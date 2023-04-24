Des Peres
• On April 11 at 7:47 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through at West County Center.
• On April 15 at 12:42 p.m., license plates were reported stolen at West County Center.
Glendale
• On April 12 at 8:16 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Berry Road at West Kirkham Avenue. One driver was cited for no proof of insurance.
• On April 13 at 3:10 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported her vehicle was stolen. The resident stated she paid an individual to repair her vehicle so she could sell it, but he never returned the vehicle. She located the vehicle outside a pawn shop in Overland, Missouri. She was advised that due to the repair agreement, the matter was civil and not criminal. However, as the legal registered owner, she could take possession of her vehicle. She stated that she would contact Overland police for assistance at the pawn shop in retrieving her vehicle.
• On April 14 at 8:24 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious person on the parking lot attempting to open vehicles. The person was determined to be a customer attempting to look at vehicles for sale. She was advised to come back during business hours and the sales staff would be happy to unlock the vehicles for her.
• On April 15 at 7:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on North Sappington Road at Brownell Avenue. Once identified and determined to be safe, the 59-year-old man was conveyed to the Kirkwood Amtrak Station at his request.
• On April 15 at 11:58 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a robbery investigation at Raising Cane’s, 1034 S. Kirkwood Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 10, a Kirkwood resident reported she was the victim of an elaborate electronic scam. The victim responded to a pop-up ad indicating her computer was infected with malware. She called the phone number and talked to a “representative,” who told her he scanned her computer and discovered child sexual abuse materials. He also said numerous hackers were attempting to get her personal information. The scam artist convinced the victim to transfer $8,000 from her bank account into a Bitcoin sharing program.
• On April 11, a mechanic’s shop in the 11100 block of Manchester reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a customers’ vehicle. The theft occurred between 10 a.m. on April 10 and 3 p.m. on April 11.
• On April 15 at 11:40 a.m., the manager for a restaurant in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported a suspect requested an empty cup for water and asked to speak with the manager. The suspect advised the manager he was going to rob the store and everyone in it. The suspect did not display a weapon, but stated he had a gun in a box he was carrying in his left hand. The suspect was gone upon police arrival.
• On April 16 at 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail department store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road regarding a repeat shoplifting offender. Upon arrival, officers learned there was a suspect in the store who had already shoplifted earlier in the day and was back in the store selecting more items. The suspect ran out of the store and fled from several officers in the parking lot. One officer used a Taser on the suspect, who was then arrested, charged with stealing and resisting arrest, and later released to another agency with active warrants for his arrest.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On April 11 around 4:45 a.m., officers discovered a group of people in the Georgetown apartment complex. Officers recovered a Kia that was stolen from University City, arrested two adults and seized a firearm from one of them. A few hours later, officers learned two other affiliated individuals stole a Hyundai from the complex.
• On April 11, officers responded to the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive for a report of a 3-year-old boy wandering the area. Officers contacted the mother, who said the boy walked away from her residence while she was asleep. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and the state of Missouri Children’s Division was contacted to investigate the child’s living arrangements.
• On April 12, a resident of the 7300 block of Whitehall Colonial reported an unknown vehicle struck their closed garage door and left without exchanging information.
• On April 14, a business in the 7600 block of Watson Road reported the theft of two U-Haul trailers.
• On April 14, officers responded to the area of Murdoch Avenue and Laclede Station Road for a report of a vehicle crash in which the striking vehicle fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the driver’s home and arrested the adult female who did not have a valid driver license, insurance card or valid vehicle registration.
• On April 15, officers responded to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Shrewsbury Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash where the striking vehicle fled the scene.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 10 at 8:52 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported a license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
• On April 10 at 11:22 a.m., a victim in the 30 block of N. Old Orchard Ave. reported they were defrauded out of a large sum of money online. The fraud has been ongoing for approximately two years.
• On April 10 at 4:19 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. advised that while they were driving in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd., another driver pointed what appeared to be a handgun toward them. A subject was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• On April 11 at 9:22 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Selma Ave. reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle on April 10.
• On April 12 at 1:41 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Selma Ave. reported they discovered their vehicle was stolen while parked in a parking lot. A person of interest has been identified.
• On April 15 at 9:40 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported sometime between April 5 and 9, someone stole their cell phone.