Des Peres
• On Dec. 9 at 1:37 p.m., a vehicle was stolen out of the parking garage at West County Center. The subject had left her purse in the vehicle with the key inside.
• On Dec. 10 at 9:37 a.m., a victim discovered the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle, which was left at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry after it broke down.
• On Dec. 12 at 8:02 a.m., an unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1800 block of Point Oak Road. Loose change was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 at 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry.
Glendale
• On Dec. 7 at 7:12 a.m., a 35-year-old Kirkwood man was arrested at the Glendale Police Department and charged with failure to appear in court for the original charges of failure to register a motor vehicle, an expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and for being a fugitive of the Maryland Heights Police Department. He was released to Maryland Heights authorities.
• On Dec. 7 at 9:18 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Belvedere Lane reported he was the victim of a scam. The resident received a call from “PayPal” stating a refund to his account had been overpaid, and that he needed to send gift cards to PayPal to make restitution. The resident purchased $14,400 worth of gift cards and provided the serial numbers to the caller before realizing this was a scam.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Dec. 5, a resident reported she fell victim to an “Apple” email/phone scam. The victim was told the only way to stop a data breach was for her to purchase gift cards from Sephora and Nordstrom. The victim traveled to the West County Mall, purchased $3,000 in gift cards and then provided each gift card’s card number and PIN to the scammer over the phone.
• On Dec. 6, an employee in the 10500 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of his wallet from his possibly unlocked vehicle.
• On Dec. 9, a vehicle owner reported the theft of his vehicle. The night before, on Dec. 8 at 11 p.m., the victim’s vehicle suffered a flat tire on I-44. The victim parked the vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway. On Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., he returned and discovered his vehicle missing.
• On Dec. 10 at 12:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Attucks for a report of two speeding vehicles with people possibly shooting guns at each other. Responding officers located several homes and fences damaged by bullets and located several spent shell casings. The initial investigation revealed there were two vehicles, originating from the Stonecrest apartments, traveling north on Orleans and west on Attucks, with at least one person shooting a gun at the other vehicle. The vehicle went on eastbound I-44, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph. For public safety, the officers terminated the pursuit. No victims have been identified and only property was damaged by the gunfire.
• On Dec. 11, a resident of the 2300 block of Timberview reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his roommate’s vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Dec. 5, a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported several items were stolen by two subjects who left in an old red van.
• On Dec. 7, a male subject was seen attempting to get into homes in the 2400 block of Pocahontas Place through a back door. Police are giving the area extra patrol.
Shrewsbury
• On Dec. 7, officers responded to the 7400 block of Triwoods Drive for a report of a suspicious person banging on doors. Officers located the man, and it was apparent he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers determined the man was from Mississippi and was listed as a missing person. They reunited him with his family and got him the help he needed.
• On Dec. 7, officers responded to the area of Jacobs Coal Road and Weil Ave. for a report of a roll-over crash. The driver was not injured, but was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On Dec. 10, a resident of the 5000 block of Wilshusen Ave. reported the theft of their Kia from their driveway. The vehicle was later recovered with damage in the city of St. Louis.
• On Dec. 11, officers responded to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen bicycle.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Dec. 5 at 6:38 a.m., a victim in the 10 block of Wilshire Terrace reported a bench was stolen from their porch overnight.
• On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of Allen Ave. reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 at 8 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Tampa Ave. reported patio furniture was stolen from their front porch sometime overnight.
• On Dec. 7 at 2:38 p.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen after they left it parked, unlocked with the keys inside as they went into a business.
• On Dec. 7 at 2:35 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of S. Gore Ave. reported the front passenger window was broken out of their vehicle and roughly $150 was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 at 4:02 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Clark Ave. reported someone rifled through their unlocked vehicle and stole several items.
• On Dec. 8 at 5:12 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Selma Ave. reported their child’s bicycle was stolen while it was locked to a bicycle rack.
• On Dec. 10 at 7:05 a.m., an employee of a business in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. reported that upon arriving at work, they discovered a rear door had been forced open. Several items were stolen, including cash and spare keys.
• On Dec. 10 at 11:04 a.m., a victim in the 30 block of Gray Ave. reported a purse was stolen from their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in front of the residence. The purse was later located with the credit card and ID missing.
• On Dec. 10 at 7:26 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Oaks Court reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway while it was parked, unlocked and running with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of a business.