-old St. Louis man was arrested as a fugitive of the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole. He was released to the custody of the St. Louis County Justice Center.
• On March 31 at 7:58 p.m., a laptop was reported stolen from inside the city of Glendale’s auditorium. Surveillance video revealed that at roughly 2:37 p.m., an unknown male entered the unlocked auditorium and took the laptop from the electronics cart. He was last seen entering a vehicle and fleeing the scene northbound on North Sappington Road.
• On April 2 at 10:44 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 900 block of Dwyer Ave.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 27 at 2:48 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Craig reported someone entered his garage overnight and stole his bicycle. Doorbell camera footage captured the theft at 1:46 a.m. The suspect was seen arriving on foot and riding away on the victim’s bicycle. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and the case will be referred to St. Louis County Family Court.
• On March 28 at 6 a.m., the owner of a mechanic shop in the 800 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the overnight theft of two catalytic converters from one of his customer’s vehicles. Additionally, a resident on Art Lane also reported the theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converter. Initial investigation indicates the same suspect is responsible for both thefts.
• On March 28, a vehicle was privately towed/removed from private property from the 100 block of East Madison. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a South County neighborhood.
• On March 29 at 9:18 a.m., a representative from a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle. Surveillance footage captured the theft at approximately 2:18 a.m. It was determined to be the same suspect from the previously mentioned catalytic converter thefts.
• On April 1 at 12:11 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Nelda reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and stole her wallet, cash and gift cards. Her debit card was used in north St. Louis City. Doorbell footage captured the theft at approximately 3:52 a.m.
Rock Hill
• On March 23, a trespasser was told he would have to leave a restaurant in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. He refused to do so until police showed up, at which point he complied and left the area.
• On March 24, a computer was stolen from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Crawford Ave.
• On March 26, two vehicles were rifled through in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. An iPod and a purse were stolen.
Shrewsbury
• On March 21, officers responded to the 7600 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen Hyundai. The woman driving the vehicle was arrested, and the vehicle was recovered by the Richmond Heights Police Department.
• On March 24, officers responded to the 7600 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen Hyundai. The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen on March 23.
• On March 25, officers responded to the I-44 exit ramp at Shrewsbury Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash where the striking vehicle left the scene.
• On March 26, a resident of the 7700 block of Thetford Court reported the theft of a diamond ring.
• On March 28, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. An employee told officers there was a man currently inside the store who was caught stealing the day prior. He was arrested for trespassing.
• On March 29, a utility trailer was reported stolen from the 5200 block of Shrewsbury Ave.
• On April 2, a resident of the 4600 block of Murdoch Cut-Off reported the theft of her Ford Focus. The vehicle was left unlocked with a spare key inside.
• On April 2 around 6:30 p.m., Shrewsbury officers were dispatched to a disabled motorist blocking the inside lane of eastbound I-44 before Shrewsbury Avenue. When one of the officers arrived on scene, he parked his fully marked police vehicle with all emergency lights activated in the lane to protect the disabled motorist and the other officers who were assisting. While the officer was out of the vehicle, the rear of the police vehicle was struck by another vehicle. No injuries were reported The 22-year-old female driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 29 at 2:32 p.m., a victim in the 60 block of Turf Court reported a wedding band was stolen from their home.
• On March 31 at 8:35 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Providence Ave. reported that sometime overnight, a window was broken out of their vehicle.
• On March 31 at 8:29 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Yeatman Ave. reported that sometime overnight, a window was broken out of their vehicle.
• On March 31 at 9:28 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Thornton Ave. reported someone broke a window of their residence.
• On April 1 at 2:26 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Elm Ave. reported a subject known to them stole their cell phone.