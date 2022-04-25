Des Peres
• On April 13, officers responded to two reports of larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On April 14, officers responded to a larceny in progress and took a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On April 14, officers responded to a report of larceny in progress in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 16 at 12:19 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle at West County Center.
• On April 16, officers responded to a larceny in progress and took two delayed reports of larceny at West County Center.
• On April 18, police received two delayed reports of larceny at West County Center.
Glendale
• On April 11 at 12:45 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries in the 400 block of N. Berry Road. A flagman wearing reflective clothing was struck by a vehicle while holding a “Stop/Slow” sign for a construction crew working at that location.
• On April 14 at 2:42 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of N. Sappington Road reported her parents’ home was burglarized sometime between 1 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.
• On April 15, a resident of the unit block of Highland Place reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through during the last week.
• On April 15 at 11:08 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 300 block of N. Berry Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On April 8, a speeding driver was arrested in the 9400 block of Manchester Road for driving on a revoked license.
• On April 9, a traffic stop at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight roads resulted in the subject being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Shrewsbury
• On April 11, officers responded to the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane for a report of a vehicle stolen by the victim’s potential romantic interest. While officers were still on scene, the car was dropped off at the owner’s family member’s house in St. Louis City by the suspect.
• On April 11, a 45-year-old man was arrested at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for shoplifting.
• On April 11, officers responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle window broken out. A backpack containing electronics was stolen.
• On April 12, an officer responded to the 7800 block of Garden Ave. for a report of a vehicle crash in which the striking vehicle left the scene. The striking vehicle was described as a newer-model black GMC Sierra Denali towing a large fifth wheel camper.
• On April 12, officers responded to the 7500 block of Suffolk Ave. for unlocked vehicles unlawfully entered with items stolen from within overnight, including electronics and keys.
• On April 14, an officer responded to Walmart for a theft of a customer’s groceries. The victim reported purchasing a cart full of merchandise, which she left outside the restroom she used. When she came out, her cart was gone.
• On April 15, officers responded to Exclusive Smoke and Vape, 7576 Watson Road, for an attempted robbery. Employees stated a male entered the store and handed the employee a note that said this was a robbery and he wanted the money. The employee told him they don’t keep money there and the suspect ran off.
• On April 16, officers responded to the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane just before 3 a.m. for a report of suspicious persons. The caller reported seeing four males acting suspiciously in the parking lot who ran away when they were confronted. Officers located a computer bag and laptop on the parking lot. They contacted the owner, who reported the items had been stolen from his vehicle in that block. The was no damage to his vehicle and no other victims were located.
• On April 16, an officer on patrol located a backpack in the street in the 7500 block of Suffolk Ave. It was determined the backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7600 block. Officers located several other unlocked vehicles in the area that appeared to have been rifled through.
• On April 16, a resident of the 5100 block of Michael Ave. reported the theft of his vehicle overnight. The keys were in the vehicle. It was recovered a few hours later in St. Louis City.
• On April 16, a resident of the 5000 block of Glennon Drive reported his vehicle was struck overnight.
• On April 17, officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifting. The suspect fled prior to police arrival; however, she is known to officers and is being sought.
• On April 17, officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifting. The 27-year-provided false identifying information and was arrested.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 11 at 2:33 p.m., a caller from a store in the 8000 block of Watson Road stated two subjects entered while he was in the back room and stole two display cases containing approximately $3,000 worth of product.
• On April 12 at 12:19 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Hawken Place reported they were convinced by someone to send $19,000 via a Bitcoin ATM. The victim was convinced their identity had been stolen and fraudulent activity was occurring on their bank account.
• On April 14 at 4:23 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported the overnight theft of their vehicle.
• On April 14 at 8:07 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Camellia Ave. reported the overnight theft of their vehicle.
• On April 14 at 12:43 p.m., a victim in the unit block of E. Glendale Road reported that sometime between 11:29 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. subjects entered the owner’s unlocked vehicle and stole a purse, which contained credit cards.
• On April 16 at 7:48 a.m., a caller from a business in the 8900 block of Watson Road reported a subject forced their way into the back side of the business and stole several power tools.