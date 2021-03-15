Des Peres
• On Feb. 26, police were called for a shoplifting incident in the 13400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 27, officers apprehended a shoplifter in the parking lot of Des Peres Square after the suspect fled across I-270 from West County Center. The subject is currently being investigated for running a professional retail theft ring in the St. Louis area.
• On Feb. 27, a male subject stole $500 worth of cigarettes in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 27, a purse and car keys were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Twin Pine. Police canvassed the area and located subjects, who fled from officers and were unable to be relocated.
• On March 1, a subject at West County Center stole perfume, threatened a loss prevention officer, and fled to the I-270 garage. The subject was not found.
• On March 1, police received a delayed report of a stolen license plate in the 11900 block of Bayberry.
Glendale
• On March 4 at 1:13 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Glenmoor Avenue reported receiving a suspicious telephone call from an unknown person requesting bond money for a grandchild. The residents were aware this was a scam and did not provide any personal or banking information but wanted the police department and the public to be aware of these types of calls.
• On March 5 at 1:13 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorneys Office charging Samantha Williams, 32, of the 3200 block of Bayvue Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, with one count of stealing over $750 related to her arrest on Feb. 5, 2021, for a theft of jewelry from a residence in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue which was reported on Nov. 2, 2020.
• On March 7 at 12:24 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on N. Sappington Road at Hawbrook Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 1, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of N. Kirkwood Road and Manchester Road for a report of two males soliciting in the intersection. Upon arrival, one panhandler immediately left the area while the other was observed walking between vehicles, soliciting the drivers. Officers observed the subject as he walked between vehicles and impeded the flow of traffic as the light changed. He was issued a citation for aggressive soliciting.
• On March 1, a resident in the 1000 block of Cedargate reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a parked Toyota Prius. The theft occurred between 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• On March 2 at 2 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road experienced a shoplifting incident involving approximately $512 worth of general merchandise. On March 3, the same store reported another theft at approximately 2:45 a.m. This theft involved approximately $75 worth of personal items.
• On March 4, another resident in the 1000 block of Cedargate reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The theft occurred between Feb. 26 and March 4.
• On March 4 at 9:56 p.m., the same retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving bottles of liquor and electronics valued at approximately $512.
• During the week of March 1-7, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from retail businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of March 1-7, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 16 residential/business alarms and 17 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 42 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 27, tires were reported slashed on two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Eldridge.
• On Feb. 27, a vehicle was broken into in the 300 block of Lithia.
• On March 1, police received a report of a male subject looking at children playing in a field for a long time in the 9800 block of Hudson Ave.
• On March 3, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive.
• On March 3, a wallet was reported stolen from someone at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Between 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. on March 1, someone attempted to steal a car from an apartment complex at 7638 Watson Road. The owner found both doors unlocked and the steering column stripped. A check was stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 5000 block of Wilshusen, tax paperwork was stolen from a vehicle overnight. Police had received a call about a suspicious silver SUV in the area during that time frame. The vehicle was not in the area when police arrived.
• On March 3, cash was stolen from a work van in the 800 block of Diehnwells Drive.
• On March 4, a 34-year-old man was arrested for stealing beer at a business in the 7200 block of Lansdowne.
• On March 5, a 60-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 6, a 32-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 7, a 30-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 7, a 29-year-old man was arrested for stealing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road after he collected items inside the store and attempted to return them for cash to customer service. The man was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and had an active probation absconder warrant.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.