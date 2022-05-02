Des Peres
• On April 19 at 6:01 a.m., two vehicles were reported rifled through in the 1800 block of Firethorn Drive.
• On April 20, officers received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On April 22, officers received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On April 22 at 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 20 block of Winslow Lane.
• On April 24, officers received a delayed report of larceny in the 13200 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 25, officers received a delayed report of larceny in the 1000 block of Grupp Road.
• On April 25, officers received a delayed report of larceny in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
Glendale
• On April 20 at 1:54 a.m., officers investigated a one-vehicle, non-injury crash in the unit block of Kings Pond Road. A sedan struck a gas-powered decorative lamp, a small tree and plants in the front yard of a home and left the scene.
• On April 23 at 2:40 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Willow Oak Lane. An 18-year-old Ballwin woman was cited for driving with an expired license.
• On April 24 at 7:01 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road. An 18-year-old Kirkwood male was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
• On April 24 at 5:51 p.m., management of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported three people trespassing on dirt bikes. They were last seen traveling southbound on North Berry Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 19, an automobile repair shop in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle. Security camera footage in the area captured the theft at approximately 11:30 p.m.
• On April 20, a resident reported a suspect posing (via phone) as a representative from PayPal contacted her, gained access to her computer and attempted to steal $4,000 from her bank account.
• On April 24, the owner of a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported unknown subject(s) broke out the driver side rear door window of his vehicle between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
• From April 18-22, along with calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to two shoplifting incidents in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, two crisis intervention incidents, 21 residential/business alarms, 21 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• On April 14, an intoxicated subject was attempting to sell bottles of liquor in front of a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. The liquor had been stolen from another business earlier in the evening.
• On April 16, officers responded to a traffic accident in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 20, a subject reported his license plates were stolen from his vehicle parked in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On April 18, a 47-year-old man was arrested at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for shoplifting. All stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
• On April 20, officers responded to Sally Beauty Supply, 7263 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. The suspects left the area prior to the call with over $1,300 of stolen merchandise.
• On April 21, a 51-year-old man was arrested at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for shoplifting. All stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
• On April 22, an officer responded to the Georgetown apartment complex for a report of damage to a laundry card money machine and theft of cash from the machine.
• On April 24, officers responded to the 7100 block of Weil Ave. twice for the same subject causing disturbances.
• On April 24, officers responded to the 7700 block of Arlington Ave. for a report of trespassing. Investigation revealed the situation was a civil matter and would require an eviction through the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Narcotics located in the home were seized.
• On April 24, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle window broken out on the lot. Nothing was stolen.
• During the week of April 18-24, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to seven motor vehicle accidents, five residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 28 calls.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On April 18 at 2:44 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Fairview Ave. reported their vehicle had been sprayed with shaving cream. Officers identified and located the subject responsible and issued a summons for disturbing the peace.
• On April 19 at 10:24 a.m., a victim in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Industrial Court reported that sometime between April 16-19, someone broke into their construction trailer and stole several thousands of dollars in construction tools.
• On April 20 at 12:15 a.m., a victim in the 1200 Block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that someone broke into their vehicle by breaking out a window. A backpack with a laptop was stolen.
• On April 20 at 9:58 a.m., a larceny in progress was reported in the 8000 block of Watson Road. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect. The suspect was arrested and charged with stealing.
• On April 20 at 11:26 p.m., a victim in the 1200 Block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that someone broke out a window of their vehicle and stole a firearm.
• On April 21 at 6:01 p.m., a victim in the 7800 Block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle on April 17.
• During the week of April 18-24, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 489 calls for service, eight auto accidents, eight alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 39 times.