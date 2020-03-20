DES PERES
• A credit card was reported fraudulently used March 6 at McDonald’s, 12120 Manchester Road.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing March 7 at Five Guys, 1052 N. Ballas Road, and arrested a suspect.
• Police responded to a disturbance March 9 at a church in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. They arrested the suspect, who was no longer allowed on church property, on an outstanding charge.
• A vehicle left on southbound I-270 near Dougherty Ferry Road was reported stolen March 10.
• A trespassing was reported March 11 at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road. The suspect, a repeat offender, was arrested, issued a citation and released.
• During the week of March 6-12, police responded to 16 vehicle accidents and reported 13 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of March 6-12 at West County Center, police handled five reports of thefts and shopliftings and arrested two suspects. They also responded to a report of two suspicious women, who police say may have been preparing to commit a grab-and-run theft. The women were stopped and identified and had outstanding charges from other police agencies. Police also made a fugitive arrest following a traffic stop, handled a leaving the scene of an accident report in the Manchester Road parking garage, and handled an assault and a fight.
GLENDALE
• Representatives of a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road reported March 9 they were the victim of a cybercriminal who hacked and encrypted their network, demanding a ransom to be paid in bitcoin. This matter was referred to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
• A resident of the 800 block of Victoria Place reported hearing a woman screaming for help near her residence at 11:40 p.m. on March 30. Officers found the resident had locked herself out of her house in the same block. A spare key was located at a friend’s home.
• A resident of Frederick Lane reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her residence at 10:41 a.m. on March 13. Investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to a sitter at a neighbor’s residence.
• A resident of Berrywood Drive reported cash was stolen from her purse, which was kept in her residence, while she was out of town between February 27 and March 2, 2020.
• A resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported construction being performed at a nearby residence prior to 10 a.m. on March 14, in violation of city ordinances. Officers contacted the electrical contractor and advised them of the ordinance.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace at 9:32 a.m. on March 14. The parties agreed to separate for the day.
• A resident of Algonquinwood Place reported the loss of an iPhone somewhere near his residence at 12:09 p.m. on March 15. A short time later, a bicyclist reported finding the phone near the intersection of West Lockwood and Park avenues. The phone was returned to its owner.
• Police responded to a report of a 911 hang-up at a residence in the 700 block of Edwin Avenue at 7:56 p.m. on March 15. Same was due to a child playing on the phone.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
• A vehicle stolen March 4 from the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road was recovered in south St. Louis at about 2 a.m. on March 11. The vehicle was discovered parked, unoccupied, in a residential neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.
• A resident’s personal information was reported used fraudulently March 12 to open a $1,000 loan in 2017. The resident was contacted by a collection agency for payment, plus accrued interest of over $2,000.
• A resident’s identity and personal information was reported used fraudulently March 13 open several bank accounts online. The bank took the appropriate action and the victim did not occur any monetary loss.
• A resident reported March 13 he had fallen victim to an email scam and sent an unknown person $200 via Google Play gift cards.
• At approximately 3:12 p.m. on March 14, a shoplifting incident was reported from a clothing boutique in the area of North Clay Avenue and West Argonne Drive. The suspect was quickly located and identified, and the stolen merchandise was recovered.
• During the week of March 9-13, four shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of March 9-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police Department responded to 13 residential/business alarms and 21 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 62 calls.
ROCK HILL
• No report was submitted this week.
SHREWSBURY
• No report was submitted this week.
WARSON WOODS
• No report was submitted this week.
WEBSTER GROVES
• A burglary was reported between March 2 and 12, in the 100 block of Summit Avenue. Several tools and lawn equipment were stolen from an unlocked garage
• At 8:21 AM on March 13, a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Harper Avenue. The victim reported someone forced entry into and caused damage to the residence.
• At 3:32 a.m. on March 14, a property damage was reported in the area of West Lockwood and Belleview avenues. Someone spray-painted a railroad sign.
• At 11:40 a.m. on March 15, a burglary was reported in the first block of Algonquin Lane. Someone forced entry into the residence and stole several jewelry items.
• During the week of March 9-15, police responded to 598 calls for service, 9 auto accidents, 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 43 times.