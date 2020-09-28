Political signs have been sprouting in local front yards like mushrooms after a fall rain. Stay calm: like mushrooms those signs are destined to disappear — but only after six weeks of wrangling.
Statehouse elections are drawing plenty of interest, even as the heated and contentious presidential race seems to be consuming most of the Nov. 3 election oxygen.
State Senate Races
State Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Ballwin, is serving District 15 as the incumbent. He faces a challenge from state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood. Both candidates have the advantage of identifiable names in the area with well-known positions on the issues.
Lavender said funding for schools and health care, especially in regard to survival and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are top concerns. Koenig touts a “no new taxes” pledge and is co-sponsoring a number of bills to restrict access to legal abortions.
In Senate District 1, Democrat Scott Sifton is termed out. Rep. Doug Beck, D-Affton, and Republican David Lenihan are facing off. Beck notes his support for a liveable minimum wage, the right to collective bargaining, Clean Missouri and expansion of Medicaid. Lenihan wants to attract more jobs to the area with pro-business policies and would like to address crime issues.
State House Races
Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, has no Republican opponent in District 91, but nearby districts to her south and west are hotly contested
In District 90, where Rep. Lavender is leaving to run for Missouri Senate, Republican Rick Perry is in a contest with Democrat Barb Phifer. Perry wants to address criminal justice issues and to reform the state’s mental health system. Phifer said she wants to end a drift into authoritarianism and stop Missouri’s race to the bottom in education, health care and basic human services.
In District 89, incumbent Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, is in a race against newcomer Luke Barber. Plocher touts his efforts to facilitate commerce and grow Missouri’s businesses and jobs. Barber said he wants to force government accountability, remove dark money from politics, and correct the lack of response to COVID-19 as a public health concern that’s costing lost wages, poor health care and the death of loved ones.
In District 96, incumbent David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, is in a spirited contest with Erica Hoffman, D-Fenton. Gregory cites a record of being anti-tax, pro-life, pro-gun rights and a strong commitment to religious liberty. Hoffman says it’s time to address the state’s crumbling infrastructure, create a fair tax system for schools, promote safe gun laws and end a focus on divisive, partisan social issues.
U.S. Congress
After years of a Republican lock on Missouri’s 2nd District, Democrats are hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner with a strong challenge from Jill Schupp, a Democrat with experience in the Missouri Statehouse. The Cook Report rates the race as a toss up.
Wagner cites a record of advocating against human sex trafficking, abortion services, open borders on immigration, and advocating for pro-growth tax cuts. Schupp said she is for an end to GOP attacks on the post office, working people, election fairness and health care access. Schupp said Wagner has gone years without town hall meetings for district constituents.
In Missouri’s District 1, Democrat Cori Bush pulled an upset victory in the August primary against longtime incumbent Rep. Lacy Clay. Once a homeless single mother, supporters say the nurse and Black Lives Matter activist will bring a unique perspective and progressive agenda to Congress.
However, Bush must first get past Republican opponent Anthony Rogers, who is running in support of President Donald Trump’s political agenda and has been endorsed by Roger Stone.
County Executive
All the action in the St. Louis County Executive race was in the August Democratic primary when incumbent Sam Page won a decisive victory. A doctor, Page has been focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on county residents.
Page is opposed by Republican Paul Berry III on Nov. 3. Berry ran a failed campaign against former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in 2018. Berry said the county is descending into “chaos and anarchy” and must support stronger law enforcement measures.
At The State Level
In statewide races on Nov. 3, several high-profile candidates sport strong local connections. State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who grew up in Fenton and attended high school at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, will face Republican Gov. Mike Parson for Missouri’s top spot.
Galloway said Parson has opposed everything that Missouri voters have favored. She said she fears Parson will undermine the Medicaid expansion vote, as well as the vote for Clean Missouri and right-to-work issues. She said he has bungled the pandemic crisis in Missouri by opposing any mandates for protective masks.
Parson said he has been tested on the job since day one, leading Missouri through historic drought, floods, tornadoes, COVID-19 and civil unrest. As governor, he vows to protect Missourians from crime and create new opportunities for working families.
Another statewide race with local connections is for Missouri’s Attorney General. Glendale resident Eric Schmitt is the incumbent GOP nominee facing off against Democrat attorney Rich Finneran.
Incumbent Schmitt said that as Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General and chief law enforcement official, he is driven by constitutional conservative beliefs. Schmitt said public service has been a lifelong commitment with the duty of ensuring everyone is treated equally under the law.
Finneran said his mission is to return justice, fairness and transparency to the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
“Our un-elected attorney general needs to be held accountable for trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic, and for using the power of an office he didn’t earn to push his own partisan agenda,” Finnerman said.