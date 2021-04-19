Des Peres
• On April 2, police received a delayed burglary report from the 500 block of Ballas Park Drive.
• On April 2, police received a report of shots fired at West County Center. One suspect was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
• On April 5, officers responded to two accidents with injuries — one at Manchester and Barrett Station Road, another in the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 6, police received a delayed report of shoplifting at West County Center.
Glendale
• On April 10, officers investigated a three-vehicle non-injury crash on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 8 at 6:10 a.m., two victims in the 300 block of S. Taylor Avenue and residents on Norton reported their vehicle windows were broken overnight. Cash and credit cards were stolen. While the incident was being investigated, another officer was handling a report of a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of East Clinton. The officers combined their investigations, and utilizing evidence recovered at the scenes, located the stolen vehicle in the Overland neighborhood. A suspect was identified, located and arrested. While being interviewed, the suspect admitted to several thefts in Kirkwood. The reporting officers are continuing to investigate.
• On April 8 at 7:58 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of George reported the overnight theft of his tan/silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was locked and the keys were inside his residence. A doorbell camera in the neighborhood indicated the vehicle was stolen between 9:17 and 10:17 p.m. The vehicle has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On April 8 at 8:05 p.m., Kirkwood Park rangers requested assistance with two vehicles recklessly driving on the Community Center’s parking lot. Upon arrival, one vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for the officer. The officer recorded the license plate of the vehicle and identified the driver, who was located at his Kirkwood residence and was issued multiple tickets for the observed traffic violations.
• On April 9 at approximately 10:15 p.m., a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of an employee-used tablet from the greeter station. The representative of the store reported two female suspects stole the tablet when the employee left it unattended at the greeter station. When the employee confronted the suspects, one of the suspects displayed a pocket knife. The employee was not injured during the incident. The two suspects are suspects in an earlier shoplifting incident and were seen in a gray Chrysler 300.
• During the week of April 5-11, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 27 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 55 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On April 7, a resident in the 5000 block of Shrewsbury Avenue discovered a stranger going through his unlocked vehicle in the early morning hours. Police canvassed the area and located a possible suspect, but the victim could not identify that suspect.
• On April 8, an employee of a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road discovered that his vehicle had been vandalized while parked in the parking lot. A 24-year-old male suspect was identified and subsequently arrested.
• On April 9, a 52-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road in the early morning hours.
• On April 9, a resident in the 7000 block of Nottingham reported that her vehicle had been vandalized and the catalytic converter had been stolen.
• On April 10, a 37-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 12, a vehicle was stolen from a construction site in the 4200 block of Carr Lane Court. The vehicle was later recovered in Fenton.
• On April 12, the bathroom stalls to both restrooms in Wehner Park were spray painted with graffiti by unknown persons.
• On April 12, a 22-year-old woman assaulted an employee at a business in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but was identified. The case will be forwarded to the Shrewsbury Municipal Court Prosecuting Attorney for review for possible charges.
• On April 12, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 7 at 9:26 a.m., a victim at a business in the first block of E. Glendale Road reported someone entered their vehicle and stole their checkbook.
• On April 7 at 10:42 a.m., a party at a business in the 9100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone damaged a window located on the east side of the building.
• On April 8 at 4:24 p.m., a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported a male wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants stole several bottles of liquor.
• During the week of April 4-11, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 414 calls for service, 12 auto accidents, and 12 alarms and assisted the fire department 40 times.