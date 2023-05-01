Des Peres
• The Des Peres Police Department responded to several larcenies at West County Center on April 19, 20, 21 and 24.
• On April 22 at 4:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through at West County Center.
• On April 22 at 5:12 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 10240 block of Big Bend Blvd.
• On April 24 at 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 24 at 9:44 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 1000 block of Nana Lane.
Glendale
• On April 22 at 8:57 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen on July 14, 2022, from the 800 block of Queen Anne Place, was recovered in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Ave. in St. Louis City.
• On April 22 at 2 p.m., as part of the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day, six boxes containing over 125 pounds of prescription drugs were collected to be properly disposed of.
• On April 22 at 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road. The suspect and victim were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
• On April 23 at 2:31 p.m., an officer observed an unoccupied crashed vehicle on eastbound I-44, just west of Lindbergh Boulevard. A short time later, two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrived to investigate. While all three officers were inside their patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated, they were struck by a tractor trailer, causing serious injuries to one of the troopers and minor injuries to the other trooper and Glendale police officer. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 62-year-old man from Flint, Michigan, was arrested at the scene and charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with driving while intoxicated, causing injury to law enforcement personnel, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond was set at $100,000.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 20 at 5:56 a.m., a representative for a company in the 500 block of Leffingwell reported someone broke into two work vehicles overnight and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. The rear locks to the double doors of the vans had been cut/sawed.
• On April 22 at 11:47 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of East Madison reported the theft of his 17-foot-long canoe from the parking garage.
Rock Hill
• On April 13, a resident of the 300 block of Madison Ave. reported a family member stole her cell phone on Easter and stole $1,800 from her bank account.
• On April 17, a suspicious person was reported looking through vehicles in the 200 block of Lithia Ave. Police located the subject, who had no outstanding warrants and was allowed to go on his way.
Shrewsbury
• On April 17, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a report of shoplifting. The man was located and arrested. Illegal narcotics were found in his pocket. The case was sent to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review on felony charges.
• On April 19, St. Louis City police recovered a Hyundai that was stolen from the Georgetown apartments on April 11 and made two arrests.
• On April 20, officers were provided information on a vehicle that fled from Kirkwood officers, which was last observed traveling eastbound on I-44. A Shrewsbury officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The female driver was turned over to Kirkwood officers.
• On April 21, a Kia was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 7300 block of Watson Road. The vehicle was recovered, damaged, the next day in the city of St. Louis.
• On April 23, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of property damage. The victim reported an unknown adult male punched out his vehicle window and fled.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 17 at 10:50 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Kenora Court reported someone damaged their fence.
• On April 24 at 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Almentor Ave. for an anonymous report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone, but discovered several spent bullet casings. Officers contacted witnesses who stated at least two male suspects were seen firing handguns at each other. Both fled the area in an unknown direction. Several cars were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to locate anyone with injuries or any damage to property as the result of the incident, but are still investigating the incident.