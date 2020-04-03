Des Peres
• An identity theft was reported in the 900 block of Lindeman Drive on March 20.
• An abandoned vehicle was towed on Tree Top Lane on March 20.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity at Commerce Bank, 11901 Manchester Road, on March 21. A white van was reported near the ATM. The subject was working the electric car charger in the bank lot.
• A suspicious person was reported on Montour Drive on March 21. Two subjects were reportedly looking into vehicles. The suspects were gone upon police arrival.
• Des Peres Police assisted Kirkwood Police with a suspicious person on Pebbleshire Lane off Barrett Station Road on March 21.
• A Circle K store was robbed on March 22. A suspect wearing a black hoodie and white medical mask with a black automatic pistol had a cashier empty the register. He left in a newer model white SUV.
• Police received reports of a larceny in progress in the 13400 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was the same person suspected of stealing a television earlier and was possibly trying to make a return. When officers tried to detain the suspect, he resisted and assaulted the officer.
Glendale
• At 6:47 p.m. on March 16, a 40-year-old St. louis woman was arrested in the 800 block of E. Essex Ave. and charged in municipal court with failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance as a fugitive of the Maplewood Police Department. She was released on bond.
• At 7:22 p.m. on March 16, a resident of Cliff Side Drive reported her vehicle and other cars were egged by an unknown male occupying a gray or silver Ford SUV. On March 19, another resident reported his vehicles were egged overnight for the third time that week.
• At 8:02 p.m., on March 22, officers responded to multiple reports of fireworks being discharged in the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Upon arrival, officers found multiple families had gathered for their own fireworks display in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Officers advised the parents of the City and County ordinances prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in the area and advised them to leave.
Kirkwood
• A business in the 10800 block of Manchester reported numerous bottles of alcohol stolen by an unknown suspect on March 25. An officer is investigating.
• A business in the 10200 block of Manchester reported numerous bottles of alcohol stolen by an unknown suspect on March 26. An officer is investigating.
• A resident in the 10800 block of Big Bend contacted police on March 28 to inform them of a known person who stole over $500 from them.
• A business in the 10200 block of Manchester reported numerous bottles of alcohol stolen by an unknown suspect on March 28. An officer is investigating.
• A resident of the 400 block of Chancellor Square reported their residence broken into on March 29. Numerous items were stolen.
• During the week of March 23 - 29, two shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Rd.
• During the week of March 23 - 29, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 25 residential / business alarms, 9 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 56 calls.
Rock Hill
• A resident in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive notified police on March 19 of property damage to their vehicle in the form of a broken door handle.
• A vehicle was reported stolen March 20 in front of a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• A minor accident occurred on March 22 when one vehicle struck another from the rear while both parties were waiting for coffee in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. No injuries were reported.
• A subject became irate at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester on March 23. He was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• Destruction of property was reported in the first block of Reasnor Avenue at 3:34 a.m. on March 29. The victim reported that someone slashed his vehicle’s rear driver’s side tire. There were no witnesses.
• During the week of March 23 - 29, the Police Department responded to 394 calls for service, three auto accidents and 14 alarms and assisted the Fire Department 31 times.