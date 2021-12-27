DES PERES
• On Dec. 20 at 9:36 a.m., police received a delayed report of larceny in the 11800 block of Lillian Ave. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 20 at 6:54 p.m., officers were called for a vehicle with broken windows in the parking lot of Michaels, 11945 Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 20 at 8:39 p.m., police received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
GLENDALE
• On Dec. 15 at 9:28 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Berry Road at Willow Oak Lane.
• On Dec. 15 at 12:49 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of Austin Place.
• On Dec. 17 at 5:13 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of N. Sappington Road.
• On Dec. 18 at 5:42 p.m., officers investigated a report of a vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Dec. 18 at 8:47 p.m., seven patrons of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported their vehicle windows were broken and items were stolen from within.
• On Dec. 18 at 10:53 p.m., a resident of the 1200 block of W. Kirkham Ave. reported juveniles were knocking on his door and shining a flashlight into his residence. He believed the juveniles lived at a residence in the unit block of Southridge Drive. Officers contacted the parents of the juveniles and admitted their children’s involvement. They were advised to remain inside for the remainder of the evening.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
• On Dec. 13 at 5:08 a.m., officers began investigating multiple vehicle break-ins on parking lots in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Upon arrival, the suspect vehicle was located, but fled from officers at an unsafe high rate of speed. The officers located numerous vehicles with broken windows and contacted the victims. Numerous items were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 14 at 8:36 p.m., a caller at a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a suspect stole multiple bottles of vodka valued at approximately $420.
• On Dec. 15 at 1:22 a.m., a traffic stop in the area of North Kirkwood Road and Argonne Drive led to the arrest of a drunken driver.
• On Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Longfellow reported the overnight theft of his silver 2015 Infiniti Q40. The victim said the vehicle was locked and he had the keys, but no broken glass was observed where the vehicle was parked.
• On Dec. 16 at 12:23 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a welfare check on two males reportedly sleeping in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer attempted to wake the subjects, but only one woke up. The driver remained unconscious and the officer observed evidence indicative of a drug overdose. The officer administered Narcan. The subject remained unconscious and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
• On Dec. 16, an employee in the 11000 block of Manchester Road reported her vehicle was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was at work. The theft occurred between 4:45 and 5:55 p.m.
ROCK HILL
• No report was submitted this week.
SHREWSBURY
• On Dec. 13 just after 2 a.m., an officer responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a window broken out of an employee’s vehicle and cash stolen.
• On Dec. 13, officers arrested a shoplifter at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a shoplifting. The 45-year-old female was located in a vehicle on the lot. All stolen items were recovered. Officers also located a stolen license plate attached to the vehicle, suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and her felony warrant out of St. Louis County and several other warrants throughout the St. Louis area.
• On Dec. 13, a resident of the 7700 block of Attingham Lane reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Dec. 13, officers arrested a 21-year-old female and a 26-year-old female for shoplifting together at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road. The 26-year-old assaulted a store employee. All stolen merchandise was recovered.
• On Dec. 14, officers arrested a 34-year-old man for trespassing at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road.
• On Dec. 14, officers responded to Waterway, 7201 Watson Road, for a report of a stolen cell phone. The victim reported she forgot her cell phone at the counter, and it was taken by another female.
• On Dec. 17, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Murdoch Avenue and Laclede Station Road. The officer determined the vehicle and the driver were wanted by St. Louis City police for leaving the scene of an accident. The driver was arrested, and vehicle was towed for St. Louis City.
• On Dec. 17, a resident reported fraudulent charges on her bank account. She reported she lost her bank card in another venue, and it was subsequently fraudulently used at several businesses including the Shrewsbury Walmart and Sally Beauty Supply.
• On Dec. 17, a customer of Edge Fitness, 7269 Watson Road, reported the theft of his gym bag from an unlocked locker inside the business.
• On Dec. 18, officers responded to Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, for a report of two vehicles parked on the lot that had windows broken out. Nothing was stolen.
WARSON WOODS
• No report was submitted this week.
WEBSTER GROVES
• On Dec. 13 at 4:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Elm Ave. reported the theft of their unsecured bicycle from a bike rack.
• On Dec. 14 at 7:16 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Lanvale Drive reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left to warm up in their driveway. The vehicle was later located and returned.
• On Dec. 15 at 11:29 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Marshall Ave. reported a former employee used their credit card to make a fraudulent purchase.
• On 12/18/2021 at 3:30 p.m. a victim in the first block of East Drake Avenue reported someone stole an artificial Christmas tree from their yard.