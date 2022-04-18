Des Peres
• On April 7, a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center.
• On April 8, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On April 8 at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On April 9, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 600 block of Westledge Court.
• On April 9, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
• On April 9, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On April 10, officers responded to two larcenies at West County Center.
• On April 11, officers took a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
Glendale
• On April 4 at 8:36 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at N. Sappington Road.
• On April 4 at 11:26 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1300 block of N. Berry Road.
• On April 5 at 5:17 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Flynn Forest Lane.
• On April 8 at 1:05 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Edwin Avenue reported their 2019 Honda Pilot was stolen from their driveway. A second vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stolen earlier in the day while attending the St. Louis Cardinals opening day festivities. The second vehicle contained the victim’s purse with keys to the 2019 Honda Pilot. The Honda Pilot was recovered the next day by Ferguson police after it was involved in a crash near the intersection of Chambers and Averill.
• On April 9, a resident of the unit block of Highland Avenue reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through sometime during the night.
• On April 9 at 3:10 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Berry Road at Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 9 at 10:41 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Wilson reported the overnight theft of multiple items from her unlocked vehicle including a diaper bag containing prescription medication, assorted baby supplies and her wallet.
• On April 10, a resident in the 500 block of S. Clay Ave. reported the overnight theft of a black tactical medical bag from his unlocked work vehicle while it was parked in his driveway at approximately 3:20 a.m.
Rock Hill
• On March 31, a vehicle left running in the parking lot was stolen from a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 31, a woman’s vehicle was struck at the intersection of Manchester and Kortwright. The striking vehicle left the scene of the accident before police arrived.
Shrewsbury
• On April 4, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 36-year-old man was arrested for stealing electronics. He was later released to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.
• On April 5, officers responded to BioLife, 7531 Watson Road, for a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On April 5, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. The 27-year-old man was arrested for stealing, running from officers and failure to comply with lawful orders.
• On April 6, officers responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson Road, for a report of two sets of car keys stolen from unlocked lockers, which were used to unlock the vehicles and steal wallets.
• On April 6, officers responded to Aldi, 7369 Watson Road, for a suspicious person. The 53-year-old-man was arrested for his Shrewsbury warrants.
• On April 7, residents of the 7200 block of Murdoch Ave. and 7100 block of Nottingham Ave. reported their unlocked vehicles rifled through overnight.
• On April 7, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. A 35-year-old woman and 34-year-old-man were arrested for stealing, trespassing and several warrants for their arrest. All stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
• On April 7, an officer responded to the 7700 block of Devonshire for a found backpack. Anyone missing a blue backpack should contact the Shrewsbury Police Department.
• On April 8, officers responded to Edge Fitness, 7315 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle window broken out.
• On April 9, officers conducting a foot patrol near Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, witnessed a man running from the store carrying a hand basket full of merchandise and being followed by an employee. Officers caught up to the man, who continued to resist arrest and assaulted an officer. The 47-year-old-man was taken into custody. He was charged with stealing, failure to comply with lawful orders, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Nottingham Ave. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While speaking with the occupant, the officer observed narcotics in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous other narcotics. The 43-year-old-man was arrested for possession of controlled substances and the associated paraphernalia.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 5 at 7:32 a.m., a victim in the 8500 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway sometime overnight.
• On April 5 at 8:33 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Alma Ave. reported a male subject attempted to enter his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence.
• On April 5 at 3:48 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone stole their vehicle’s catalytic converter sometime between 3 p.m. on April 4 and 11 a.m. on April 5.
• On April 8 at 8:59 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Webster Glen Court reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole sports equipment sometime between 6:30 p.m. on April 7 and 8:50 a.m. on April 8.