Des Peres
• On April 19, cigarettes were stolen from a retail location in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 20, trespassing was reported at a residence on Crestroyal Court. The subject left without incident.
• On April 21, police received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On April 22, face masks were stolen from West County Center.
• On April 22, a shoplifter from a 2018 case at West County Center was arrested.
Glendale
• On April 20 at 3:46 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Sappington Road and Brownell Avenue.
• On April 21 at 12:15 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Cambridge Court reported she advised a construction crew to store their tools and equipment at their work site and not on the common ground of the neighborhood. The construction crew agreed.
• On April 21 at 6:23 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 200 block of Parkland Avenue. A vehicle backing up struck a parked vehicle in the shared driveway. The vehicle owners exchanged insurance information.
• On April 22 at 9:54 p.m., Due to complaints of speeding vehicles in the 1200-1300 blocks of Brownell Avenue, officers placed the speed monitoring trailer at that location.
• On April 23 at 6:12 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road, just west of N. Sappington Road.
• On April 24, as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back Day, the Glendale Police Department collected 12 boxes of unwanted prescriptions weighing over 330 pounds.
• On April 25 at 2:28 a.m., officers investigated a complaint of a barking dog in the 100 block of Parkland Avenue. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who brought the dog inside for the evening.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 19 at 6:05 a.m., residents on Westwood Forest Lane, Lennore and Oakland Avenue reported someone entered their unlocked vehicles overnight. Multiple items were reported stolen. Additionally, a resident in the 400 block of S. Sappington Road reported the theft of their unlocked, red 2014 Ford Edge. Doorbell camera footage in the area recorded the vehicle being stolen at 5:20 a.m. On April 22, the stolen vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in Vinita Park.
• On April 19 at 4:20 p.m., two tennis players in Kirkwood City Park, 500 W. Adams, reported the theft of their backpacks while they were playing tennis. On April 24, one of their laptops was recovered at an intersection in Ladue.
• On April 19 at 4:25 p.m., a victim reported the theft of her purse while parked in the 100 block of West Woodbine. The victim was approximately 20 feet from her vehicle which had the rear hatch open. An unknown vehicle pulled up next to hers. The suspect exited his vehicle, entered her vehicle, stole her purse and quickly fled the area in his own vehicle.
• On April 20, a resident reported he was the victim of fraud. The victim stated he was contacted by a “manager with Reader’s Digest” and he had won a new Ford F-150 truck in a contest. The victim was advised he needed to send money, via wire transfer, to cover the cost of taxes and shipping. The victim, over a series of five payments, transferred a total of $55,000 to various unknown accounts.
• On April 21 at 7:49 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Bishops Gate reported the theft of her vehicle. The victim started the vehicle in order to let it warm up and then went back inside her apartment. The stolen vehicle was located later in the morning in Crestwood.
• On April 22, a resident in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge reported a credit card was stolen from his vehicle overnight. Doorbell footage recorded an unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle at 1 a.m.
• On April 26 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block Culloden for a reported attempted theft of a motor vehicle. A resident’s doorbell camera phone app alerted him to movement. When he stepped outside, he discovered an unknown person inside his parked vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled south.
• On April 26, at approximately 6 a.m., a victim in the 12000 block of Big Bend reported the theft of their unlocked vehicle from their driveway. The keys were inside the vehicle. It is determined to be the same suspect from the 800 block of Culloden.
• During the week of April 19-25, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 14 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 65 calls.
Rock Hill
• On April 15, a subject stole 60 packs of cigarettes from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On April 24, a resident of the 7700 block of Ravensridge reported a motorcycle stolen.
• On April 24, a 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 25, a resident reported finding a drone in her back yard. It was seized by the police until the owner can be identified.
• On April 25, two women were arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 20 at 8:33 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Lee Ave. reported someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On April 24 at 5:08 p.m., a caller in the first block of Holly Dr. reported that the front license plate was missing from their vehicle.
• During the week of April 14 to April 25, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 415 calls for service, eight auto accidents, six alarms, and assisted the fire department 29 times.