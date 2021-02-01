Des Peres
• On Jan. 15, two subjects were taken into custody for stealing at West County Center. One was released on summons; the other, a juvenile, was released to a parent.
• On Jan. 15, a female subject was taken into custody for stealing a power tool in the 11700 block of Manchester Road. A second suspect was located later.
• On Jan. 16, police received a delayed report of a subject who stole jeans and left out the Manchester exit.
• On Jan. 19, a caller parked on Creekhaven Drive reported her unlocked vehicle was rifled through. Nothing was taken.
• On Jan. 19, suspects attempted to steal from Macy’s at West County Center.
• On Jan. 20, an employee was processed for stealing at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Jan. 18 at 2:43 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Elm Ave. reported receiving suspicious phone calls claiming to collect a debt of a non-existent Amazon account. Same proved to be a scam and no personal information or monies changed hands.
• On Jan. 20 at 7:40 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the 700 block of N. Sappington Road wherein the striking vehicle, believed to be a white or silver SUV, left the scene.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Jan. 19 at 11:35 p.m., a family disturbance in the 1200 block of Simmons lead to the arrest of an individual for possession of marijuana.
• On Jan. 20 at 6:20 p.m., a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident involving the theft of cologne box sets and alcohol. The thieves left the scene prior to police arrival.
• On Jan. 21, a resident in the 900 block of S. Harrison reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The theft is believed to have occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 19, around 6:15 a.m.
• On Jan. 21 at 3:35 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving multiple bottles of alcohol and several phone chargers. The suspects were gone prior to police arrival.
• On Jan. 21 at 4:45 p.m., a patron at the City Park in the 500 block of Adams reported the theft of his backpack from his unlocked, parked vehicle.
• On Jan. 21 at 9:35 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Ballas reported someone had just attempted to gain entry into their home via the front door. The victim heard someone frantically pounding at the front door. Shortly thereafter, the individual began repeatedly ringing the doorbell. The victim then heard a very loud bashing sound and heard the residential alarm begin to sound. At that point, the victim observed the front door open and the door jamb damaged. No suspects were seen by the victim or located by police.
• On Jan. 22 at 6:46 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Robert Place reported person(s) unknown entered their unlocked, parked vehicle overnight and stole an iPad and approximately $20 in cash.
• On Jan. 24 at 11 a.m., a shopper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported person(s) unknown broke the driver’s side rear window of her parked vehicle. The victim stated her purse, and contents, were stolen. At 2:30 p.m., another victim in the same parking lot reported the driver’s side rear window of her vehicle was pried open and her handbag was stolen.
• On Jan. 24, a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident from the day before. The suspect concealed $160 worth of alcohol.
Rock Hill
• On Jan. 14, officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. One vehicle struck the other, causing it to strike a resident garage. Minor damage and no injuries were reported.
• On Jan. 15, police investigated a traffic accident in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. The striking vehicle left the scene before police arrival.
• On Jan. 18, a resident of the 1100 block of Knightsbridge reported his wallet and a credit card were stolen out of his vehicle.
• On Jan. 20, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. A suspect was seen leaving the store with a cart full of items. An officer gave chase but lost the suspect when his vehicle collided with some brush in another venue.
Shrewsbury
• On Jan. 14, a victim reported vehicle damage in the 7600 block of Ravensridge Drive.
• On Jan. 14, police took a report of a robbery in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue.
• On Jan. 15, police arrested a man for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 16, police arrested three individuals in separate incidents for shoplifting, resisting arrest and traffic violations at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 17, police arrested three women for shoplifting and trespassing in two separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 18, police arrested a man and a woman for shoplifting and trespassing respectively at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 19, police arrested a two men in separate incidents for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 22, police arrested two separate shoplifters at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Jan. 24, a woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Jan. 19 at 12:38 p.m., a victim at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone cut the catalytic converter off of their vehicle the night before.
• On Jan. 19 at 1:40 p.m., someone at a residence in the 1100 block of Edgar Road stated they found jewelry on their front lawn.
• On Jan. 19 at 4:44 p.m., a victim near Interstate 44 and N. Laclede Station Road reported a heavy-set white male driving a Chevrolet Silverado displaying a handgun while driving.
• On Jan. 22 at 3:55 a.m., a patrol officer discovered a trash can on fire in Larson Park.