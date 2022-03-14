Des Peres
• On March 1 at 5:45 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at Gray Drive and Bopp Road. The driver attempted to open two nearby parked vehicles.
• On March 1 at 10:33 a.m., three subjects were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center.
• On March 1 at 7:13 p.m., an unlocked vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Oak Drive was reported rifled through.
• On March 7 at 5:18 a.m., two vehicles were reported stolen from an unlocked garage in the 1600 block of Dunmorr Drive.
Glendale
• On March 2 at 11:38 a.m., officers investigated a minor-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 2 at 4:57 p.m., officers investigated a minor vehicle crash on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On March 3 at 7:12 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Parkland Ave. reported her 2010 Volkswagen Passat was stolen from her driveway sometime during the night. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle.
• On March 4 at 1:38 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 5 at 11:11 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Sappington Road and West Lockwood Ave.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 28 at 2:12 p.m., a business in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the theft of the catalytic converter from one of their work vehicles on Feb. 25.
• On Feb. 28 at 5:35 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Craig Forest Lane reported several basement windows had been kicked in or broken between Feb. 23 and 28.
• On March 1 at 8:44 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported three 12 packs of Modelo’s beer were stolen by a repeat offender. The suspect returned on March 4 and stole multiple Tide products.
• On March 2 at 7:26 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Greenleaf reported the overnight theft of their black 2017 F-150 from their driveway. It is believed the suspects obtained a key from the victim’s other vehicle. The stolen F-150 was located, parked and unoccupied, in the 63107 neighborhood on March 3.
• On March 2 at 9:34 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Jefferson reported the overnight theft of multiple items from his parked vehicle.
• On March 3 at 11 a.m., three vehicles were broken into while their owners were inside an establishment in the 300 block of S. Taylor between 9:30 a.m. and the time of report. One vehicle was unlocked, and the other two sustained broken windows.
• On March 3 at 5:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Meacham Street for a reported weapon flourishing. The suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
• On March 4 at 4:58 p.m., a vehicle owner visiting a recreational facility in the 600 block of S. Berry Road reported his driver’s side rear window was shattered and the brown leather Fossil bag containing his laptop was stolen.
• On March 5 at 7:50 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Kings Cliff reported the theft of her white Lexus SUV from their driveway. The victim had started her vehicle and went back inside her home. When she returned to her vehicle it had been stolen. Using manufacturing tracking capabilities, the vehicle was located in the Pine Lawn neighborhood later that day.
• On March 6 at 4:59 a.m., the victims of the earlier car theft in the 800 block of Kings Cliff were victimized again. The suspects(s) returned to the victim’s residence — likely using the garage door opener stolen from the victim’s other vehicle — and stole another vehicle from the garage. Using manufacture tracking capabilities, the vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied, in the 63112 neighborhood.
Rock Hill
• On March 1, officers were asked to check on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Willow Creek by another agency due to the fact that the vehicle was implicated in an armed robbery in Bridgeton. Officers met with the previous owner, who stated she had sold the car to a dealership a year ago.
Shrewsbury
• On March 2, Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, reported the theft of over $300 worth of alcohol. The suspect has been identified.
• On March 4, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Shrewsbury and Sutherland avenues and determined the driver had several warrants for her arrest. The 26-year-old female was arrested and released to the Ladue Police Department.
• On March 4, a customer of Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, reported that she forgot her purse in a cart when she returned it to a cart corral. When she realized her mistake and returned, the purse was gone.
• On March 4, officers responded to McDonald’s, 7259 Watson Road, for a report of a disturbance. Officers determined one of the parties involved had several warrants for his arrest. The 30-year-old man was arrested and later released to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
• On March 5, just before 4 a.m., officers responded to westbound I-44 near Shrewsbury Avenue for a fatal vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver.
• On March 6, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Wilshusen Avenue and Kenridge Lane and determined the driver had several warrants for her arrest. The 35-year-old female was arrested and released to the Webster Groves Police Department.
• On March 6, officers were dispatched to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson, for a shoplifting. Officers located the 53-year-old man and took him into custody. Several cell phone accessories and bottles of alcohol were recovered and returned to the store.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 1 at 9:53 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Westborough Place reported that sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their laptop.
• On March 3 at 7:36 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Colebrook Drive reported sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked vehicle and tampered with the push button ignition.