Des Peres
• On April 9, officers received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
• On April 9, officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries at northbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On April 9, a child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at 12332 Manchester Road. The child was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.
• On April 13, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at 13009 Manchester Road.
• On April 14, officers were called to West County Center for a larceny in progress.
• On April 15, officers responded to two vehicle accidents with injuries: one at Manchester and southbound I-270; the other at eastbound Manchester and Old Des Peres roads.
Glendale
• On April 14 at 3:14 p.m., a Glendale patrol vehicle’s windshield was struck by an apple discarded by a student on a First Student School Bus near West Lockwood and Holmes avenues. There was no damage to the patrol vehicle. Officers contacted the student’s parents and advised them of the incident.
• On April 14 at 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a residence in the 100 block of North Sappington Road. Thomas Schiller, 57, of the 100 block of North Sappington Road, was arrested and charged with domestic assault. For more details, see story on
page 10A.
• On April 16 at 7:23 a.m., a 2007 Volvo reported stolen on Feb. 15 was recovered in Ferguson after it was involved in a vehicle crash at North Florissant Road and Frost Avenue. The occupants fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle was towed to a secure lot for safekeeping and released to the owner.
• On April 16, a resident of the 900 block of Brownell Avenue reported she was scammed out of $300 by responding to a suspicious email she believed was from a friend asking for a $300 Target gift card. An investigation revealed the friend’s email account was hacked earlier in the month.
• On April 17, a caller reported finding a hearing aid near North Sappington Road and Hawbrook Road. The hearing aid was brought to the station for safekeeping until the owner is identified and the item returned.
• On April 18 at 1:03 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Bismark Avenue at North Berry Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 11, a customer at a department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported her wallet was stolen after she left it on the customer service counter. A suspect was identified, arrested and charged.
• On April 13, the St. Louis County Police Department recovered a vehicle reported stolen on April 8 from the 400 block of George. The vehicle was occupied at a gas station in Affton. The subject was arrested by St. Louis County Police and interviewed by a Kirkwood police officer. The individual was charged with felony stealing.
• On April 18 at 9 p.m., a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester reported a gas drive-off which resulted in the theft of $48.06 worth of fuel.
Rock Hill
• On April 19, a clerk at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported a subject was sitting in her car, drinking and refusing to leave. Before police arrived, the subject left the area.
• On April 11, a subject causing a disturbance in the 9400 block of Manchester Road was arrested for refusing to leave the area when instructed. He was arrested after attempting to fight with officers.
Shrewsbury
• n April 9, officers were alerted to an armed robbery at Phil Mart, 7250 Lansdowne Ave. For more details, see story on page 10A.
• On April 13, a resident in the 5000 block of Exeter Avenue saw a man by his car around 3 a.m. The man fled from the area in a red truck. The door handle to the resident’s vehicle had been damaged.
• On April 13, two stolen vehicles were located by Shrewsbury police in the 7700 block of Nottingham Avenue. Both vehicles had been reported stolen from St. Louis City.
• On April 16, a 51-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 16, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 16, a vehicle reported stolen in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue on Jan. 24, 2021, was recovered, abandoned, by the Albuquerque, New Mexico Police Department.
• On April 18, a vehicle was broken into on the parking lot of a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The suspect’s vehicle, seen on surveillance video, had been stolen in St. Louis County and had also been used in crimes in Arnold, Missouri.
• On April 18, a 40-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 18, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 12 at 8:36 a.m., a caller reported spray paint vandalism on a building in the 500 block of South Elm Avenue.
• On April 13 at 2:53 p.m., a caller at a business in the 1200 block of South Laclede Station Road stated a male wearing a black baseball cap, white shirt, black jacket and jean shorts stole an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
• On April 16 at 7:33 a.m., a caller at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard stated a male subject with dread locks wearing a black hoodie stole alcohol and laundry detergent.
• On April 16 at 1:48 p.m., a resident of the 1100 block of Hawken Place reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle.
• On April 17 at 2:10 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported. The reporting party stated a female he met online rode with him to a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road. They both left the vehicle to go inside. She went back to his vehicle to get an item and then drove away with his vehicle.