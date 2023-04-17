Des Peres
• On April 8 at 3:10 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen at southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On April 10 at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at 11997 Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On April 4 at 6:29 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brookside Drive reported a dog running at large in the area. The dog was identified and returned to its home in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive.
• On April 5 at 4:33 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Highland Place reported the loss of the front license plate of his vehicle following a vehicle crash.
• On April 6 at 4:05 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on North Berry Road at West Kirkham Avenue. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was last seen traveling near I-64 and McKnight Road.
• On April 6 at 6:15 p.m, officers responded to a report of a large tree leaning dangerously over the roadway in the unit block of Wingfield Road. After the roadway was closed for safety, the city-owned tree was removed by a professional tree service.
• On April 7 at 10:12 p.m., officers investigated a report of a suspicious person standing in the construction area near Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. Same proved to be someone waiting for the bus.
• On April 8 at 7:17 p.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Andrew Drive reported several suspicious juveniles going door-to-door asking for money to support their school’s activities. Officers contacted the students from Confluence Academy who agreed to cease for the evening.
• On April 8 at 8:09 p.m, a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported fireworks in the area. The residents using fireworks were located in the unit block of Wingfield Road. The residents were advised of the city ordinances prohibiting fireworks.
• On April 9 at 12:35 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood and Des Peres police departments with two separate vehicle crashes with injuries on I-270 at Dougherty Ferry.
• On April 9 at 11:05 p.m., officers observed a suspicious occupied vehicle on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. Same were late-night shoppers and were advised to return during business hours.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 3 at 1:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 11800 block of Big Bend Blvd. At the conclusion of their investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant or drugs.
• On April 4 at 6:32 p.m., a vehicle owner, parked near the intersection of Adams and Taylor, reported someone broke out the back window of her vehicle and stole her purse. The victim’s credit cards already showed unauthorized activity.
• On April 5 at 6 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Kirkwood and East Clinton. Officers were advised prior to the stop that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Iowa, and the suspect was wanted for an attempted murder. Once the vehicle came to a stop, all three of its occupants were taken into custody without incident. The wanted suspect was in the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the St. Louis County intake for extradition to Iowa.
• During the week of April 3-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to three crisis intervention training calls, two shoplifting incidents in the 1000 to 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 16 residential/business alarms and 32 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 57 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On April 3, a victim at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road reported their wallet was stolen in Crestwood and fraudulently used at a Shrewsbury business. Shrewsbury detectives are working with Crestwood detectives to identify the suspects.
• On April 5, a resident of the 800 block of Lordshill Lane reported the theft of his Hyundai, which was recovered damaged in the city of St. Louis the next day.
• On April 7, officers responded to the area of St. Vincent Ave. and Murdoch Cut-Off for a report of a man walking around with his britches around his ankles. He was located and arrested.
• On April 8, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a report of a shoplifting. The suspect threw a temper tantrum when employees confronted him and proceeded to pull plants out of the ground outside the store. The suspect left prior to police arrival, but was located down the street and arrested. The 28-year-old man was charged with stealing, peace disturbance and property damage. He was later released to the Maplewood Police Department for an active assault warrant.
• On April 9, two subjects reported an assault that occurred near Ravensridge Road and Lordshill Lane. At least two of the assailants were known to the victims.
• During the week of April 3-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident along the Watson Road business corridor, seven motor vehicle accidents and three residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire/EMS Department on 24 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 3 at 4 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Garden Ave. reported the rear window of their vehicle was damaged by an unknown object.
• On April 6 at 8:25 p.m., a victim in the area of South Elm Avenue and I-44 reported someone damaged the side mirror of their vehicle.
• On April 7 at 11:27 a.m., a victim reported their vehicle was stolen after it was left, disabled, on the shoulder of the highway in the area of I-44 and South Elm Avenue.
• During the week of April 3-9, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 470 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and 14 alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 48 times.