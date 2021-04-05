Des Peres
• On March 19, one suspect was arrested at West County Center for shoplifting.
• On March 24, a large truck drove through the center island of Nicholas Lane and damaged a tree and the ground and left the scene. No suspect has been identified.
• On March 24, a male subject driving a silver SUV entered the parking lot of the Des Peres Police Station, 1000 N. Ballas Road, and placed damaged car parts and a sign on the front steps of the station. The sign read: “To police officer — you have no sense of civic pride for our town Des Peres! You neglect your civic responsibility to pick up broken pieces of cars off the sidewalks and streets! Shame on you!”
Glendale
• On March 22 at 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Sappington Road at W. Lockwood Avenue. A westbound vehicle on W. Lockwood Avenue violated the stop sign at N. Sappington Road and struck a northbound vehicle proceeding through the intersection, causing the northbound vehicle to overturn. No injuries were reported.
• On March 26, officers investigated an injury crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 22, a resident in the 1000 block of Cedargate reported property damage in the form of indistinguishable markings in maroon spray paint on a large portion of their wall. The time of occurrence is unknown.
• On March 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a Kirkwood Park Ranger discovered spray-painted graffiti on an asphalt roadway leading to Emmenegger Park on Cragwold.
• On March 23 at 10:12 a.m., an automobile repair shop reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.
• On March 24 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Kirkwood Police Department and fire and EMS personnel responded to the intersection of West Adams and Rifle Range Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was determined the accident was between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle, traveling on West Adams; one eastbound the other westbound. The driver of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is under investigation. Read more on page 7 in Section B.
• On March 25 at approximately 3:47 a.m., the Kirkwood Police Department and fire and EMS personnel responded to the 700 block of Craig for a single vehicle accident. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a traffic sign and utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant or drug.
• On March 25 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of a female suspect who stole purses from two separate women while inside the store. The first victim said her purse was still attached to her arm when it was forcibly removed by a black female wearing all red. The victim confronted the suspect and the purse was returned. However, the victim later discovered her husband’s wallet was missing. The second victim said a black female dressed in all red grabbed her purse out of her shopping cart and began running to the exit of the store. The victim followed her while alerting store staff of the theft. The suspect ran out of the store to a waiting white Buick SUV and fled the area.
• During the week of March 22-28, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 12 residential /business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 47 calls.
Rock Hill
• On March 22, officers investigated a head-on vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.
• On March 23, a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Manchester led to a charge for possession of marijuana.
Shrewsbury
• On March 24, a 12-year-old boy was assaulted at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road. The suspect left the area.
• On March 25, a man stole items and threated an employee at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The man was later arrested by another agency for a similar crime.
• On March 26, a man stole a vehicle from a business in the 7700 block of Watson Road after it was left running on the lot. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in St. Louis City.
• On March 27, a woman and a man were arrested for shoplifting and trespassing in separate incidents from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 27, a man was arrested for urinating in public and possession of stolen property at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 28, a woman and a man were arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 29, a man was issued a summons for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 22 at 7:46 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported their rear license plate stolen.
• On March 23 at 12:07 p.m., a victim in the first block of Euclid Ave. reported someone stole the front license plate from their vehicle.
• On March 23 at 6:51 p.m., a victim in the first block of Selma Ave. reported someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On March 24 at 10:51 a.m., a fraud was reported in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road. The victim reported being contacted from someone pretending to be a neighbor, who asked the victim to purchase several gift cards. The victim provided the suspect with the information on the gift cards, but later discovered the subject who contacted them was not a neighbor.
• During the week of March 22-28, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 404 calls for service, eight auto accidents, and seven alarms and assisted the fire department 42 times.