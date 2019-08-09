DES PERES
• Laundry detergent was reported stolen July 26 from Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle July 26 in the 900 block of Latigos Trail.
• Police arrested a suspect in the 700 block of Oak Valley Drive July 27 for property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Liquor totaling $22 was reported stolen July 28 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 29, a credit card was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 12500 block of Ridgefield Drive.
• A burglary was reported July 29 in the 1000 block of Twin Pine Drive. The back door was pried open between 7 and 10:30 a.m., but nothing was taken.
• An employee of Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road, accepted an obviously counterfeit $100 dollar bill July 31.
• An item stolen from a vehicle in Ballwin was found Aug. 1 on Federal Drive, and turned over to Ballwin police.
• Burglaries were reported Aug. 1 in the 12300 and 12100 blocks of Creekhaven Drive. In the 12300 block, the suspects entered the garage after opening vehicles in the driveway. In the 12100 block, suspects entered the garage and took golf clubs and a garage door opener.
• On July 31 backpacks and other items were stolen from T.J. Maxx, 12129 Manchester Road.
• A person was reported missing Aug. 1 from a home on Roger Lane. The woman reportedly left with two men after an argument.
• During the week of July 26-Aug. 1, police responded to 20 vehicle accidents and reported 17 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of July 26-Aug. 1 at West County Center, three thefts from stores were reported; an arrest was made and merchandise recovered in one of the incidents. Police are investigating a report of trafficking in stolen identities. They also handled a disturbance and a fight in progress, and placed into evidence a small bag of suspected marijuana.
• CORRECTION: In the Aug. 2 Area Crime Reports there was a report of jewelry stolen July 24 from a home in the 1400 block of Fairbrook Drive, “possibly by cleaning company personnel.” The homeowners have since found the missing jewelry and said it had been misplaced, not stolen. They regret any suspicion cast on cleaning company personnel.
GLENDALE
• On July 29, a resident of the 700 block of Venneman Avenue reported the rear license plate of her vehicle was lost or stolen.
• A set of keys was found at 6:57 a.m. on July 30 near North Sappington and Manchester roads. Police are holding them for safekeeping.
• A resident of the 700 block of Brownell Avenue reported his unlocked vehicle was rifled through overnight July 28. Nothing was missing.
• At 9:59 a.m. on July 31, police responded to a disturbance inside a business in the 10000 block of Manchester Road. The situation was diffused, and the customer left.
• A customer of Jiffy Lube, 9998 Manchester Road, reported her keys missing from her vehicle after it was serviced July 30.
• At 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 3, a 17-year-old Kirkwood man was arrested and charged with stealing a motor vehicle and stealing over $750 related to thefts reported on June 23. He was released pending formal charges.
• A resident of the 1100 block of North Berry Road reported finding a set of keys on North Berry at Flynn Forest Lane on Aug. 4. The keys were brought to the station for safekeeping.
• A group of juveniles was advised to leave the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, at 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 4. The playground and other areas close at sunset.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
• At 8:43 a.m. on July 29, a white, 2017 Dodge 2500 was reported stolen overnight from a home in the 1200 block of Oakshire Court. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. Another unlocked vehicle on the block was reported entered and rifled through.
• More than $300 worth of alcohol was reported stolen about 2:35 p.m. July 29 from a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. Store personnel reported three black male subjects fled without paying.
• A vehicle reported stolen July 19 from the 12200 block of Old Big Bend Road was recovered July 30 in Arnold. Also on July 30, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they had recovered a Jeep reported stolen July 27 from the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue.
• On July 31, a red, 2010 Ford Escape was reported stolen from the 600 block of Norfolk Drive, sometime after 10:30 p.m. on July 30. The victim said the keys had been stolen when the vehicle was rifled through overnight on July 27. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 3 near Attucks and Milwaukee streets. A local suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
• On July 31, multiple vehicles were broken into on the parking lot of Bishops Gate and Carriage Circle.
• At 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, officers began taking reports for multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles on Lacouer, Barby Lane, the 1200 block of Grandview and the 10800 block of Big Bend.
• At 6:10 a.m. on Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Lindemann Road for a report of an unknown person in the hot tub. The man told police he lived in the 1700 block of Black Twig Lane. It appeared he was tempted by the hot tub after a night of drinking. He was arrested and charged with trespassing.
• On Aug. 4, a resident of Orchard Way reported the overnight theft of items from her vehicle. The victim locked the vehicle with the key fob, but one of the locks malfunctioned.
• During the week of July 29-Aug. 4, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 29-Aug. 4, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 31 residential/business alarms and 29 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 58 calls.
ROCK HILL
• A resident of the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue reported July 25 persons unknown to her opened a charge account in her name.
• Police gave a ride to MetroLink to an intoxicated man in the 9500 block of Manchester Road July 26 after he bothered customers in a business.
• License plate tabs were reported stolen July 28 from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive.
• A disturbance was reported July 30 in the 800 block of Manitou Drive when an ex-girlfriend and boyfriend began to argue. The woman left and no arrests were made.
• A resident of the 1000 block of Rockman Place reported July 30 someone struck the windshield of her vehicle with a piece of concrete.
• A resident of the 1300 block of Warson Place was taken into custody July 31 for a court-ordered evaluation at a hospital. One officer was injured during the arrest.
SHREWSBURY
• Three people were arrested last week at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road: a 37-year-old man for shoplifting on July 26, a 51-year-old woman for trespassing on July 27 and a 42-year-old man for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and fugitive charges on July 28.
• Police and surrounding agencies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 7700 block of Ravensridge Drive July 27. The incident was determined to be a peace disturbance between the resident’s current girlfriend and ex-girlfriend; police made an arrest and forwarded charges to the Shrewsbury prosecuting attorney.
• Two bicycles were found July 31 in the 7400 block of Sutherland Avenue.
WARSON WOODS
• Police received a report of solicitors in the 400 block of Flanders Drive during the early-evening hours of July 31. They did not have proper permits and were given a verbal warning to discontinue until they receive proper authorization from City Hall. Police encourage all residents to report solicitors to verify they have proper authorization and are legitimate.
WEBSTER GROVES
• Between 10 and 11:59 p.m. on July 29, someone spray-painted graffiti on the walls of a business in the 500 block of Garden Avenue.
• At 5:50 a.m. on July 30, several electronic devices were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of West Jackson Road.
• Between 9 p.m. on July 29 and 6 a.m. on July 30, an unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was stolen from a driveway in the 300 block of West Jackson Road.
• At 7:33 a.m. on July 30, an unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen from a driveway in the 400 block of South Park Avenue, sometime after 11:30 p.m. on July 29.
• At 9:30 p.m. on July 30, a man entered a store in the 8000 block of Watson Road and stole $75 worth of merchandise. The suspect was taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
• A blue Diamondback Wildwood mountain bike was recovered at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the 400 block of East Glendale Road. The bicycle is being held at the police department for safekeeping.
• During the week of July 29-Aug. 4, police responded to 704 calls for service, 10 auto accidents and 8 alarms and assisted the fire department 45 times.