Des Peres
• A vehicle struck another and left the scene Jan. 2 on westbound Manchester Road at Westmark Drive. There were no injuries.
• A vehicle struck another and left the scene Jan. 2 at St. Louis Bread Company, 13275 Manchester Road.
• A woman stole five bottles of liquor Jan. 2 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. She fled in a red Honda Pilot, which was stopped by police. The occupants were arrested.
• A stop of a a suspicious vehicle in the 2700 block of Old Dougherty Ferry Road led to a felony DWI arrest Jan. 1.
• Break-ins were reported to three vehicles in the 12800 block of Manchester Road Jan. 1. Items were stolen from two of the vehicles; the third sustained damage but no items were taken.
• Liquor was stolen Jan. 1 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• A white GMC Sierra was reported stolen Dec. 31 from the 2000 block of Firethorn Drive overnight.
• A man was reported flashing a black handgun Dec. 31 in a green Mazda Protégé on southbound I-270 near Manchester Road.
• Police arrested a suspect for driving while intoxicated Dec. 29 at the Circle K, 12804 Manchester Road.
• A vehicle struck another and left the scene Dec. 27 at Manchester and Ballas Roads.
• During the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 27 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2 at West County Center, 14 thefts and shopliftings were reported and suspects were taken into custody in nine of the incidents.
Glendale
• At 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, police responded to a complaint of fireworks in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue. The resident was issued a verbal warning.
• A resident of the 1200 block of Kenmore Drive reported damage to his home sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Unknown persons threw eggs at the side of the house, which caused a broken window pane.
• A resident of the 100 block of Southarm Drive reported being followed home at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 5 by a man who appeared to be video-recording. The person was gone on officers’ arrival.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were dispatched to Garden Lane for a reported suspicious person. An individual was located next to a recently damaged vehicle. A routine computer check revealed the subject had an active felony charge through the St. Louis County Police Department. The subject was arrested.
• Just after midnight on Jan. 1, gunshots were reported from the 200 block of Commerce Street. Two vehicles quickly left the area when the officers arrived. Multiple shell casings were located in the street but no property damage was reported. It is believed this was a New Year’s celebration.
• About 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 2, a shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road.
• Police were called to check the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Police arrested the individual for possession of a controlled substance (suspected Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Quan Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a reported vehicle that ran into a fence. After the investigation was completed, the driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, four shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 32 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 53 calls.
Rock Hill
• A theft of a license plate was reported Dec. 26 from a vehicle in the 2700 block of McKnight Crossing.
• Two domestic incidents occurred at the same location Dec. 26 in the 900 block of Ennis Avenue. One of the parties left.
• A routine traffic stop in the area of Manchester Road and Dunkirk Drive Dec. 28 resulted in the driver being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• A theft of radio equipment was reported Dec. 30 at a home in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive.
• Police are investigating an assault reported Dec. 31 in which a wife is accused of cutting her husband in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
• Police are investigating a sexual incident reported Jan. 1 at a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 44-year-old woman Dec. 28 at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
• A checkbook was located Dec. 30 at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. The checkbook is believed to have been taken from a vehicle in the St. Louis County area.
• Police arrested a 25-year-old man Dec. 28 at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue for peace disturbance after he got into an argument with the business owner and refused to leave.
• Two vehicles were broken into Jan. 1 on the parking lot of a business in the 7500 and 7300 blocks of Watson Road. Windows were broken out of both vehicles and items taken from inside.
• A man and a woman fraudulently returned items to a business in 7400 block of Watson Road Jan. 2. Both people fled the area in a red Ford Focus.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 30, a fraud was reported in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The victim sold a vehicle to an individual and later learned the buyer paid with counterfeit bills. The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.
• At 9:38 a.m. on Jan. 2, playground equipment was reported vandalized in the 100 block of East Old Watson Road.
• At 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 2, several bottles of liquor were shoplifted from a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The male shoplifter left the area in an older model gray Mercedes.
• A firearm was reported stolen from a home in the 300 block of North Gore Avenue between Oct. 1 and Dec. 16. A person of interest has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
• During the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, police responded to 579 calls for service, seven auto accidents and eight alarms and assisted the fire department 38 times.