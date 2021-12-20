DES PERES
• On Dec. 10 at 4:44 p.m., officers responded to 1080 Lindemann Road for a larceny in progress.
• On Dec. 10 at 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 11800 block of Manhattan Ave.
• On Dec. 11 at 3:18 p.m., officers responded to 13351 Manchester Road for a larceny in progress.
• On Dec. 11 at 6:58 p.m., officers were called for a report of shots fired in the 13100 block of Barrett Meadows Drive.
GLENDALE
• On Dec. 7 at 6:50 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a crash investigation in the 700 block of Luckystone Avenue.
• On Dec. 10 at 7:38 p.m., officers investigated a report of two unknown persons checking car doors near Glenvista Place and North Berry Road.
• On Dec. 12 at 10:53 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Parkland Avenue reported a package was stolen from her front porch on Dec. 11 at approximately 10 a.m. Camera footage showed a red truck traveling on East Essex Avenue that stopped momentarily. A male in his late teens to early twenties exited the vehicle, ran to the porch, grabbed the package and returned to the truck. The truck left the area eastbound on East Essex Avenue.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
• On Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Oak Bluff Lane reported the overnight theft of his gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was locked and the victim had possession of the keys.
• On Dec. 8, a victim reported that her credit card, which was stolen from her vehicle in Shrewsbury, had been used at a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Dec. 11 at 4 a.m., an employee at a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a customer passed out and was unresponsive on the floor. Officers observed several indicators of an opioid overdose and administered two doses of NARCAN. The subject regained consciousness and refused any further medical treatment.
• On Dec. 12 at 3:54 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations in the area of Manchester and Lynchester. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued at a slow speed. Once the driver finally stopped, the driver was arrested without incident and charged with driving while intoxicated.
ROCK HILL
• On Dec. 6, a vehicle was reported stolen from a resident in the 200 block of Euclid. The vehicle was later recovered.
• On Dec. 7, officers were called for a vehicle accident at the intersection of Manchester Road and Kortwright Avenue in which one of the drivers left the scene. The driver was later apprehended in another vehicle.
• On Dec. 8, a carton of cigarettes was stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
SHREWSBURY
• On Dec. 6, an officer responded to Phillips 66, 7250 Lansdowne Ave., for a report of damage to a gas pump. Investigation revealed a vehicle backed into the pump. The driver, who was unaware of the damage, was contacted and made full restitution.
• On Dec. 7 at 3 a.m., an officer followed a suspicious vehicle on Laclede Station Road into the Georgetown apartment complex. The vehicle fled. Due to the driver’s reckless behavior, the officer ended attempts to stop the vehicle for safety reasons. The driver has been identified and is being sought.
• On Dec. 7, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a person causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and the person directed her threats of violence toward the officers. The 23-year-old female was arrested for trespassing and peace disturbance.
• On Dec. 8, a window was broken out of a vehicle on the parking lot of Mercy Medical, 7345 Watson Road.
• On Dec. 8, a caller made a delayed report of a window broken out of a vehicle at Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road. The victim is still determining what was stolen.
• On Dec. 8, a vehicle at the Georgetown apartment complex struck a dumpster enclosure and left the scene. Helpful to police, the driver forgot their license plate at the scene of the accident.
• On Dec. 10, two vehicles parked at Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, had windows broken out and items stolen including cash, electronics and a firearm.
• On Dec. 10, an officer responded to A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road, for a report of a ransacked storage unit.
• On Dec. 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop at Sutherland and Shrewsbury avenues and determined the 22-year-old female driver was wanted by the St. Louis City Police for felony assault. She was arrested.
• On Dec. 11, an officer responded to Courtland Manor Apartments, 7594 Watson Road, for a delayed report of the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Dec. 11, officers were dispatched to assist Metro Security with a person trespassing. The 31-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and assault.
WARSON WOODS
• On the evening of Dec. 12 and early morning of Dec. 13, multiple parked, unlocked vehicles in a driveway of the 700 block of Rolfe Drive were rifled through. Multiple sets of headphones were stolen from one vehicle. During the same time period, a vehicle parked on Ridgeline Drive was rifled through. Nothing was damaged or reported stolen.
WEBSTER GROVES
• On Dec. 8 at 1:38 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their purse.
• On Dec. 8 at 2:51 p.m., a victim in the first block of Summit Ave. reported that someone stole their vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.
• On Dec. 20 at 7:18 p.m., a male subject wearing a red and white jacket stole a cell phone from a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road. A person of interest has been identified.
• On Dec. 11 at 4:08 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that someone stole cash from their vehicle sometime between 1:50 and 4 p.m.
• On Dec. 12 at 8:40 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Bell Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up with the engine running in their driveway.