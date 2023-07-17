Des Peres
• On July 5 at 6:04 p.m., a person in the 13400 block of Manchester Road reported they were a victim of fraud. The scammer posed as the victim’s boss via text and had him purchase gift cards in the amount of $500.
• On July 7 at 12:32 p.m., a suspect in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road stole a $400 tabletop smoker.
• On July 7 at 12:34 p.m., a victim in the 12900 block of Beaver Dam Road reported the front license plate of their vehicle was stolen.
• On July 7 at 2:58 p.m., $360 in cash, plus a credit card, were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Des Peres Road.
• On July 10 at 10:53 a.m., a suspect stole $50 of alcoholic beverages in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On July 3 at 9:13 a.m., a green “Specialized Hard Rock Classic” bicycle was found abandoned on the parking lot of the Webster Groves Christian Church, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. The bicycle was brought to the Glendale Police Department for safekeeping until the owner can be located.
• On July 3 at 12:48 p.m., officers observed a “non-roadworthy” golf cart being operated on North Berry Road at Trevillian Avenue. The cart was being used to shuttle employees of the Algonquin Golf Club. They were advised to cease operation of the cart.
• On July 5 at 4:05 p.m., police and fire responded to the 1200 block of Brownell Ave. for a report of a large tree that fell on and between two houses. There were no injuries. The homeowners were advised to contact their respective insurance companies for tree removal and damage repairs.
• On July 6 at 5:11 p.m., officers investigated a report of an unauthorized solicitor in the unit block of Berry Road Park. The solicitor was advised to cease until a proper permit was obtained.
• On July 8 at 8:23 p.m., officers investigated a report of someone attempting to remove the “Buddy Bench” from the playground of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Upon arrival, no one was on the campus and the bench was undisturbed.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On July 6, a resident in the 1000 block of Maeville Drive reported she was the victim of harassment. The victim received text messages from an unknown person in an effort to solicit money.
• On July 7, management from a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident from June 30. The suspect stole clothing apparel valued at $152.
• On July 8 at 7:50 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Alsobrook reported the overnight theft of her vehicle. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the keys. Broken window glass at the scene suggests forced entry. Later in the day, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department recovered the vehicle in a South St. Louis neighborhood.
• On July 8 at 8:54 a.m., a vehicle owner reported the driver’s side window smashed on their vehicle. The damage occurred overnight while the vehicle was parked in the 100 block of E. Madison.
• On July 8 at 10:39 a.m., officers discovered several vehicles parked in a parking lot in the 10500 block of Big Bend with the windows busted out. Further inspection revealed damage to the steering columns consistent with attempted vehicle theft.
• During the week of July 3-9, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to three crisis intervention related calls, seven shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 45 residential/business alarms, 18 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the KirkwoodFire/EMS Department on 70 calls.
Rock Hill
• On July 1, a gun was stolen from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On July 3, officers responded to the 7700 block of Ravensridge Road for a vehicle stolen just before 3:30 a.m. The keys were not in the car.
• On July 3, an officer was contacted to assist a Shrewsbury bank branch fraud department with a fraudulent check investigation.
• On July 5, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted by St. Louis City police for felony fleeing. City police requested the vehicle be towed for its investigation and the occupant information be forwarded to them. The driver also had a suspended license and no proof of insurance for which she was charged.
• On July 9, officers were dispatched to Wehner Park for a report of an assault and theft from a juvenile. Investigation revealed a group of juveniles were traveling to the park on bicycles in the 7400 block of Whitehall Colonial Lane. An adult male emerged from the bushes and tackled one of the juveniles off of his bike, causing injuries and property damage. The adult grabbed the bike while yelling at them and the group fled to safety and contacted police. Officers responded to the adult’s residence where he was arrested. The suspect posted bond and was given a return court date.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On July 3 at 2:53 p.m., a homeowner in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place discovered several appliances stolen from the residence. No signs of forced entry were reported.
• On July 4 at 4:39 p.m., a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported a subject entered the business, concealed several bottles of alcohol and fled without paying.
• On July 5 at 5:13 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Oakwood Ave. discovered their landscaping had been burned.
• On July 5 at 7:53 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of S. Elm Ave. reported they purchased tickets for a concert using a cash app. The victim never received the tickets and the seller ceased all contact after receiving payment.
• On July 7 at 9:33 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of E. Glendale Road reported while seated in their vehicle, the rear window was broken out.
• On July 8 at 9:15 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Fairview Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen overnight while parked in front of their residence.
• On July 8 at 9:37 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Newport Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone entered their vehicle and stole a briefcase containing electronic items.