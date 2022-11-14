GLENDALE
- On Oct. 31 at 12:36 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of Laurie’s Shoes, 9916 Manchester Road.
- On Nov. 1 at 7:23 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a vehicle crash investigation in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
- On Nov. 3 at 2:15 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Ave. reported observing four to six suspects checking vehicle door handles and entering unlocked vehicles. The suspects were being followed by a white SUV and a gray SUV. When the group was located by police in the 800 block of Queen Anne Place, the suspects returned to the vehicles and fled the area. One of the suspect vehicles struck a parked car and the vehicle of an assisting Kirkwood police officer. The officer was not injured. The vehicles were last seen fleeing the area, one eastbound on Manchester Road from North Sappington Road, and the other eastbound on I-44 from Berry Road. The second vehicle, a white 2017 Volvo XC60, was later discovered to have been stolen just prior to the incident from a garage in the 100 block of Parkland Ave. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the key inside. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 5 in the city of Jennings.
- On Nov. 3 at 8:44 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Ave. reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight. Nothing was taken.
- On Nov. 6 at 4:04 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of Parkland Ave.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On Oct. 31 at 4:24 p.m., officers began investigating a shoplifting incident from a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The reporting officer is investigating.
- On Nov. 1 at 8:53 a.m., a representative of a business in the 300 block of S. Fillmore reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from one of their work vans. An estimate for the repair is $5,000.
- On Nov. 1 at 2:52 p.m., a resident in the 10900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle. An estimate for the repair is $2,800.
- On Nov. 2 at 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported fight in progress. Officers learned the fight was between two female patrons who had been in a fight two nights ago in the St. Louis city area and happened to be eating in the same restaurant on this night in Kirkwood. The primary aggressor was arrested and charged with assault.
- On Nov. 4 at 8:40 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Delshire reported the overnight theft of his work cell phone from his parked, unlocked vehicle.
- On Nov. 4 at 9:42 a.m., a representative of a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported an employee theft situation. Upon further investigation, it was determined the employee fell victim to a popular phone scam where someone from the “corporate office” calls and demands that an employee take store cash and transfer the cash to a Bit Coin account. The investigation is ongoing.
- On Nov. 5 at 10:56 a.m., management from a business in the 100 block of E. Argonne reported a suspect had just stolen money from an upstairs safe. The witness stated they observed the suspect — described as a black male, 30 to 40 years of age, bald with possible stubble on top, stocky/heavy build, wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve flannel shirt, beige undershirt, and blue jeans — exit the second floor office area. The owner of the store determined cash was missing from the safe. The suspect was not located.
ROCK HILL
- On Oct. 28, a resident’s retaining wall was knocked down in the 9200 block of Shortridge Ave. No suspects have been identified.
- On Oct. 30, a suspect was arrested in the 1200 block of O’Day Ave. for felony assault warrants out of the city of St. Louis.
SHREWSBURY
- On Oct. 24, officers located a stolen vehicle at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The 44-year-old driver was arrested and his methamphetamines were seized. He was released to the St. Louis County Police Department for warrants.
- On Oct. 25, a woman reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
- On Oct. 26, a 34-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
- On Oct. 30, a St. Louis City officer checked on a suspiciously parked Hyundai and determined it was stolen from the 7800 block of Charing Square Lane.
- On Oct. 31, officers arrested a 59-year-old suspect in relation to a theft at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Ave. The case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review the felony stealing charge. The suspect was released to the Kirkwood Police Department to answer for his unrelated stealing warrant.
- On Nov. 1, a wallet was reported stolen from a gym in the 7300 block of Watson Road. Two suspects have been identified.
- On Nov. 1, a resident of the 7700 block of Keswick Place reported stolen packages. The reporting officer located the packaging, but not the product, in a nearby dumpster and located a fingerprint, which was sent to the crime lab to identify the suspect.
- On Nov. 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Watson Road and arrested the driver for his eight warrants. Yes, eight.
WEBSTER GROVES
- On Nov. 3 at 8:24 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Colebrook Drive reported that sometime overnight, someone broke the rear driver’s side window of their locked vehicle. Several items were reported stolen.
- On Nov. 3 at 6:16 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported someone keyed their vehicle.
- On Nov. 4 at 3:01 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that someone stole two rings from their living quarters.
- On Nov. 5 at 7:28 p.m., a victim in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen while they were inside a business. The vehicle was left running, unlocked and unattended.