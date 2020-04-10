Des Peres
• On April 1, license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Fairoyal Drive.
• On April 1, a watch was reported stolen from Des Peres Lodge, 1050 Des Peres Road.
• On April 3, a larceny was reported at 13350 Manchester Road.
• On April 5, an abandoned vehicle was found and towed in front of Kassie View. The vehicle had front-end damage. It was determined to be related to a parole absconder.
• On April 6, suspicious persons were reported in the 12100 block of Belle Meade Drive. A caller reported four or five subjects attempted to enter her neighbor's vehicles which were parked in a driveway across from her residence. The caller said the subjects then drove over to her driveway in a silver SUV. At this point, the caller turned on her porch lights and called 911. The subjects then entered the SUV and fled. Officers were dispatched to the area where they located a briefcase in the roadway. Officers located the owner of the briefcase at which time it was discovered that a gray Lexus was stolen from the owner.
Glendale
• On several occasions — March 30; March 31; April 1; and twice on April 2 — officers advised several people at North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington road, that the grounds were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties agreed to leave.
• At 6:07 a.m. on March 31, a resident in the 800 block of Warwick Lane reported that a neighbor was harboring a rooster in his basement which had been crowing for the past two hours. Officers advised the rooster’s owner of the city ordinance prohibiting roosters.
• At 9:05 a.m. on April 3, a resident of the 800 block of Warwick Lane reported several ordinance violations at a neighboring residence. The complaint was well founded. The resident was contacted and given until April 12 to rectify the situation.
• At 12:10 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a report of downed phone lines on W. Lockwood Ave. at Luther Lane. AT&T was contacted to make repairs.
• At 7:07 p.m. on April 5, a resident of the 1000 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported an elderly female wandered onto her property and seemed confused. The woman, known to officers, suffers from Alzheimer’s and was conveyed to her resident where her husband took responsibility for her.
Kirkwood
• At 8 a.m. on March 30, overnight thefts from three parked vehicles on the 200 block of W. Monroe Ave. were reported. Items included a red Coach wallet with contents.
• On March 30, a home construction contractor reported the overnight thefts of several new kitchen appliances from a construction site in the 400 block of W. Monroe Ave.
• On March 31, a resident of the 500 block of W. Adams reported the theft of an orange and black commercial leafblower from the bed of his pickup truck. The theft occurred between 1 and 3 p.m.
• At 8:15 a.m. on April 5, officers responded to the Kirkwood Bluffs Apartment complex, 2350 Timberview, for a report of a robbery. The victim had arranged via social media to meet an individual near their residence with the intentions of selling the suspect an item. While the victim approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect and accomplice displayed handguns and stole the item they were going to purchase. No one was injured and the suspects fled the area. The investigation is ongoing.
• During the week of March 30 - April 5, four shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Rd.
• During the week of March 30 - April 5, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to residential / business alarms, 10 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 54 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 1:49 p.m. on March 30, a package theft was reported in the 1000 block of Kuhlman Lane. The victim reported their neighbor had witnessed a heavily-tattooed white male with short hair wearing a black and gray basketball jersey took a package from their front porch. The subject was seen leaving the area in a gray sedan.
• At 1 p.m. on April 3, a caller reported a stealing in the 400 block of Corona Court. The victim reported an 8 by 4-foot black Road Runner flatbed trailer had been stolen from their driveway between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also missing were two mowers and a weed eater that had been in the trailer.
• On April 4 at 6:59 a.m., a car theft was reported in the first block of Villawood Lane. The victim reported their Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from the driveway. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.
• During the week of March 30 - April 5, the Police Department responded to 435 calls for service, three auto accidents and 11 alarms and assisted the Fire Department 31 times.